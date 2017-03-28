Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-28-2017

March 28, 2017

Name GARRIS, DEWON ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/2/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:06:00
Court Case 5902017211637
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MITCHELL, TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 01:15:00
Court Case 5902017211654
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MORGAN, JAQUANNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 01:27:00
Court Case 5902017211623
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CYPRESS, JAMAR DONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/7/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 03:31:00
Court Case 5902016029386
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOLLOWAY, MONTERIO LABISH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1982
Height 6.5
Weight 325
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:50:00
Court Case 5902017211657
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TSHIONA, AURORA MONCHEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1989
Height 4.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 03:15:00
Court Case 5902017210654
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RESPER, BRANDON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 02:59:00
Court Case 5902016214930
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PRICE, RODERICK LETRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:20:00
Court Case 5902017211669
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name THOMAS, RUSSELL BRAXTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 01:37:00
Court Case 5902017211661
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name IVEY, MICHAEL DEWITT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/4/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 04:28:00
Court Case 5902017211671
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CHRISTIAN, JAYMAR RAYMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 8/29/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 242
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, RAYFIELD
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 08:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KELLEY, LEAH L’SHAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 05:28:00
Court Case 5902016008290
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE UNAUT PREM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KHALED, YASSER HASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 202
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 08:10:00
Court Case 5902017211194
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name PEYTON, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1962
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 07:45:00
Court Case 5902017211252
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, MAURISHA REGINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:15:00
Court Case 5902017210099
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name SANDERS, COREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:10:00
Court Case 5902017210919
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 200.00

Name SNELLING, JERMAYNE THEODORE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1981
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 07:05:00
Court Case 5902017211682
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRIGHT, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:09:00
Court Case 5902017211686
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FOSTER, MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1985
Height 6.4
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JAMES, DURANTE KAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017210866
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOWDEN, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 7/9/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CROWDER, KEYSHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1999
Height 6.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 10:33:00
Court Case 3502017000601
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, DESHONDA LATAVIA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 10:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DELZELL, ZACHARY HOLLAND
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 127
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GENCO, TONIA TENEEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:15:00
Court Case 5902017211486
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GRIER, MILTONJA PRETEIGHDWRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:35:00
Court Case 5902017210788
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JONES, DAVID LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:27:00
Court Case 5902017211195
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name RICE, TYRONE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/22/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 11:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOWDEN, CHRISTOPHER BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1997
Height 6.3
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017210756
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CASTILLOVEITIA, JUAN CARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/2/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 11:48:00
Court Case 5902017211540
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name GRIER, JADARIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 11:30:00
Court Case 5902016219738
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name MALEY-JACKSON, CHAIYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/27/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:01:00
Court Case 5902015040615
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PERRY, KRISTIANN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/16/1983
Height 5.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:38:00
Court Case 1202016001590
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name RUSHING, ANTONIO PIERRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:19:00
Court Case 5902017210809
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BRATHWAITE, KENDRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 6/24/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name AZEZI, HASSAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1967
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:16:00
Court Case 5902017211720
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BANKS, JOSEPH GERELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:37:00
Court Case 5902016247803
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GAITHER, LESLIE SHARDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:43:00
Court Case 5902017203805
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILLIARD, AUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:24:00
Court Case 5902017209647
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HARRIS, AKRAM MUN-IM
Arrest Type
DOB 7/9/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, JOHN EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 6/1/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KELLY, MARCUS ANTRAYVIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/31/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:25:00
Court Case 5902016031309
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEVENS, CHANEL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/21/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 138
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 17:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TOVAR, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1991
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 17:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ULMER, CURTIS
Arrest Type
DOB 2/15/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WATSON, LARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1960
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 13:48:00
Court Case 5902017210493
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, RODGER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:18:00
Court Case 5902016248121
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CAMARILLO, JOSE AUDEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/3/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:33:00
Court Case 5902017000493
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COLLINS, JEROME VAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:14:00
Court Case 5902017211727
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name COWANS, EMARI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:12:00
Court Case 5902017206870
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GIVENS, WILLIAM ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1968
Height 6.3
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:26:00
Court Case 5902014244420
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRIER, LULIE JEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:27:00
Court Case 5902017210740
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MCWATERS, MARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:08:00
Court Case 5902016033898
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NESBIT, RASHID LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/19/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 17:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BODDIE-KELLY, JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 13:30:00
Court Case 5902017211576
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GONZALES, JULIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1966
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:25:00
Court Case 5902017211729
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00
