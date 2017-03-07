Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-07-2017

March 7, 2017

Name PRIDGEN, KIMANI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 00:47:00
Court Case 5902017208625
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, UNIQUA LASTARR
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/4/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name KEE, MICHAEL SCOTT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/18/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 01:07:00
Court Case 4002016725367
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPIVEY, DANNY ODEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/31/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 01:22:00
Court Case 2202017051482
Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KEELY, MARY LONG
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/2/1962
Height 5.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 00:19:00
Court Case 5902017208653
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LEE, CHADWICK RAMON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/22/1973
Height 6.1
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 01:49:00
Court Case 5902017208655
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BAYLESS, JOSEPHINE MCKIBBEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/17/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:19:00
Court Case 5902017208657
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITLEY, BENJAMIN IVES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/4/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017208656
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name COCO, CHARITY GRACE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/6/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:36:00
Court Case 5902017208660
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JONES, IZEL DEMONTAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/25/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 03:45:00
Court Case 5902017208664
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LOVERSO, JONATHAN SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/3/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 06:10:00
Court Case 6402016050415
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name BENNETT, JAWAUNE JONATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 07:35:00
Court Case 5902017208642
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:02:00
Court Case 5902017208627
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALFORD, KENDALL TRISTEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:31:00
Court Case 5902017208670
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 300.00

Name ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017208673
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NEWPORT, JACQUECE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:26:00
Court Case 5902017208675
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount

Name HOPKINS, TAVIEYON ARMANI-MONAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:55:00
Court Case 5902017208697
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name LYLES, LARRY EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:36:00
Court Case 5902017207656
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name BUTLER, VICTORIA NEDEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1988
Height 5.3
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:00:00
Court Case 1502005006565
Charge Description POSS MTBV/U-WN NOT 19/20
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARPER, DEVAN JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/15/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 10:30:00
Court Case 5902015229783
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JOHNS, ANTWUAN DIVINE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/24/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCLAUGHLIN, DARREN CECIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:17:00
Court Case 5902016230573
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name NEALY, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/10/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:40:00
Court Case 5902012208275
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 1400.00

Name SMITH, NYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:15:00
Court Case 5902017208581
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WESTHOVEN, RONALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/14/1961
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 10:12:00
Court Case 5902017208727
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WRIGHT, JASON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/18/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 12:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEAM, NEVERADA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017204475
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FUNDERBURK, CATOINE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/24/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HERNANDEZ, ELBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/16/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 07:15:00
Court Case 5902017207839
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name HINTON, DEMARIS
Arrest Type
DOB 11/1/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 14:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BURCH, ERIN MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:35:00
Court Case 3502017050584
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CARRION, SHARON ALANI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/21/1995
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 12:00:00
Court Case 1202016719792
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MAGILL, JOHN F
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/3/1958
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 10:07:00
Court Case 9102017203035
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMALL, MICHAEL DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/15/1972
Height 6.2
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:45:00
Court Case 5902016215766
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name THOMPSON, SHADARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:09:00
Court Case 5902016232224
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WAITT, DANIEL JONATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:15:00
Court Case 5902017206408
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWN, ASHLEY NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:45:00
Court Case 5902014002942
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MILLS, ASHLEY BROOKE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:12:00
Court Case 5902017208770
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ELLIS, KENNETH DESHON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/31/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 14:47:00
Court Case 5902017208757
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JENKINS, MUSTAFFA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 15:40:00
Court Case 5902017208488
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, FANNIE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/16/1972
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 16:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name SCHENK, BENJAMIN JACOB
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/19/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:46:00
Court Case 5902017208777
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name TRUSS, SHANICE ALIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/11/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 15:29:00
Court Case 5902016031956
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, RONNIE WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1953
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 15:25:00
Court Case 5902017207259
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DAWKINS, CAMERON JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/2000
Height 6.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 14:11:00
Court Case 5902017208731
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00
