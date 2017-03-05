Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-05-2017 Name MILLER, JUSTIN JERRELL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/24/1992 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:20:00 Court Case 1202016700842 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount Name MORALES, ALVARO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/25/1982 Height 5.1 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:02:00 Court Case 5902017208421 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2500.00 Name DOOLEY, KEYWON MALIK Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/28/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:19:00 Court Case 5902016247789 Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ESKIEV, ALI Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/13/1997 Height 6.0 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:00:00 Court Case 5902017208440 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name KING, BRANDON TYREE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/8/1998 Height 6.1 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:42:00 Court Case 5902017208439 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BENNETT, KATHERINE ALEXANDER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/26/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:46:00 Court Case 5902017208449 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GAGNON, STEVEN MICHAEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/9/1994 Height 5.7 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 00:45:00 Court Case 5902017208445 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name MELTON, JONATHAN MATTHEW Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/7/1979 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:58:00 Court Case 5902017208447 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name OBERHOFER, MICHAEL WILLIAM Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/21/1972 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:52:00 Court Case 5902017208450 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SINCLAIR, MICHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/28/1984 Height 5.4 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 03:33:00 Court Case 5902016246371 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 5000.00 Name SMITH, TIMOTHY A Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/4/1963 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:39:00 Court Case 5902017208446 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name STANLEY, JARRED KEITH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/14/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:30:00 Court Case 5902017208448 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name HANSEN, BROCK MICHAEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/18/1980 Height 5.3 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:50:00 Court Case 5902017208454 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2500.00 Name RUSSELL, DANIELLE NICOLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/9/1987 Height 5.6 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 03:58:00 Court Case 5902017208453 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name SMALL, FELIX ALEXANDER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/15/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 02:06:00 Court Case 5902017208460 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GREGUS, LOUIS JOHN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/13/1994 Height 6.5 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 01:33:00 Court Case 5902017208462 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HARRISON, ARIEL MAURICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/28/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 07:24:00 Court Case 5902016033025 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name GIBSON, MARIO EWAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/13/1982 Height 6.2 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 09:20:00 Court Case 5902016220869 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 2000.00 Name PRICE, BRANDON MARQUEZ-LAVAR Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/13/1992 Height 6.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 08:35:00 Court Case 8902016714988 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1500.00 Name REDD, DEREK DEWAYNE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/20/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 06:59:00 Court Case 5902017208471 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name BETHELMIE, DESIREE EARTHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/9/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:20:00 Court Case 5902017208354 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BOLDS, JASON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/28/1979 Height 6.1 Weight 275 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:11:00 Court Case 5902017208477 Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL Bond Amount 500.00 Name SMITH, JERRY LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/20/1957 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:58:00 Court Case 5902017208480 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name LAFORCE, JEFFERY JAYJUNIOR Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/3/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 10:05:00 Court Case 5902017208476 Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH Bond Amount 25000.00 Name MCDOWELL, RONNIE TYROD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/10/1972 Height 5.11 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 11:58:00 Court Case 5902017207315 Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M) Bond Amount 1250.00 Name DUTTON, RUSSELL LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/6/1983 Height 5.11 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 12:45:00 Court Case 5902017208348 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WALKER, DIONDRA CHARMESE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/7/1989 Height 5.5 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 12:40:00 Court Case 5902017208489 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 1500.00 Name FRANCIS, ELIAS PHILLIP Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/26/1997 Height 5.11 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 14:30:00 Court Case 5902017208473 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 3500.00 Name GRANT, BREANNA TAMERA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/27/1995 Height 5.4 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 11:58:00 Court Case 5902017208494 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRANT, THELMA CHARLINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/27/1967 Height 5.5 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 13:00:00 Court Case 2302002054970 Charge Description SIMPLE WORTHLESS CHECK Bond Amount 500.00 Name JOHNSON, RANDI LAWRENCE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/22/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 13:30:00 Court Case 5902017208495 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 7500.00 Name AUSTIN, CHARLENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/11/1972 Height 5.5 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 15:00:00 Court Case 5902016241412 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name DOSTER, JERRY LEWIS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/6/1965 Height 6.3 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 15:30:00 Court Case 5902017208496 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Name WHITTLEY, PRECIOUS IVORYAMORE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/4/1992 Height 5.4 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 15:58:00 Court Case 5902017207982 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount Name WILLIAMS, JAMES ALLEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/16/1955 Height 5.10 Weight 315 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-05 14:18:00 Court Case 5902015018207 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00

