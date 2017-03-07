Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-07-2017 Name PRIDGEN, KIMANI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/5/2001 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 00:47:00 Court Case 5902017208625 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount Name ADAMS, UNIQUA LASTARR Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 5/4/1992 Height 5.5 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:40:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Term Bond Amount Name KEE, MICHAEL SCOTT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/18/1968 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 01:07:00 Court Case 4002016725367 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name SPIVEY, DANNY ODEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/31/1970 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 01:22:00 Court Case 2202017051482 Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER(F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name KEELY, MARY LONG Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/2/1962 Height 5.2 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 00:19:00 Court Case 5902017208653 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name LEE, CHADWICK RAMON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/22/1973 Height 6.1 Weight 192 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 01:49:00 Court Case 5902017208655 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BAYLESS, JOSEPHINE MCKIBBEN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/17/1994 Height 5.4 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:19:00 Court Case 5902017208657 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WHITLEY, BENJAMIN IVES Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/4/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:00:00 Court Case 5902017208656 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name COCO, CHARITY GRACE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/6/1989 Height 5.2 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 02:36:00 Court Case 5902017208660 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2500.00 Name JONES, IZEL DEMONTAY Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/25/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 03:45:00 Court Case 5902017208664 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name LOVERSO, JONATHAN SCOTT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/3/1984 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 06:10:00 Court Case 6402016050415 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 4000.00 Name BENNETT, JAWAUNE JONATHAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/27/1997 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 07:35:00 Court Case 5902017208642 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 5000.00 Name OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/27/1980 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:02:00 Court Case 5902017208627 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name ALFORD, KENDALL TRISTEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/6/1992 Height 5.10 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:31:00 Court Case 5902017208670 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 300.00 Name ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/23/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017208673 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name NEWPORT, JACQUECE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/7/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:26:00 Court Case 5902017208675 Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M) Bond Amount Name HOPKINS, TAVIEYON ARMANI-MONAE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/9/2000 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 08:55:00 Court Case 5902017208697 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount Name LYLES, LARRY EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/21/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:36:00 Court Case 5902017207656 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount Name BUTLER, VICTORIA NEDEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/13/1988 Height 5.3 Weight 189 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:00:00 Court Case 1502005006565 Charge Description POSS MTBV/U-WN NOT 19/20 Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HARPER, DEVAN JERMAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/15/1984 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 10:30:00 Court Case 5902015229783 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 1500.00 Name JOHNS, ANTWUAN DIVINE Arrest Type DOB 11/24/1995 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCLAUGHLIN, DARREN CECIL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/16/1969 Height 5.7 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:17:00 Court Case 5902016230573 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name NEALY, TIMOTHY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/10/1978 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:40:00 Court Case 5902012208275 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount 1400.00 Name SMITH, NYSHAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/19/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:15:00 Court Case 5902017208581 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name WESTHOVEN, RONALD Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/14/1961 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 10:12:00 Court Case 5902017208727 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 50000.00 Name WRIGHT, JASON Arrest Type DOB 9/18/1979 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 12:48:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BEAM, NEVERADA Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/29/1979 Height 6.3 Weight 172 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017204475 Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT Bond Amount 2000.00 Name FUNDERBURK, CATOINE Arrest Type DOB 12/24/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HERNANDEZ, ELBERT Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/16/1996 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 07:15:00 Court Case 5902017207839 Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name HINTON, DEMARIS Arrest Type DOB 11/1/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 138 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 14:05:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BURCH, ERIN MARIE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/16/1988 Height 5.5 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:35:00 Court Case 3502017050584 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS Bond Amount 5000.00 Name CARRION, SHARON ALANI Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/21/1995 Height 5.0 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 12:00:00 Court Case 1202016719792 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MAGILL, JOHN F Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/3/1958 Height 5.11 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 10:07:00 Court Case 9102017203035 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SMALL, MICHAEL DAVID Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/15/1972 Height 6.2 Weight 208 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 09:45:00 Court Case 5902016215766 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 6000.00 Name THOMPSON, SHADARIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/8/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:09:00 Court Case 5902016232224 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name WAITT, DANIEL JONATHAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/12/1984 Height 6.1 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 11:15:00 Court Case 5902017206408 Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BROWN, ASHLEY NICOLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/24/1993 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:45:00 Court Case 5902014002942 Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond Amount 500.00 Name MILLS, ASHLEY BROOKE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/15/1981 Height 5.5 Weight 115 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:12:00 Court Case 5902017208770 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name ELLIS, KENNETH DESHON Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/31/1997 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 14:47:00 Court Case 5902017208757 Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER Bond Amount 2500.00 Name JENKINS, MUSTAFFA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/4/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 15:40:00 Court Case 5902017208488 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount Name ROBINSON, FANNIE Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 11/16/1972 Height 5.0 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 16:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount Name SCHENK, BENJAMIN JACOB Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/19/1963 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 13:46:00 Court Case 5902017208777 Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name TRUSS, SHANICE ALIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/11/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 15:29:00 Court Case 5902016031956 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMS, RONNIE WAYNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/1/1953 Height 5.8 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 15:25:00 Court Case 5902017207259 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name DAWKINS, CAMERON JORDAN Arrest Name DAWKINS, CAMERON JORDAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/14/2000 Height 6.3 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-07 14:11:00 Court Case 5902017208731 Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY Bond Amount 5000.00

