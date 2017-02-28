Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 02-28-2017

February 28, 2017

Name YOUNG, LAVONTE DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 00:16:00
Court Case 5902017207743
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CROSBY, TYKEMIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/4/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:44:00
Court Case 1202016002275
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SALLEY, TREVOR RICHARDSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1975
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:10:00
Court Case 5902017207744
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, PAUL DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/23/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 00:54:00
Court Case 5902017207763
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PERKINS, TAVARES ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 03:52:00
Court Case 5902017207768
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ELLISON, KHALIL ABDULLAAH-NADIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:10:00
Court Case 5902013250466
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MEEKS, WALTER CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017207776
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOHAMED, DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/20/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017207770
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:15:00
Court Case 5902017205362
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KELLY, TATIANA ADICIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/15/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:44:00
Court Case 5902017207439
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name WARFIELD, IMARI VANCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:53:00
Court Case 5902017207510
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRIGGS, ASHLIN LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1986
Height 6.3
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017205967
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, JULIUS ALFONZO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:40:00
Court Case 5902017207117
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GREEN, DENZEL JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 07:14:00
Court Case 5902017207040
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name OAKLEY, BRANDON HOWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/16/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:15:00
Court Case 5902017001685
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TWITTY, TRAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 08:19:00
Court Case 5902017201048
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WHITEHEAD, DERRICK LAMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 09:35:00
Court Case 5902017206929
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WYLIE, JAQUAVIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 7/3/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:47:00
Court Case 5902017004252
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 60000.00

Name FLOOD, NATHANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 11:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, SEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/1971
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 12:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SENBEL, KATHARYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:26:00
Court Case 3502017052608
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 750.00

Name JONES, VERSILIS SIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:30:00
Court Case 5902017207801
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MAXWELL, MELANIE RENEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/12/1963
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 11:35:00
Court Case 5902015246739
Charge Description TRAFFIC OFFENSE – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount

Name CLEPPE, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/17/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 202
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 13:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name DEBNAM, CALVIN DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017207137
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name LASSITER, ANDRE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/16/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:00:00
Court Case 3502016712875
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LIPSCOMB, MARQUITA CHANTEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/6/1983
Height 5.1
Weight 236
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 12:50:00
Court Case 3102016051324
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LITTLEJOHN, MARVIN LINCOLN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017207590
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PHILLIPS, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 10:08:00
Court Case 1202017051019
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BARAHONA, JORGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:11:00
Court Case 5902017207810
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name BENNETT, SHAPRIKA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 290
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:14:00
Court Case 5902017204746
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HORTON, DARIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MELTON, DAVID RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 13:45:00
Court Case 5902017207809
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SYDNOR, TINIYAH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/1/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:53:00
Court Case 5902014228492
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, THURMAN LARRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:25:00
Court Case 5902017207813
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BENNETT, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/22/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 16:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWNING, KANE BROWNING
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017005875
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name CHAVIS, JAMES LEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1969
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:21:00
Court Case 5902017005880
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CORMARTIE, JOHN ALEX
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/21/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:24:00
Court Case 5902017200562
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GUTIERREZ, JUAN M
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017207274
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HINES, CHEYENNE ADRIANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:05:00
Court Case 5902017207815
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017207811
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RADCLIFF, JAMAAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:26:00
Court Case 5902017005913
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROSARIOGUZMAN, VICTOR LEWEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/25/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:49:00
Court Case 4802016708268
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/1/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017207823
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name FORTENBERRY, DETABIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/14/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 14:40:00
Court Case 5902017207821
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOYNER, MARVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/19/1966
Height 5.11
Weight 263
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:51:00
Court Case 4802017051221
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PINCAY, SHERRI WILLOUGHBY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1975
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-02-28 15:33:00
Court Case 5902017207816
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount
