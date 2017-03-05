Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-05-2017

Warning
|Name
|MILLER, JUSTIN JERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/24/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 00:20:00
|Court Case
|1202016700842
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MORALES, ALVARO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/25/1982
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017208421
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DOOLEY, KEYWON MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 02:19:00
|Court Case
|5902016247789
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ESKIEV, ALI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/13/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017208440
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KING, BRANDON TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 00:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017208439
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BENNETT, KATHERINE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/26/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 01:46:00
|Court Case
|5902017208449
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GAGNON, STEVEN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208445
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MELTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 02:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017208447
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|OBERHOFER, MICHAEL WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/21/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 01:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017208450
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SINCLAIR, MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 03:33:00
|Court Case
|5902016246371
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SMITH, TIMOTHY A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017208446
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STANLEY, JARRED KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017208448
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HANSEN, BROCK MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/18/1980
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 02:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017208454
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RUSSELL, DANIELLE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 03:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017208453
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SMALL, FELIX ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/15/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 02:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017208460
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GREGUS, LOUIS JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/13/1994
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 01:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017208462
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HARRISON, ARIEL MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 07:24:00
|Court Case
|5902016033025
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GIBSON, MARIO EWAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016220869
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PRICE, BRANDON MARQUEZ-LAVAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/13/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 08:35:00
|Court Case
|8902016714988
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|REDD, DEREK DEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/20/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 06:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017208471
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BETHELMIE, DESIREE EARTHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017208354
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOLDS, JASON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017208477
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, JERRY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1957
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 10:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017208480
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LAFORCE, JEFFERY JAYJUNIOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/3/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017208476
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MCDOWELL, RONNIE TYROD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/10/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 11:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017207315
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|DUTTON, RUSSELL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208348
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WALKER, DIONDRA CHARMESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/7/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017208489
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FRANCIS, ELIAS PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/26/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017208473
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|GRANT, BREANNA TAMERA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/27/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 11:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017208494
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRANT, THELMA CHARLINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1967
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 13:00:00
|Court Case
|2302002054970
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, RANDI LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017208495
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|AUSTIN, CHARLENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1972
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016241412
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DOSTER, JERRY LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/6/1965
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017208496
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITTLEY, PRECIOUS IVORYAMORE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 15:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017207982
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAMES ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1955
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|315
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-05 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902015018207
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00