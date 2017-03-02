Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-02-2017

Warning
|Name
|EDWARDS, JENINE LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1977
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902014036933
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRIER, WILLIAM EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 00:37:00
|Court Case
|5902016236769
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCLURE, MICHAEL DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/3/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 01:04:00
|Court Case
|1202016722338
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SIMPSON, WILLIE BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/5/1971
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 02:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DULIN, JADE ASHANTI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/16/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017206221
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BLACK, JEFFREY DONALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 02:30:00
|Court Case
|3502017052216
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MOORE, HARVARD ELSWORTH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/19/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017208000
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STINSON, ALICIA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1965
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 02:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017208001
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CHAMBERS, JEREMIAH JAMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/9/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 04:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017204009
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MILLER, ERNEST
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/13/1953
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|203
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 07:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|YOUNG, MICHAEL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 05:58:00
|Court Case
|5902016031292
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DOE, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 06:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017208021
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|BYRUM, ASHLIE ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 07:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017208016
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DIXON, ANDREA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/9/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 09:30:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FETKEVISH, PAVEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208023
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HURTH, DAMION TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1978
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 07:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017208026
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PATTERSON, DARRIN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 08:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017206848
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|RICHARDS, EDWARD SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1961
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 06:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017208024
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITESIDE, DARRYL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 07:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207960
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BUTLER, MARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1963
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 09:37:00
|Court Case
|5902016236862
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HAMPTON, ARIEL JOANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017208057
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, JONATHAN ARMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 09:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017205354
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ALEXANDER, DATAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208062
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|HAMMOMD, DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/29/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 12:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTIN, ELIJAH HASSAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/17/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 11:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MEEKS, WALTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/12/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 07:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017208003
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, ELVIN GARCIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017207958
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RUCKER, SIMONE FRAZIER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/9/1977
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:50:00
|Court Case
|1202014715849
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CONNOR, RYAN CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/10/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5402017700099
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DIGIACOMO, AARON COLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017002632
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, JUSTIN ONEAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/9/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017206723
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|SAMUELS, ANGEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/13/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208065
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|STEPHENS, TIJWAN DUPREE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/14/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 13:11:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HINDS, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/10/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 11:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017205460
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|MARTINEZ, PEDRO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/2/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 13:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCINTYRE, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017207112
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|800.00
|Name
|RICKENBACKER, CONSTANCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 12:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017206681
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SCOTT, JAQUAN AHZIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/1/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017208017
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ALLEN, KAMAL DAVER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 13:59:00
|Court Case
|5902016246410
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BENTON, DEANDRE LAMIEK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017207922
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GOODMAN, NATHANIEL TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017001543
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERRON, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 14:44:00
|Court Case
|1202016054104
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HUYNH, DIANA LY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/2000
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017208095
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LEWIS, TAQUAWN TYKEEM-ARM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/5/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016246591
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MILLER, MARSADEES ALEA-NICHOAL
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|7/17/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:15:00
|Court Case
|8302016705768
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, TAMARIEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 14:29:00
|Court Case
|5902016230240
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PITTMAN, LILLIAN ALICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017208098
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BERRIOS, ALVIN OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 15:25:00
|Court Case
|3102006056274
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|FLORES, VICTOR MANUEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/5/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 17:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, FRANKLIN M
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/2/1971
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 16:46:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOEY, CRYSTAL MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/17/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 14:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017207144
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KALANTARIAN, ALI SEYED
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/9/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 17:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|REYNOLDS, JAMES THEODORE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1966
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017200236
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RHODES, KATRINA S
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/6/1969
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017208099
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SORTO, EDWIN ANIVAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 16:00:00
|Court Case
|1202017051033
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WARE, DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 14:07:00
|Court Case
|6102016051370
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BIKAI, RAPHAEL HENRY-BRICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/6/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 09:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017208109
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN LSD
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|HELMS, REBECCA IRENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 14:35:00
|Court Case
|3502014710165
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, EBONY MAILONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/5/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017207995
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|SHAW, LOREN LAVERNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1994
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-02 15:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017206840
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|1250.00