Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-02-2017 Name EDWARDS, JENINE LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/13/1977 Height 5.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 00:01:00 Court Case 5902014036933 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRIER, WILLIAM EDWARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/2/1984 Height 6.0 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 00:37:00 Court Case 5902016236769 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCCLURE, MICHAEL DEAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/3/1992 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 01:04:00 Court Case 1202016722338 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SIMPSON, WILLIE BERNARD Arrest Type DOB 6/5/1971 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 02:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DULIN, JADE ASHANTI Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/16/1995 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 00:00:00 Court Case 5902017206221 Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE Bond Amount 500.00 Name BLACK, JEFFREY DONALD Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/22/1978 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 02:30:00 Court Case 3502017052216 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 2000.00 Name MOORE, HARVARD ELSWORTH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/19/1979 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 00:52:00 Court Case 5902017208000 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name STINSON, ALICIA RENEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/14/1965 Height 5.6 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 02:52:00 Court Case 5902017208001 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 5000.00 Name CHAMBERS, JEREMIAH JAMARCUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/9/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 04:40:00 Court Case 5902017204009 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MILLER, ERNEST Arrest Type DOB 5/13/1953 Height 5.9 Weight 203 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 07:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name YOUNG, MICHAEL JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/23/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 05:58:00 Court Case 5902016031292 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name DOE, JOHN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/14/1995 Height 6.2 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 06:42:00 Court Case 5902017208021 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 200.00 Name BYRUM, ASHLIE ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/14/1984 Height 5.4 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 07:59:00 Court Case 5902017208016 Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DIXON, ANDREA MARIE Arrest Type DOB 8/9/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 09:30:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FETKEVISH, PAVEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/31/1978 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 06:45:00 Court Case 5902017208023 Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP Bond Amount Name HURTH, DAMION TYRONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/15/1978 Height 6.2 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 07:33:00 Court Case 5902017208026 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name PATTERSON, DARRIN KEITH Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/6/1965 Height 5.9 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 08:16:00 Court Case 5902017206848 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 6000.00 Name RICHARDS, EDWARD SCOTT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/12/1961 Height 6.0 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 06:23:00 Court Case 5902017208024 Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP Bond Amount 500.00 Name WHITESIDE, DARRYL Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/21/1987 Height 6.2 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 07:40:00 Court Case 5902017207960 Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BUTLER, MARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/4/1963 Height 5.4 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 09:37:00 Court Case 5902016236862 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HAMPTON, ARIEL JOANNA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/26/1989 Height 5.10 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 07:00:00 Court Case 5902017208057 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name JONES, JONATHAN ARMOND Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/14/1987 Height 5.9 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 09:03:00 Court Case 5902017205354 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING Bond Amount Name ALEXANDER, DATAVIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/7/2000 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017208062 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 3500.00 Name HAMMOMD, DEMOND Arrest Type DOB 8/29/1984 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 12:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MARTIN, ELIJAH HASSAN Arrest Type DOB 11/17/1994 Height 5.11 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 11:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MEEKS, WALTER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/12/2001 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 07:25:00 Court Case 5902017208003 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name RODRIGUEZ, ELVIN GARCIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/30/1995 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:10:00 Court Case 5902017207958 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name RUCKER, SIMONE FRAZIER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/9/1977 Height 5.1 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:50:00 Court Case 1202014715849 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount Name CONNOR, RYAN CHARLES Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/10/1986 Height 5.10 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 11:15:00 Court Case 5402017700099 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name DIGIACOMO, AARON COLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 11:15:00 Court Case 5902017002632 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name PATTERSON, JUSTIN ONEAL Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/9/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 11:20:00 Court Case 5902017206723 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 7500.00 Name SAMUELS, ANGEL LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/13/1981 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017208065 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 300.00 Name STEPHENS, TIJWAN DUPREE Arrest Type DOB 7/14/1979 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 13:11:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HINDS, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/10/1972 Height 6.0 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 11:22:00 Court Case 5902017205460 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 3500.00 Name MARTINEZ, PEDRO Arrest Type DOB 1/2/1981 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 13:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCINTYRE, ERIC Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1981 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:15:00 Court Case 5902017207112 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 800.00 Name RICKENBACKER, CONSTANCE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/6/1987 Height 5.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 12:03:00 Court Case 5902017206681 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount 500.00 Name SCOTT, JAQUAN AHZIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/1/1999 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:37:00 Court Case 5902017208017 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ALLEN, KAMAL DAVER Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/23/2000 Height 5.9 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 13:59:00 Court Case 5902016246410 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 500.00 Name BENTON, DEANDRE LAMIEK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1999 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:28:00 Court Case 5902017207922 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GOODMAN, NATHANIEL TYLER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/17/1982 Height 5.9 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 11:30:00 Court Case 5902017001543 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name HERRON, DAVID Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/1/1977 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 14:44:00 Court Case 1202016054104 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HUYNH, DIANA LY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/6/2000 Height 5.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:55:00 Court Case 5902017208095 Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY Bond Amount Name LEWIS, TAQUAWN TYKEEM-ARM Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/5/1998 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 13:55:00 Court Case 5902016246591 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MILLER, MARSADEES ALEA-NICHOAL Arrest Type Infraction DOB 7/17/1995 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:15:00 Court Case 8302016705768 Charge Description FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT Bond Amount 500.00 Name MITCHELL, TAMARIEA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/17/1995 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 14:29:00 Court Case 5902016230240 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 5000.00 Name PITTMAN, LILLIAN ALICIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/30/1999 Height 5.3 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 10:50:00 Court Case 5902017208098 Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY Bond Amount Name BERRIOS, ALVIN OMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/29/1977 Height 6.2 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 15:25:00 Court Case 3102006056274 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 5000.00 Name FLORES, VICTOR MANUEL Arrest Type DOB 1/5/1982 Height 6.0 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 17:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HERNANDEZ, FRANKLIN M Arrest Type DOB 9/2/1971 Height 5.5 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 16:46:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOEY, CRYSTAL MARIA Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/17/1995 Height 5.3 Weight 138 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 14:54:00 Court Case 5902017207144 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name KALANTARIAN, ALI SEYED Arrest Type DOB 2/9/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 17:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name REYNOLDS, JAMES THEODORE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/4/1966 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 14:49:00 Court Case 5902017200236 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name RHODES, KATRINA S Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/6/1969 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 13:50:00 Court Case 5902017208099 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name SORTO, EDWIN ANIVAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/28/1988 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 16:00:00 Court Case 1202017051033 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WARE, DARNELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/18/2000 Height 5.9 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 14:07:00 Court Case 6102016051370 Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BIKAI, RAPHAEL HENRY-BRICE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/6/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 09:18:00 Court Case 5902017208109 Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN LSD Bond Amount 100000.00 Name HELMS, REBECCA IRENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/24/1982 Height 5.10 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 14:35:00 Court Case 3502014710165 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JACKSON, EBONY MAILONE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/5/1996 Height 5.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017207995 Charge Description AWDWIKISI Bond Amount 100000.00 Name SHAW, LOREN LAVERNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/20/1994 Height 5.3 Weight 189 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-02 15:31:00 Court Case 5902017206840 Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) Bond Amount 1250.00 Share Bessemer City Man is Federal Prisoner After Drug Trafficking Charges

Child Steals His Parent's Car, Crashes Into Another Vehicle

Murder Suspect Sentenced After Eight Years

Suspect Eludes Police at Speeds of 109 mph

York County Arrests and Mugshots 03-02-2017

Search Site Search for:





Charlotte Mugshots Whitehead, Jessica Leah Charged With Probation Violation.











: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) inon line