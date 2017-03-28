Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-28-2017 Name GARRIS, DEWON ANTONIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/2/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:06:00 Court Case 5902017211637 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 7500.00 Name MITCHELL, TYRONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/13/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 01:15:00 Court Case 5902017211654 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MORGAN, JAQUANNA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/8/1988 Height 5.2 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 01:27:00 Court Case 5902017211623 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CYPRESS, JAMAR DONTE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/7/1989 Height 6.3 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 03:31:00 Court Case 5902016029386 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOLLOWAY, MONTERIO LABISH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/26/1982 Height 6.5 Weight 325 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:50:00 Court Case 5902017211657 Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name TSHIONA, AURORA MONCHEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/24/1989 Height 4.11 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 03:15:00 Court Case 5902017210654 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name RESPER, BRANDON Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/21/1985 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 02:59:00 Court Case 5902016214930 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name PRICE, RODERICK LETRA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/30/1983 Height 6.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:20:00 Court Case 5902017211669 Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name THOMAS, RUSSELL BRAXTON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/13/1961 Height 5.10 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 01:37:00 Court Case 5902017211661 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 2500.00 Name IVEY, MICHAEL DEWITT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/4/1987 Height 5.8 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 04:28:00 Court Case 5902017211671 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CHRISTIAN, JAYMAR RAYMOND Arrest Type DOB 8/29/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 242 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:06:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TAYLOR, RAYFIELD Arrest Type DOB 2/4/1970 Height 5.10 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 08:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name KELLEY, LEAH L’SHAE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/27/1999 Height 5.9 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 05:28:00 Court Case 5902016008290 Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE UNAUT PREM Bond Amount 500.00 Name KHALED, YASSER HASHAD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/23/1978 Height 5.7 Weight 202 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 08:10:00 Court Case 5902017211194 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 3500.00 Name PEYTON, MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/27/1962 Height 5.10 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 07:45:00 Court Case 5902017211252 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name EDWARDS, MAURISHA REGINA Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/19/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:15:00 Court Case 5902017210099 Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F) Bond Amount 3500.00 Name SANDERS, COREY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/25/1986 Height 5.11 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:10:00 Court Case 5902017210919 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 200.00 Name SNELLING, JERMAYNE THEODORE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/18/1981 Height 6.4 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 07:05:00 Court Case 5902017211682 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BRIGHT, MARK ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/11/1970 Height 5.10 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:09:00 Court Case 5902017211686 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name FOSTER, MAURICE Arrest Type DOB 12/29/1985 Height 6.4 Weight 154 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:02:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JAMES, DURANTE KAVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/16/1989 Height 5.4 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017210866 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BOWDEN, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER Arrest Type DOB 7/9/1994 Height 6.3 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CROWDER, KEYSHAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/20/1999 Height 6.4 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 10:33:00 Court Case 3502017000601 Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name CUNNINGHAM, DESHONDA LATAVIA Arrest Type DOB 2/22/1988 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 10:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DELZELL, ZACHARY HOLLAND Arrest Type DOB 7/25/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 127 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GENCO, TONIA TENEEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/4/1970 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:15:00 Court Case 5902017211486 Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM Bond Amount 1500.00 Name GRIER, MILTONJA PRETEIGHDWRA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/6/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:35:00 Court Case 5902017210788 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JONES, DAVID LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/5/1978 Height 5.7 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:27:00 Court Case 5902017211195 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name RICE, TYRONE Arrest Type DOB 8/22/1981 Height 5.7 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 11:01:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BOWDEN, CHRISTOPHER BERNARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/17/1997 Height 6.3 Weight 350 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017210756 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 2500.00 Name CASTILLOVEITIA, JUAN CARLOS Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/2/1983 Height 5.11 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 11:48:00 Court Case 5902017211540 Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION Bond Amount Name GRIER, JADARIAN Arrest Type DOB 5/24/1992 Height 5.4 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JOHNSON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/21/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 11:30:00 Court Case 5902016219738 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 20000.00 Name MALEY-JACKSON, CHAIYA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/27/1999 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:01:00 Court Case 5902015040615 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name PERRY, KRISTIANN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/16/1983 Height 5.3 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:38:00 Court Case 1202016001590 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 2000.00 Name RUSHING, ANTONIO PIERRE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/29/1982 Height 6.2 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 00:19:00 Court Case 5902017210809 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name BRATHWAITE, KENDRICK Arrest Type DOB 6/24/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:05:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name AZEZI, HASSAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/6/1967 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:16:00 Court Case 5902017211720 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BANKS, JOSEPH GERELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/29/1991 Height 5.6 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:37:00 Court Case 5902016247803 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GAITHER, LESLIE SHARDA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/6/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:43:00 Court Case 5902017203805 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 500.00 Name GILLIARD, AUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/10/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:24:00 Court Case 5902017209647 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name HARRIS, AKRAM MUN-IM Arrest Type DOB 7/9/1993 Height 5.1 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:38:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HARRISON, JOHN EDWARD Arrest Type DOB 6/1/1969 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:49:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name KELLY, MARCUS ANTRAYVIO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/31/1984 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:25:00 Court Case 5902016031309 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name STEVENS, CHANEL Arrest Type DOB 4/21/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 138 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 17:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TOVAR, JOSHUA Arrest Type DOB 9/17/1991 Height 5.2 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 17:04:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ULMER, CURTIS Arrest Type DOB 2/15/1993 Height 5.11 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WATSON, LARRY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/5/1960 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 13:48:00 Court Case 5902017210493 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WILLIAMS, RODGER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/4/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:18:00 Court Case 5902016248121 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name CAMARILLO, JOSE AUDEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/3/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 16:33:00 Court Case 5902017000493 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name COLLINS, JEROME VAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/28/1985 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 12:14:00 Court Case 5902017211727 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 20000.00 Name COWANS, EMARI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/6/1986 Height 5.4 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:12:00 Court Case 5902017206870 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 2000.00 Name GIVENS, WILLIAM ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/31/1968 Height 6.3 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:26:00 Court Case 5902014244420 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GRIER, LULIE JEAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/23/1981 Height 5.10 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 14:27:00 Court Case 5902017210740 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MCWATERS, MARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/1/1987 Height 5.6 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 09:08:00 Court Case 5902016033898 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name NESBIT, RASHID LEE Arrest Type DOB 9/19/1972 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 17:18:00 Court Case Charge Name BODDIE-KELLY, JUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/13/2001 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 13:30:00 Court Case 5902017211576 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name GONZALES, JULIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/27/1966 Height 5.9 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-03-28 15:25:00 Court Case 5902017211729 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00

