Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-05-2017

March 5, 2017

Name MILLER, JUSTIN JERRELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/24/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:20:00
Court Case 1202016700842
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name MORALES, ALVARO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/25/1982
Height 5.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:02:00
Court Case 5902017208421
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DOOLEY, KEYWON MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:19:00
Court Case 5902016247789
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ESKIEV, ALI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/13/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017208440
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KING, BRANDON TYREE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:42:00
Court Case 5902017208439
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BENNETT, KATHERINE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/26/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:46:00
Court Case 5902017208449
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GAGNON, STEVEN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:45:00
Court Case 5902017208445
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MELTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/7/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:58:00
Court Case 5902017208447
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name OBERHOFER, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/21/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:52:00
Court Case 5902017208450
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SINCLAIR, MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 03:33:00
Court Case 5902016246371
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SMITH, TIMOTHY A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:39:00
Court Case 5902017208446
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name STANLEY, JARRED KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:30:00
Court Case 5902017208448
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HANSEN, BROCK MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/18/1980
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:50:00
Court Case 5902017208454
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RUSSELL, DANIELLE NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 03:58:00
Court Case 5902017208453
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SMALL, FELIX ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/15/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:06:00
Court Case 5902017208460
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GREGUS, LOUIS JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/13/1994
Height 6.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:33:00
Court Case 5902017208462
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARRISON, ARIEL MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 07:24:00
Court Case 5902016033025
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GIBSON, MARIO EWAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 09:20:00
Court Case 5902016220869
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PRICE, BRANDON MARQUEZ-LAVAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/13/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 08:35:00
Court Case 8902016714988
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name REDD, DEREK DEWAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/20/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 06:59:00
Court Case 5902017208471
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BETHELMIE, DESIREE EARTHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:20:00
Court Case 5902017208354
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOLDS, JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:11:00
Court Case 5902017208477
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, JERRY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1957
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:58:00
Court Case 5902017208480
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LAFORCE, JEFFERY JAYJUNIOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/3/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:05:00
Court Case 5902017208476
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MCDOWELL, RONNIE TYROD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/10/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 11:58:00
Court Case 5902017207315
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name DUTTON, RUSSELL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 12:45:00
Court Case 5902017208348
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, DIONDRA CHARMESE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/7/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 12:40:00
Court Case 5902017208489
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FRANCIS, ELIAS PHILLIP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 14:30:00
Court Case 5902017208473
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name GRANT, BREANNA TAMERA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/27/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 11:58:00
Court Case 5902017208494
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRANT, THELMA CHARLINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1967
Height 5.5
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 13:00:00
Court Case 2302002054970
Charge Description SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, RANDI LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 13:30:00
Court Case 5902017208495
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name AUSTIN, CHARLENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 15:00:00
Court Case 5902016241412
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DOSTER, JERRY LEWIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/6/1965
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 15:30:00
Court Case 5902017208496
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITTLEY, PRECIOUS IVORYAMORE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 15:58:00
Court Case 5902017207982
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, JAMES ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1955
Height 5.10
Weight 315
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 14:18:00
Court Case 5902015018207
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00
