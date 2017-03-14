Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-14-2017

March 14, 2017

Name MOTO, JOHN KEVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/27/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 00:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1983
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 01:10:00
Court Case 5902016233503
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name BLACK, CHRISTINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/16/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 00:42:00
Court Case 5902017209737
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, DONYELLE MONIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 01:57:00
Court Case 4002016080055
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 03:40:00
Court Case 5902016247209
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITESIDE, RONALD GUY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 05:33:00
Court Case 1002000000629
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BANKS, FREDDIE FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/28/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 04:52:00
Court Case 5902017209739
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCLENDON, TERRIS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/15/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 07:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, QUATAVIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 06:21:00
Court Case 5902017209722
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GRANT, ROBERT WINSTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 03:00:00
Court Case 5902017209745
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 4500.00

Name HOOD, SHENITA ADRIENNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 06:45:00
Court Case 5902016222343
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name NANCE, INEZ ALEXANDRIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1995
Height 5.0
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 07:28:00
Court Case 5902017209029
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name FARMER, LAKISH RELENCIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1976
Height 5.3
Weight 263
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 09:20:00
Court Case 5902017209113
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, JAMAAL DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 08:54:00
Court Case 4002016031280
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHAPPELL, CLYDE PRESTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/1/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 08:10:00
Court Case 5902017209708
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GILLIAM, SHAWN SHAMEIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 09:50:00
Court Case 5902015237115
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ARNOLD, DEREK MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/14/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 10:54:00
Court Case 5902014242113
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name BELK, RONTEENI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 11:30:00
Court Case 5902017209684
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name OATES, DEMMARIE DELRAE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, DESHUN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/12/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITEHEAD, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 3/14/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOLDEN, DEXTER DEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 10:20:00
Court Case 5902017203887
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HARGETT, JAMES LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/23/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 10:18:00
Court Case 5902016225078
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name FARIES, EZRA NOLAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/8/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 08:03:00
Court Case 5902017209762
Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
Bond Amount

Name MCPHAUL, COURTNEY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/12/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILKINSON, LAMAR D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1985
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 09:23:00
Court Case 5902017208923
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name GASTON, WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/10/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:30:00
Court Case 5902016248297
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JACKSON, BONNIE VIRGINIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/11/1977
Height 4.10
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 11:57:00
Court Case 5902017209766
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JACKSON, KEOMKI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/6/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:32:00
Court Case 5902017002900
Charge Description CON MTBV/UN-WN OFF-PREM PERMIT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MASSEY, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:30:00
Court Case 5902017209740
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MYERS, CHARLES KENDRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 1/27/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 17:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, DARIUS JORDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 11:25:00
Court Case 5902016222503
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PERRY, ISAIAH AMIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:38:00
Court Case 5902017209768
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SHEALEY, JOSHUA EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:00:00
Court Case 5902016219864
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name STROUD, ONEIJH MESHANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:10:00
Court Case 5902015213571
Charge Description ATTEMPTED UTTERING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TUCKER, KYLE JABBARR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/4/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:00:00
Court Case 4002015032984
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VEA, ALLEN GABRIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:40:00
Court Case 5902017205857
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT >=$100,000
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WHITE, DESHAWN JAMERE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:44:00
Court Case 5902017208537
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name YATES, PHILIP DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:32:00
Court Case 5902017004326
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount

Name GOOCH, TAUROUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 13:20:00
Court Case 5902016034196
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCDONALD, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/6/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 18:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MINGO, KAISER OMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 12:50:00
Court Case 5902016030053
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NIXON, MURIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/28/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 18:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEMBURY, ERIC LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:45:00
Court Case 5902016229932
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLALOCK, RUDY MARLON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1964
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:44:00
Court Case 5902017004616
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CONNER, RONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1959
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:43:00
Court Case 5902017209778
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FERNANDEZ, KRYSTAL ELAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:22:00
Court Case 1202014052558
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/28/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 16:52:00
Court Case 2302015701383
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCNEIL, JERVARIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 14:40:00
Court Case 5902017207829
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MURPHY, KENNYATTA GAIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:09:00
Court Case 5902009078174
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 250.00

Name PHILLIPS, JAMEY BURGHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 15:20:00
Court Case 5402016051716
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-14 17:45:00
Court Case 8902017051244
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00
