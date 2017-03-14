Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-14-2017 Name MOTO, JOHN KEVIN Arrest Type DOB 10/27/1960 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 00:46:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ANDERSON, MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/22/1983 Height 6.4 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 01:10:00 Court Case 5902016233503 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 4000.00 Name BLACK, CHRISTINA Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/16/1985 Height 5.8 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 00:42:00 Court Case 5902017209737 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount Name HARRIS, DONYELLE MONIQUE Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/10/1990 Height 5.7 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 01:57:00 Court Case 4002016080055 Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY Bond Amount 100000.00 Name PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/6/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 03:40:00 Court Case 5902016247209 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WHITESIDE, RONALD GUY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/18/1969 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 05:33:00 Court Case 1002000000629 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1500.00 Name BANKS, FREDDIE FRANKLIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/28/1983 Height 6.3 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 04:52:00 Court Case 5902017209739 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MCLENDON, TERRIS Arrest Type DOB 5/15/2000 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 07:45:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SLOAN, QUATAVIUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/29/1995 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 06:21:00 Court Case 5902017209722 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name GRANT, ROBERT WINSTON Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/12/1991 Height 6.1 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 03:00:00 Court Case 5902017209745 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 4500.00 Name HOOD, SHENITA ADRIENNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/4/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 06:45:00 Court Case 5902016222343 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 2000.00 Name NANCE, INEZ ALEXANDRIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/26/1995 Height 5.0 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 07:28:00 Court Case 5902017209029 Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M) Bond Amount Name FARMER, LAKISH RELENCIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/21/1976 Height 5.3 Weight 263 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 09:20:00 Court Case 5902017209113 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMS, JAMAAL DEVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/27/1979 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 08:54:00 Court Case 4002016031280 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/1/1981 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 08:10:00 Court Case 5902017209708 Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GILLIAM, SHAWN SHAMEIK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/1/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 09:50:00 Court Case 5902015237115 Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name ARNOLD, DEREK MICHAEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/14/1981 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 10:54:00 Court Case 5902014242113 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name BELK, RONTEENI Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/18/1977 Height 6.1 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 11:30:00 Court Case 5902017209684 Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name OATES, DEMMARIE DELRAE Arrest Type DOB 1/28/1981 Height 6.2 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROBINSON, DESHUN Arrest Type DOB 2/12/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:01:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WHITEHEAD, ROBERT Arrest Type DOB 3/14/1988 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:07:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GOLDEN, DEXTER DEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/11/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 10:20:00 Court Case 5902017203887 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HARGETT, JAMES LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/23/1971 Height 5.9 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 10:18:00 Court Case 5902016225078 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 50000.00 Name FARIES, EZRA NOLAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/8/1998 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 08:03:00 Court Case 5902017209762 Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M) Bond Amount Name MCPHAUL, COURTNEY Arrest Type DOB 12/12/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:46:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WILKINSON, LAMAR D Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/22/1985 Height 5.5 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 09:23:00 Court Case 5902017208923 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name GASTON, WAYNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/10/1987 Height 5.10 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:30:00 Court Case 5902016248297 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JACKSON, BONNIE VIRGINIA Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/11/1977 Height 4.10 Weight 90 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 11:57:00 Court Case 5902017209766 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 1500.00 Name JACKSON, KEOMKI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/6/1978 Height 5.10 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:32:00 Court Case 5902017002900 Charge Description CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT Bond Amount 500.00 Name MASSEY, JAMES EDWARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/26/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:30:00 Court Case 5902017209740 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name MYERS, CHARLES KENDRICK Arrest Type DOB 1/27/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 17:12:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PERRY, DARIUS JORDAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/6/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 11:25:00 Court Case 5902016222503 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 500.00 Name PERRY, ISAIAH AMIR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/16/2001 Height 5.6 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:38:00 Court Case 5902017209768 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name SHEALEY, JOSHUA EMMANUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/18/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 212 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:00:00 Court Case 5902016219864 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1500.00 Name STROUD, ONEIJH MESHANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/30/1992 Height 5.3 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:10:00 Court Case 5902015213571 Charge Description ATTEMPTED UTTERING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name TUCKER, KYLE JABBARR Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/4/1992 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:00:00 Court Case 4002015032984 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name VEA, ALLEN GABRIEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/31/1979 Height 6.3 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:40:00 Court Case 5902017205857 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT >=$100,000 Bond Amount 2500.00 Name WHITE, DESHAWN JAMERE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/13/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:44:00 Court Case 5902017208537 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name YATES, PHILIP DANIEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/9/1978 Height 5.10 Weight 158 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:32:00 Court Case 5902017004326 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F) Bond Amount Name GOOCH, TAUROUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/15/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:20:00 Court Case 5902016034196 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCDONALD, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type DOB 9/6/1974 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 18:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MINGO, KAISER OMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/16/1971 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:50:00 Court Case 5902016030053 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name NIXON, MURIEL Arrest Type DOB 7/28/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 18:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BEMBURY, ERIC LAMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/18/1984 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:45:00 Court Case 5902016229932 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BLALOCK, RUDY MARLON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/29/1964 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:44:00 Court Case 5902017004616 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 500.00 Name CONNER, RONALD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/15/1959 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:43:00 Court Case 5902017209778 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name FERNANDEZ, KRYSTAL ELAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/26/1987 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:22:00 Court Case 1202014052558 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount Name HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/28/1984 Height 5.5 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 16:52:00 Court Case 2302015701383 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCNEIL, JERVARIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/4/1987 Height 6.3 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:40:00 Court Case 5902017207829 Charge Description FIRST DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE Bond Amount 50000.00 Name MURPHY, KENNYATTA GAIL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/20/1993 Height 5.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:09:00 Court Case 5902009078174 Charge Description DEFRAUDING Name PHILLIPS, JAMEY BURGHER Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/23/1984 Height 5.4 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:20:00 Court Case 5402016051716 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/12/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 17:45:00 Court Case 8902017051244 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 20000.00

Charlotte Mugshots SALMON, HENRYETTA LUCY Charged With SIMPLE ASSAULT.











