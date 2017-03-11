Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-11-2017

Warning
|Name
|ANDERSON, MARCUS RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/11/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902016234974
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CALDWELL, KASEY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/3/1979
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 00:30:00
|Court Case
|3502017053003
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GIBSON, RACHEL ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017209399
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, CATHERINE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1968
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 02:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017208243
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBBINS, STEVEN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1970
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 00:30:00
|Court Case
|3502017053004
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, APRIL EVETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/29/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 01:25:00
|Court Case
|5902016029217
|Charge Description
|SELL COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BANDERA, GUSTAVO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/10/1964
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 02:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017209405
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCAULIFFE, HEATHER LAUREN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/24/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 01:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017209412
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ALVARADO-PERAZA, DORIS MARIBEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/5/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 04:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017209416
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARLSON, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 05:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017209407
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GLOVER, YASHICA SHONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016014896
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DEITZ, GABRIEL RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/15/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 08:02:00
|Court Case
|3502016702834
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|DEWESSE, HERBERT REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|320
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 02:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017209417
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|LEARMOND, KIMAN DALFON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017209404
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LOVE, CHRISTY MARCHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/21/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 07:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017208882
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|POWE, TERRYL SHANNON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/10/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 02:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017209420
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|QUICK, MICHAEL ERVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 02:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017209421
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GILLEN, SAMANTHA PAIGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1998
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 09:20:00
|Court Case
|1202016001361
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MILLER-JONES, ANDRE DETRAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016240789
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|OLIVER, SHAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/1965
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 07:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017203798
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|600.00
|Name
|WEATHERS, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017209424
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|BALDWIN, OLIN DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 07:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017209425
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CARDONA, HERNAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 11:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017209151
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/19/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 11:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017206788
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WHEELER, DUANE ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 07:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017209430
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|NICKS, RACHEL TERESE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1969
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017209433
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROSEBORO, SHONTA MARKY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/6/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 13:56:00
|Court Case
|5902016241023
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROWN, JAZMYN TIFFANY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/12/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 14:55:00
|Court Case
|7502017701863
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CHISHOLM, RALPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/3/1961
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 14:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017209428
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HEGLER, VICTORIA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/11/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|90
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 13:44:00
|Court Case
|7402017700239
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAIRSTON, RAVEN-SYMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017209435
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KING, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/7/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 15:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017209427
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PATTERSON, JOHN LUTHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1950
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|238
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 16:30:00
|Court Case
|1202017051151
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RAMIREZ, JHONATAN RAMIREZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-11 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016228549
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00