Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-28-2017 Name YOUNG, LAVONTE DESHAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/16/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 00:16:00 Court Case 5902017207743 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name CROSBY, TYKEMIA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/4/1991 Height 5.10 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:44:00 Court Case 1202016002275 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 2000.00 Name SALLEY, TREVOR RICHARDSON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/22/1975 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:10:00 Court Case 5902017207744 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name JOHNSON, PAUL DAVID Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/23/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 164 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 00:54:00 Court Case 5902017207763 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name PERKINS, TAVARES ANTONIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/21/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 03:52:00 Court Case 5902017207768 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ELLISON, KHALIL ABDULLAAH-NADIR Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/9/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:10:00 Court Case 5902013250466 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name MEEKS, WALTER CHARLES Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/12/2001 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:00:00 Court Case 5902017207776 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MOHAMED, DAVID Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/20/2000 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:00:00 Court Case 5902017207770 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/9/1984 Height 5.7 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:15:00 Court Case 5902017205362 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name KELLY, TATIANA ADICIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/15/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:44:00 Court Case 5902017207439 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12 Bond Amount 3000.00 Name WARFIELD, IMARI VANCE Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/18/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:53:00 Court Case 5902017207510 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BRIGGS, ASHLIN LOUIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/9/1986 Height 6.3 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017205967 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name CALDWELL, JULIUS ALFONZO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/9/1988 Height 5.7 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:40:00 Court Case 5902017207117 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GREEN, DENZEL JAMES Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/15/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:14:00 Court Case 5902017207040 Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name OAKLEY, BRANDON HOWARD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/16/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:15:00 Court Case 5902017001685 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 500.00 Name TWITTY, TRAVIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/7/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:19:00 Court Case 5902017201048 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WHITEHEAD, DERRICK LAMONTE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/9/1979 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 09:35:00 Court Case 5902017206929 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WYLIE, JAQUAVIOUS Arrest Type DOB 7/3/1993 Height 6.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/30/1985 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:47:00 Court Case 5902017004252 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 60000.00 Name FLOOD, NATHANIEL Arrest Type DOB 12/5/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 11:28:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MILLER, SEAN Arrest Type DOB 12/30/1971 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 12:03:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SENBEL, KATHARYN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/20/1988 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:26:00 Court Case 3502017052608 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 750.00 Name JONES, VERSILIS SIMONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/4/1971 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:30:00 Court Case 5902017207801 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MAXWELL, MELANIE RENEE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/12/1963 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 11:35:00 Court Case 5902015246739 Charge Description TRAFFIC OFFENSE – FREE TEXT Bond Amount Name CLEPPE, NICHOLAS Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 8/17/1983 Height 5.11 Weight 202 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 13:15:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name DEBNAM, CALVIN DEVON Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/8/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017207137 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 25000.00 Name LASSITER, ANDRE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/16/1966 Height 5.6 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:00:00 Court Case 3502016712875 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 2500.00 Name LIPSCOMB, MARQUITA CHANTEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/6/1983 Height 5.1 Weight 236 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 12:50:00 Court Case 3102016051324 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name LITTLEJOHN, MARVIN LINCOLN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/9/1982 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017207590 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name PHILLIPS, JOHN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:08:00 Court Case 1202017051019 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BARAHONA, JORGE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/11/1976 Height 5.9 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:11:00 Court Case 5902017207810 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 3000.00 Name BENNETT, SHAPRIKA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/28/1990 Height 5.4 Weight 290 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:14:00 Court Case 5902017204746 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name HORTON, DARIUS Arrest Type DOB 1/2/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MELTON, DAVID RAY Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/30/1986 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 13:45:00 Court Case 5902017207809 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name SYDNOR, TINIYAH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/1/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:53:00 Court Case 5902014228492 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5 Bond Amount Name BAILEY, THURMAN LARRONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/28/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:25:00 Court Case 5902017207813 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name BENNETT, ALEXANDER Arrest Type DOB 4/22/1983 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 16:43:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWNING, KANE BROWNING Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/21/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:10:00 Court Case 5902017005875 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name CHAVIS, JAMES LEVON Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/27/1969 Height 6.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:21:00 Court Case 5902017005880 Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT Bond Amount 10000.00 Name CORMARTIE, JOHN ALEX Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/21/1977 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:24:00 Court Case 5902017200562 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name GUTIERREZ, JUAN M Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/22/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:15:00 Court Case 5902017207274 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HINES, CHEYENNE ADRIANNA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/6/1997 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:05:00 Court Case 5902017207815 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name JONES, DAVID Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/3/1971 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017207811 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name RADCLIFF, JAMAAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/24/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 138 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:26:00 Court Case 5902017005913 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name ROSARIOGUZMAN, VICTOR LEWEN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/25/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:49:00 Court Case 4802016708268 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/1/1981 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:15:00 Court CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/1/1981 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:15:00 Court Case 5902017207823 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS Bond Amount 7500.00 Name FORTENBERRY, DETABIAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/14/1994 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:40:00 Court Case 5902017207821 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JOYNER, MARVIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/19/1966 Height 5.11 Weight 263 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:51:00 Court Case 4802017051221 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name PINCAY, SHERRI WILLOUGHBY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/27/1975 Height 5.2 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:33:00 Court Case 5902017207816 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount

