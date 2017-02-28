Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-28-2017

Warning
|Name
|YOUNG, LAVONTE DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017207743
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CROSBY, TYKEMIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/4/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 02:44:00
|Court Case
|1202016002275
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SALLEY, TREVOR RICHARDSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1975
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017207744
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, PAUL DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/23/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|164
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017207763
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PERKINS, TAVARES ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 03:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017207768
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ELLISON, KHALIL ABDULLAAH-NADIR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902013250466
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MEEKS, WALTER CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/12/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207776
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MOHAMED, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/20/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207770
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017205362
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KELLY, TATIANA ADICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 08:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017207439
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WARFIELD, IMARI VANCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 07:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017207510
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRIGGS, ASHLIN LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1986
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017205967
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CALDWELL, JULIUS ALFONZO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207117
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GREEN, DENZEL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 07:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017207040
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|OAKLEY, BRANDON HOWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/16/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017001685
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TWITTY, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 08:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017201048
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WHITEHEAD, DERRICK LAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/9/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017206929
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WYLIE, JAQUAVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/3/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017004252
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|60000.00
|Name
|FLOOD, NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/5/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 11:28:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MILLER, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/30/1971
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 12:03:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SENBEL, KATHARYN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:26:00
|Court Case
|3502017052608
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|JONES, VERSILIS SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017207801
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MAXWELL, MELANIE RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/12/1963
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902015246739
|Charge Description
|TRAFFIC OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CLEPPE, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/17/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 13:15:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DEBNAM, CALVIN DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/8/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207137
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|LASSITER, ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/16/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:00:00
|Court Case
|3502016712875
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LIPSCOMB, MARQUITA CHANTEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/6/1983
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|236
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 12:50:00
|Court Case
|3102016051324
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LITTLEJOHN, MARVIN LINCOLN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207590
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 10:08:00
|Court Case
|1202017051019
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BARAHONA, JORGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017207810
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|BENNETT, SHAPRIKA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|290
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 14:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017204746
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HORTON, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/2/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 14:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MELTON, DAVID RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017207809
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SYDNOR, TINIYAH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/1/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902014228492
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BAILEY, THURMAN LARRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017207813
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BENNETT, ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/22/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 16:43:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWNING, KANE BROWNING
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017005875
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|CHAVIS, JAMES LEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/27/1969
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017005880
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CORMARTIE, JOHN ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017200562
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GUTIERREZ, JUAN M
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017207274
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HINES, CHEYENNE ADRIANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017207815
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/3/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207811
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RADCLIFF, JAMAAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/24/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017005913
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROSARIOGUZMAN, VICTOR LEWEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/25/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 14:49:00
|Court Case
|4802016708268
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/1/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017207823
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|FORTENBERRY, DETABIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/14/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207821
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOYNER, MARVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/19/1966
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|263
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:51:00
|Court Case
|4802017051221
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PINCAY, SHERRI WILLOUGHBY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1975
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-02-28 15:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017207816
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|