Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-16-2017

March 16, 2017

Name COLE, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/19/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 02:20:00
Court Case 5902017209971
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name SANCHEZ, LUIS ENRIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 01:21:00
Court Case 5902009719240
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 250.00

Name SHELBY, JOSIAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 01:35:00
Court Case 5902017210038
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CARPENTER, KENDALL RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 02:40:00
Court Case 5902017210039
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SMITH, BIANCA CHERELLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/25/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 00:57:00
Court Case 5902017210041
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STROUD, TORI ODELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:08:00
Court Case 4802016055974
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 250.00

Name POMPEY, RAYSHAWN TISDALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 132
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:50:00
Court Case 5902017210047
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RUDD, JENNIE MELISSA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/6/1981
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 02:57:00
Court Case 5902017210044
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount

Name TALFORD, ESTHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:12:00
Court Case 5902017210043
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TYLER, RAYJON AMERE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:28:00
Court Case 5902016236154
Charge Description IMPERSONATE LAW ENFORCEMNT (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROACH, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/20/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, ANTON DEMARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 07:50:00
Court Case 5902016022256
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name MOOSE, MARK EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 06:08:00
Court Case 3502017053333
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BARRETT, CORY AUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/7/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 06:42:00
Court Case 1302017000267
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BRISKEY, SHYKIEM TAROLUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/10/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 07:00:00
Court Case 5902017209986
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CHISOLM, THOMASENA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/21/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CRENSHAW, ASIM TOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:15:00
Court Case 5902017210040
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, JERMAINE JEMEL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 291
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, XAVIER QUINTEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHAPPELL, CLYDE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/1/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:04:00
Court Case 1202017051318
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STEELE, JORDAN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/5/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEELE, KENTRELL DA’MON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:00:00
Court Case 5902017210060
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, DONEIL OTIS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/17/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BRASWELL, JABADE ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:34:00
Court Case 5902017209401
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RESENDIZ, JUSTINO SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/5/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:55:00
Court Case 5902016012375
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROMEI, RUSSELL JOHNATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1949
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:44:00
Court Case 5902017209770
Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name SMITH, ANTHONY VIREL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/12/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:00:00
Court Case 2202016050514
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CARDONA, JOSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:20:00
Court Case 5902017210071
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name CARTHRAN, TONY LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/2/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:57:00
Court Case 3502017050088
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name JONES, TAUREAN ISIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:01:00
Court Case 3502017053389
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name JUNE, JACQUES MONTREL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/22/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 12:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name KNIGHT, STEPHEN JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017210072
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BISHOP, SCOTT MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:05:00
Court Case 5902017207088
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BISHOP, SEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:28:00
Court Case 5902016230954
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 300.00

Name BROWN, BRITTANY NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/1987
Height 6.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, TONY OBRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:15:00
Court Case 5902017210098
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LINDSEY, TADARION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:00:00
Court Case 5902017210094
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MULTANI, AKASH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:20:00
Court Case 5902017210095
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WILLOUGHBY, QUDARRIUS LASHUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:40:00
Court Case 5902016247835
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BLACK, SHIKIM DANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/19/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:33:00
Court Case 5902017209899
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GUINN, KYERRA CHANNING
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:30:00
Court Case 5902017210010
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name HILL, COURTNEY BREANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1990
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 12:22:00
Court Case 5902015017609
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PATTERSON, MASON BERNARD
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 4/28/1970
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:30:00
Court Case 1202016719530
Charge Description UNSAFE LANE CHANGE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HUNT, TION JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:32:00
Court Case 5902017210120
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, SAVON MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:13:00
Court Case 5902017210116
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CREDLE, KYEDAIJA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/13/1998
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CUNNINGHAM, DIVEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:42:00
Court Case 5902017210121
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LINDSEY, TADARIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 9/12/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWER, ROY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1959
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 14:18:00
Court Case 5902017005105
Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name FRIEDRICH, JEREMIAH PETER-KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 14:51:00
Court Case 5902016731790
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOUPE, ANDRE ODELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/4/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 16:00:00
Court Case 1202016715842
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MARTIN, SAVON MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/8/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, SEAN BERTRAM
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, CHARLES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/22/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:36:00
Court Case 1002016705081
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name CHINCHILLA, PEDRO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 12:20:00
Court Case 5902017210144
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name COCHRAN, JESSICA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1987
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 16:13:00
Court Case 3502016062114
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DESPEIGNES, CALEB MICHEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/14/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 15:20:00
Court Case 5902017210147
Charge Description INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GOODING, THOMAS LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017202268
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 200.00

Name ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 15:48:00
Court Case 5902017210113
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00
