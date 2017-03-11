Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-11-2017

March 11, 2017

Name ANDERSON, MARCUS RICHARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/11/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:03:00
Court Case 5902016234974
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, KASEY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:30:00
Court Case 3502017053003
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GIBSON, RACHEL ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:33:00
Court Case 5902017209399
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, CATHERINE MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:42:00
Court Case 5902017208243
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBBINS, STEVEN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:30:00
Court Case 3502017053004
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ROBINSON, APRIL EVETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/29/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 01:25:00
Court Case 5902016029217
Charge Description SELL COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BANDERA, GUSTAVO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/10/1964
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:21:00
Court Case 5902017209405
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCAULIFFE, HEATHER LAUREN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/24/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 01:44:00
Court Case 5902017209412
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name ALVARADO-PERAZA, DORIS MARIBEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/5/1990
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 04:07:00
Court Case 5902017209416
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name CARLSON, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 05:20:00
Court Case 5902017209407
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GLOVER, YASHICA SHONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 06:30:00
Court Case 5902016014896
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DEITZ, GABRIEL RYAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/15/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 08:02:00
Court Case 3502016702834
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 250.00

Name DEWESSE, HERBERT REGINALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 320
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:58:00
Court Case 5902017209417
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name LEARMOND, KIMAN DALFON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:00:00
Court Case 5902017209404
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name LOVE, CHRISTY MARCHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:19:00
Court Case 5902017208882
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name POWE, TERRYL SHANNON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:58:00
Court Case 5902017209420
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name QUICK, MICHAEL ERVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:58:00
Court Case 5902017209421
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GILLEN, SAMANTHA PAIGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/13/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 09:20:00
Court Case 1202016001361
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MILLER-JONES, ANDRE DETRAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 09:20:00
Court Case 5902016240789
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name OLIVER, SHAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1965
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:11:00
Court Case 5902017203798
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 600.00

Name WEATHERS, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 09:50:00
Court Case 5902017209424
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name BALDWIN, OLIN DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:26:00
Court Case 5902017209425
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CARDONA, HERNAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 11:24:00
Court Case 5902017209151
Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
Bond Amount

Name LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/19/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 11:25:00
Court Case 5902017206788
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WHEELER, DUANE ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:26:00
Court Case 5902017209430
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name NICKS, RACHEL TERESE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1969
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017209433
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ROSEBORO, SHONTA MARKY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/6/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 13:56:00
Court Case 5902016241023
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWN, JAZMYN TIFFANY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/12/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 14:55:00
Court Case 7502017701863
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CHISHOLM, RALPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/3/1961
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 14:36:00
Court Case 5902017209428
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HEGLER, VICTORIA LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 13:44:00
Court Case 7402017700239
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAIRSTON, RAVEN-SYMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 15:57:00
Court Case 5902017209435
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name KING, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 15:48:00
Court Case 5902017209427
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, JOHN LUTHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1950
Height 5.9
Weight 238
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 16:30:00
Court Case 1202017051151
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RAMIREZ, JHONATAN RAMIREZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 15:50:00
Court Case 5902016228549
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00
Share

Comments are closed.