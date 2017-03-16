Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-16-2017

Warning
|Name
|COLE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017209971
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|SANCHEZ, LUIS ENRIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902009719240
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|SHELBY, JOSIAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017210038
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CARPENTER, KENDALL RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 02:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017210039
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SMITH, BIANCA CHERELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/25/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 00:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017210041
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|STROUD, TORI ODELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 03:08:00
|Court Case
|4802016055974
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|POMPEY, RAYSHAWN TISDALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 03:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017210047
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RUDD, JENNIE MELISSA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/6/1981
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 02:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017210044
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TALFORD, ESTHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 03:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017210043
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TYLER, RAYJON AMERE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 03:28:00
|Court Case
|5902016236154
|Charge Description
|IMPERSONATE LAW ENFORCEMNT (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROACH, CHRISTOPHER BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/20/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:11:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, ANTON DEMARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 07:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016022256
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MOOSE, MARK EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/12/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 06:08:00
|Court Case
|3502017053333
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BARRETT, CORY AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/7/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 06:42:00
|Court Case
|1302017000267
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BRISKEY, SHYKIEM TAROLUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/10/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017209986
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|CHISOLM, THOMASENA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/21/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:31:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CRENSHAW, ASIM TOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017210040
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LEWIS, JERMAINE JEMEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/10/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|291
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:51:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MILLER, XAVIER QUINTEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/16/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 10:05:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CHAPPELL, CLYDE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/1/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:04:00
|Court Case
|1202017051318
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STEELE, JORDAN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/5/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STEELE, KENTRELL DA’MON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017210060
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WRIGHT, DONEIL OTIS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/17/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 10:18:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BRASWELL, JABADE ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017209401
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RESENDIZ, JUSTINO SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/5/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016012375
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROMEI, RUSSELL JOHNATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1949
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017209770
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|SMITH, ANTHONY VIREL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/12/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 10:00:00
|Court Case
|2202016050514
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CARDONA, JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017210071
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARTHRAN, TONY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/2/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:57:00
|Court Case
|3502017050088
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|JONES, TAUREAN ISIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/6/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:01:00
|Court Case
|3502017053389
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|JUNE, JACQUES MONTREL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/22/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 12:31:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KNIGHT, STEPHEN JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017210072
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BISHOP, SCOTT MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017207088
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BISHOP, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:28:00
|Court Case
|5902016230954
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|BROWN, BRITTANY NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/12/1987
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 13:23:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAVIS, TONY OBRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017210098
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LINDSEY, TADARION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017210094
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MULTANI, AKASH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/29/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017210095
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WILLOUGHBY, QUDARRIUS LASHUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902016247835
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BLACK, SHIKIM DANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/19/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017209899
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GUINN, KYERRA CHANNING
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/14/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017210010
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HILL, COURTNEY BREANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 12:22:00
|Court Case
|5902015017609
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, MASON BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|4/28/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:30:00
|Court Case
|1202016719530
|Charge Description
|UNSAFE LANE CHANGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HUNT, TION JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017210120
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTIN, SAVON MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 11:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017210116
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CREDLE, KYEDAIJA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/13/1998
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 17:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, DIVEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 13:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017210121
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LINDSEY, TADARIAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/12/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 17:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWER, ROY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/13/1959
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017005105
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|FRIEDRICH, JEREMIAH PETER-KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 14:51:00
|Court Case
|5902016731790
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOUPE, ANDRE ODELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/4/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 16:00:00
|Court Case
|1202016715842
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, SAVON MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/8/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 17:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MILLER, SEAN BERTRAM
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/30/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 17:44:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/22/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 13:36:00
|Court Case
|1002016705081
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|CHINCHILLA, PEDRO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/14/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017210144
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|COCHRAN, JESSICA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1987
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 16:13:00
|Court Case
|3502016062114
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DESPEIGNES, CALEB MICHEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/14/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017210147
|Charge Description
|INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GOODING, THOMAS LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/19/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017202268
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, DESHUN AQUIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-16 15:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017210113
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00