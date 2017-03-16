Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-16-2017 Name COLE, MICHAEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/19/2000 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 02:20:00 Court Case 5902017209971 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 100000.00 Name SANCHEZ, LUIS ENRIQUE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/11/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 01:21:00 Court Case 5902009719240 Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19 Bond Amount 250.00 Name SHELBY, JOSIAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/22/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 01:35:00 Court Case 5902017210038 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CARPENTER, KENDALL RASHAD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/26/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 02:40:00 Court Case 5902017210039 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SMITH, BIANCA CHERELLE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/25/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 00:57:00 Court Case 5902017210041 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name STROUD, TORI ODELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/28/1977 Height 6.2 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:08:00 Court Case 4802016055974 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 250.00 Name POMPEY, RAYSHAWN TISDALE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/28/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 132 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:50:00 Court Case 5902017210047 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name RUDD, JENNIE MELISSA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/6/1981 Height 5.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 02:57:00 Court Case 5902017210044 Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER Bond Amount Name TALFORD, ESTHER Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/18/1980 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:12:00 Court Case 5902017210043 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name TYLER, RAYJON AMERE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/13/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 03:28:00 Court Case 5902016236154 Charge Description IMPERSONATE LAW ENFORCEMNT (M) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ROACH, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN Arrest Type DOB 9/20/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:11:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, ANTON DEMARIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/25/1986 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 07:50:00 Court Case 5902016022256 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount Name MOOSE, MARK EDWARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/12/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 06:08:00 Court Case 3502017053333 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BARRETT, CORY AUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/7/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 06:42:00 Court Case 1302017000267 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BRISKEY, SHYKIEM TAROLUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/10/1998 Height 5.4 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 07:00:00 Court Case 5902017209986 Charge Description AWDWIKISI Bond Amount 50000.00 Name CHISOLM, THOMASENA Arrest Type DOB 2/21/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:31:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CRENSHAW, ASIM TOR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/22/1979 Height 6.2 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:15:00 Court Case 5902017210040 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name LEWIS, JERMAINE JEMEL Arrest Type DOB 5/10/1980 Height 6.0 Weight 291 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:51:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MILLER, XAVIER QUINTEL Arrest Type DOB 3/16/1998 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:05:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CHAPPELL, CLYDE Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/1/1981 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:04:00 Court Case 1202017051318 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name STEELE, JORDAN ALEXANDER Arrest Type DOB 9/5/1991 Height 5.11 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STEELE, KENTRELL DA’MON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/15/2000 Height 5.10 Weight 300 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:00:00 Court Case 5902017210060 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name WRIGHT, DONEIL OTIS Arrest Type DOB 12/17/1986 Height 6.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:18:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BRASWELL, JABADE ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/27/1977 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:34:00 Court Case 5902017209401 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name RESENDIZ, JUSTINO SANCHEZ Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/5/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:55:00 Court Case 5902016012375 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 500.00 Name ROMEI, RUSSELL JOHNATHAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/26/1949 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:44:00 Court Case 5902017209770 Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR Bond Amount 15000.00 Name SMITH, ANTHONY VIREL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/12/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:00:00 Court Case 2202016050514 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CARDONA, JOSE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/21/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:20:00 Court Case 5902017210071 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount Name CARTHRAN, TONY LAMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/2/1995 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:57:00 Court Case 3502017050088 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 50000.00 Name JONES, TAUREAN ISIAH Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/6/1991 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:01:00 Court Case 3502017053389 Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY Bond Amount 15000.00 Name JUNE, JACQUES MONTREL Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 6/22/1991 Height 5.4 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 12:31:00 Court Case Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount Name KNIGHT, STEPHEN JEROME Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/24/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:30:00 Court Case 5902017210072 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BISHOP, SCOTT MICHAEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/30/1978 Height 5.6 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:05:00 Court Case 5902017207088 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2000.00 Name BISHOP, SEAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/1985 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:28:00 Court Case 5902016230954 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 300.00 Name BROWN, BRITTANY NICOLE Arrest Type DOB 6/12/1987 Height 6.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:23:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DAVIS, TONY OBRIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/4/1986 Height 5.7 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:15:00 Court Case 5902017210098 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name LINDSEY, TADARION Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/12/1992 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 08:00:00 Court Case 5902017210094 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 15000.00 Name MULTANI, AKASH Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/29/2000 Height 5.9 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 10:20:00 Court Case 5902017210095 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 50000.00 Name WILLOUGHBY, QUDARRIUS LASHUN Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/14/1998 Height 5.4 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:40:00 Court Case 5902016247835 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BLACK, SHIKIM DANGELO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/19/1997 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:33:00 Court Case 5902017209899 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GUINN, KYERRA CHANNING Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/14/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 09:30:00 Court Case 5902017210010 Charge Description MURDER Bond Amount Name HILL, COURTNEY BREANNA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/15/1990 Height 5.3 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 12:22:00 Court Case 5902015017609 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name PATTERSON, MASON BERNARD Arrest Type Infraction DOB 4/28/1970 Height 5.6 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:30:00 Court Case 1202016719530 Charge Description UNSAFE LANE CHANGE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HUNT, TION JAQUAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/23/1998 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:32:00 Court Case 5902017210120 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount Name MARTIN, SAVON MAURICE Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/8/1997 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 11:13:00 Court Case 5902017210116 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name CREDLE, KYEDAIJA Arrest Type DOB 8/13/1998 Height 5.4 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CUNNINGHAM, DIVEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/19/1997 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:42:00 Court Case 5902017210121 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name LINDSEY, TADARIAN Arrest Type DOB 9/12/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWER, ROY Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/13/1959 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 14:18:00 Court Case 5902017005105 Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR Bond Amount 30000.00 Name FRIEDRICH, JEREMIAH PETER-KEITH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/7/1994 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 14:51:00 Court Case 5902016731790 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOUPE, ANDRE ODELL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/4/1980 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 16:00:00 Court Case 1202016715842 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MARTIN, SAVON MAURICE Arrest Type DOB 12/8/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MILLER, SEAN BERTRAM Arrest Type DOB 12/30/1971 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 17:44:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, CHARLES Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/22/1978 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 13:36:00 Court Case 1002016705081 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 4000.00 Name CHINCHILLA, PEDRO ANTONIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/14/1999 Height 5.5 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 12:20:00 Court Case 5902017210144 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM Bond Amount 5000.00 Name COCHRAN, JESSICA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/4/1987 Height 5.3 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 16:13:00 Court Case 3502016062114 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DESPEIGNES, CALEB MICHEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/14/1984 Height 6.1 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 15:20:00 Court Case 5902017210147 Charge Description INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16 Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GOODING, THOMAS LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/19/1974 Height 5.8 Weight 245 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 15:10:00 Court Case 5902017202268 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 200.00 Name ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/12/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-16 15:48:00 Court Case 5902017210113 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 2500.00 Share Identity Confirmed of Body Found Under Gaston County Bridge

Suspect Arrested in Rock Hill Robbery Case

Collision Between Car and Light Rail Results in One Fatality

Homicide Investigation Takes Place After Shooting

Union County Arrests and Mugshots 03-16-2017

Search Site Search for:





Charlotte Mugshots RANSAHAI, CASEY CHIATE Charged With DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED.











: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) inon line