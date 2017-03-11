Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-11-2017 Name ANDERSON, MARCUS RICHARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/11/2000 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:03:00 Court Case 5902016234974 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount Name CALDWELL, KASEY LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/3/1979 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:30:00 Court Case 3502017053003 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GIBSON, RACHEL ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/27/1976 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:33:00 Court Case 5902017209399 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JONES, CATHERINE MARIE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/6/1968 Height 5.8 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:42:00 Court Case 5902017208243 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name ROBBINS, STEVEN MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/9/1970 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 00:30:00 Court Case 3502017053004 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ROBINSON, APRIL EVETTE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/29/1976 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 01:25:00 Court Case 5902016029217 Charge Description SELL COCAINE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BANDERA, GUSTAVO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/10/1964 Height 5.7 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:21:00 Court Case 5902017209405 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCAULIFFE, HEATHER LAUREN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/24/1990 Height 5.4 Weight 211 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 01:44:00 Court Case 5902017209412 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name ALVARADO-PERAZA, DORIS MARIBEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/5/1990 Height 5.3 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 04:07:00 Court Case 5902017209416 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name CARLSON, BRANDON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/9/1984 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 05:20:00 Court Case 5902017209407 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name GLOVER, YASHICA SHONTE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/28/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 06:30:00 Court Case 5902016014896 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 5000.00 Name DEITZ, GABRIEL RYAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/15/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 08:02:00 Court Case 3502016702834 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 250.00 Name DEWESSE, HERBERT REGINALD Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/9/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 320 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:58:00 Court Case 5902017209417 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 30000.00 Name LEARMOND, KIMAN DALFON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/24/1984 Height 5.8 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:00:00 Court Case 5902017209404 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name LOVE, CHRISTY MARCHELLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/21/1981 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:19:00 Court Case 5902017208882 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 10000.00 Name POWE, TERRYL SHANNON Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/10/1984 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:58:00 Court Case 5902017209420 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 30000.00 Name QUICK, MICHAEL ERVIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/6/1988 Height 5.11 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 02:58:00 Court Case 5902017209421 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GILLEN, SAMANTHA PAIGE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/13/1998 Height 5.0 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 09:20:00 Court Case 1202016001361 Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19 Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MILLER-JONES, ANDRE DETRAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/23/1981 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 09:20:00 Court Case 5902016240789 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name OLIVER, SHAVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/9/1965 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:11:00 Court Case 5902017203798 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 600.00 Name WEATHERS, DAVID Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/11/1968 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 09:50:00 Court Case 5902017209424 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 3500.00 Name BALDWIN, OLIN DOUGLAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/14/1979 Height 6.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:26:00 Court Case 5902017209425 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name CARDONA, HERNAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/29/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 11:24:00 Court Case 5902017209151 Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD Bond Amount Name LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/19/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 11:25:00 Court Case 5902017206788 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WHEELER, DUANE ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/30/1980 Height 5.10 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 07:26:00 Court Case 5902017209430 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name NICKS, RACHEL TERESE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/18/1969 Height 5.3 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 12:00:00 Court Case 5902017209433 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name ROSEBORO, SHONTA MARKY Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/6/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 13:56:00 Court Case 5902016241023 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BROWN, JAZMYN TIFFANY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/12/1997 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 14:55:00 Court Case 7502017701863 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CHISHOLM, RALPH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/3/1961 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 14:36:00 Court Case 5902017209428 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HEGLER, VICTORIA LYNN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/11/1999 Height 5.4 Weight 90 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 13:44:00 Court Case 7402017700239 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name HAIRSTON, RAVEN-SYMON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/6/1991 Height 5.4 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 15:57:00 Court Case 5902017209435 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name KING, NICHOLAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/7/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 15:48:00 Court Case 5902017209427 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name PATTERSON, JOHN LUTHER Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/12/1950 Height 5.9 Weight 238 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-11 16:30:00 Court Case 1202017051151 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name RAMIREZ, JHONATAN RAMIREZ Arrest Type 