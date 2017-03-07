Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-07-2017

Warning
|Name
|PRIDGEN, KIMANI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017208625
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ADAMS, UNIQUA LASTARR
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/4/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 02:40:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KEE, MICHAEL SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/18/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 01:07:00
|Court Case
|4002016725367
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SPIVEY, DANNY ODEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/31/1970
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 01:22:00
|Court Case
|2202017051482
|Charge Description
|FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KEELY, MARY LONG
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/2/1962
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017208653
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LEE, CHADWICK RAMON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/22/1973
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 01:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017208655
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BAYLESS, JOSEPHINE MCKIBBEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/17/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 02:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017208657
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITLEY, BENJAMIN IVES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/4/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017208656
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|COCO, CHARITY GRACE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/6/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 02:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017208660
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, IZEL DEMONTAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/25/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208664
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LOVERSO, JONATHAN SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/3/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 06:10:00
|Court Case
|6402016050415
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|BENNETT, JAWAUNE JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 07:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017208642
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 08:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017208627
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALFORD, KENDALL TRISTEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 08:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017208670
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017208673
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NEWPORT, JACQUECE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/7/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 08:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017208675
|Charge Description
|CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOPKINS, TAVIEYON ARMANI-MONAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 08:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017208697
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LYLES, LARRY EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 09:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017207656
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BUTLER, VICTORIA NEDEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1988
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 09:00:00
|Court Case
|1502005006565
|Charge Description
|POSS MTBV/U-WN NOT 19/20
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARPER, DEVAN JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902015229783
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JOHNS, ANTWUAN DIVINE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/24/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 13:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCLAUGHLIN, DARREN CECIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/16/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 11:17:00
|Court Case
|5902016230573
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NEALY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/10/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902012208275
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|1400.00
|Name
|SMITH, NYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017208581
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WESTHOVEN, RONALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1961
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017208727
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, JASON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/18/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 12:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BEAM, NEVERADA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/29/1979
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017204475
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FUNDERBURK, CATOINE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/24/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 13:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, ELBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/16/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017207839
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|HINTON, DEMARIS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/1/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 14:05:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BURCH, ERIN MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 11:35:00
|Court Case
|3502017050584
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CARRION, SHARON ALANI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/21/1995
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 12:00:00
|Court Case
|1202016719792
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MAGILL, JOHN F
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/3/1958
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 10:07:00
|Court Case
|9102017203035
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMALL, MICHAEL DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/15/1972
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902016215766
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, SHADARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 13:09:00
|Court Case
|5902016232224
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WAITT, DANIEL JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017206408
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, ASHLEY NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902014002942
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MILLS, ASHLEY BROOKE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 13:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017208770
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ELLIS, KENNETH DESHON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/31/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 14:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017208757
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JENKINS, MUSTAFFA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017208488
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROBINSON, FANNIE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/16/1972
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 16:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SCHENK, BENJAMIN JACOB
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/19/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 13:46:00
|Court Case
|5902017208777
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|TRUSS, SHANICE ALIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/11/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 15:29:00
|Court Case
|5902016031956
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, RONNIE WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1953
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017207259
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DAWKINS, CAMERON JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/2000
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-07 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017208731
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00