Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-14-2017

|Name
|MOTO, JOHN KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/27/1960
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 00:46:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ANDERSON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1983
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016233503
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|BLACK, CHRISTINA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/16/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 00:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017209737
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRIS, DONYELLE MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/10/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 01:57:00
|Court Case
|4002016080055
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 03:40:00
|Court Case
|5902016247209
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITESIDE, RONALD GUY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 05:33:00
|Court Case
|1002000000629
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BANKS, FREDDIE FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/28/1983
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 04:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017209739
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCLENDON, TERRIS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/15/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 07:45:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SLOAN, QUATAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/29/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 06:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017209722
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GRANT, ROBERT WINSTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017209745
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|HOOD, SHENITA ADRIENNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/4/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902016222343
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NANCE, INEZ ALEXANDRIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1995
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 07:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017209029
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FARMER, LAKISH RELENCIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/21/1976
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|263
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017209113
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAMAAL DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 08:54:00
|Court Case
|4002016031280
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/1/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 08:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017209708
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GILLIAM, SHAWN SHAMEIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/1/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 09:50:00
|Court Case
|5902015237115
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ARNOLD, DEREK MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/14/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 10:54:00
|Court Case
|5902014242113
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BELK, RONTEENI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1977
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017209684
|Charge Description
|ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|OATES, DEMMARIE DELRAE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/28/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 12:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROBINSON, DESHUN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/12/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:01:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WHITEHEAD, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/14/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:07:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GOLDEN, DEXTER DEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/11/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017203887
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARGETT, JAMES LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/23/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902016225078
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|FARIES, EZRA NOLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/8/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 08:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017209762
|Charge Description
|WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCPHAUL, COURTNEY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/12/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 15:46:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILKINSON, LAMAR D
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 09:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017208923
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GASTON, WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/10/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016248297
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, BONNIE VIRGINIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/11/1977
|Height
|4.10
|Weight
|90
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 11:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017209766
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JACKSON, KEOMKI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/6/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017002900
|Charge Description
|CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MASSEY, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017209740
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MYERS, CHARLES KENDRICK
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/27/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 17:12:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PERRY, DARIUS JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 11:25:00
|Court Case
|5902016222503
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PERRY, ISAIAH AMIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 12:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017209768
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SHEALEY, JOSHUA EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016219864
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|STROUD, ONEIJH MESHANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902015213571
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED UTTERING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TUCKER, KYLE JABBARR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/4/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 14:00:00
|Court Case
|4002015032984
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VEA, ALLEN GABRIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/31/1979
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017205857
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT >=$100,000
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WHITE, DESHAWN JAMERE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017208537
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|YATES, PHILIP DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017004326
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GOOCH, TAUROUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016034196
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCDONALD, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/6/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 18:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MINGO, KAISER OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016030053
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NIXON, MURIEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/28/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 18:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BEMBURY, ERIC LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902016229932
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BLALOCK, RUDY MARLON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1964
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 14:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017004616
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CONNER, RONALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1959
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 15:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017209778
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FERNANDEZ, KRYSTAL ELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 15:22:00
|Court Case
|1202014052558
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/28/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 16:52:00
|Court Case
|2302015701383
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCNEIL, JERVARIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/4/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017207829
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MURPHY, KENNYATTA GAIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 15:09:00
|Court Case
|5902009078174
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JAMEY BURGHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/23/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5402016051716
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-14 17:45:00
|Court Case
|8902017051244
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00