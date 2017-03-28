Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 03-28-2017

Warning
|Name
|GARRIS, DEWON ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/2/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017211637
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/13/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017211654
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MORGAN, JAQUANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/8/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 01:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017211623
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CYPRESS, JAMAR DONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/7/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 03:31:00
|Court Case
|5902016029386
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOLLOWAY, MONTERIO LABISH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1982
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|325
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017211657
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TSHIONA, AURORA MONCHEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1989
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017210654
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RESPER, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 02:59:00
|Court Case
|5902016214930
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PRICE, RODERICK LETRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/30/1983
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017211669
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, RUSSELL BRAXTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1961
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 01:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017211661
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|IVEY, MICHAEL DEWITT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/4/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 04:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017211671
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CHRISTIAN, JAYMAR RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/29/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|242
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:06:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TAYLOR, RAYFIELD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/4/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 08:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KELLEY, LEAH L’SHAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/27/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 05:28:00
|Court Case
|5902016008290
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE UNAUT PREM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KHALED, YASSER HASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/23/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|202
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 08:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017211194
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|PEYTON, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1962
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017211252
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|EDWARDS, MAURISHA REGINA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017210099
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|SANDERS, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017210919
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|SNELLING, JERMAYNE THEODORE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1981
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 07:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017211682
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BRIGHT, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017211686
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FOSTER, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/29/1985
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 12:02:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JAMES, DURANTE KAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017210866
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOWDEN, TIMOTHY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/9/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 12:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CROWDER, KEYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1999
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 10:33:00
|Court Case
|3502017000601
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, DESHONDA LATAVIA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/22/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 10:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DELZELL, ZACHARY HOLLAND
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/25/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|127
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 12:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GENCO, TONIA TENEEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1970
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017211486
|Charge Description
|MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GRIER, MILTONJA PRETEIGHDWRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017210788
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JONES, DAVID LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017211195
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|RICE, TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/22/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 11:01:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BOWDEN, CHRISTOPHER BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|350
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017210756
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CASTILLOVEITIA, JUAN CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/2/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017211540
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GRIER, JADARIAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/24/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JOHNSON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/21/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016219738
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|MALEY-JACKSON, CHAIYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/27/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:01:00
|Court Case
|5902015040615
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PERRY, KRISTIANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/16/1983
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:38:00
|Court Case
|1202016001590
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|RUSHING, ANTONIO PIERRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017210809
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BRATHWAITE, KENDRICK
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/24/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 16:05:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|AZEZI, HASSAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/6/1967
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017211720
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BANKS, JOSEPH GERELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:37:00
|Court Case
|5902016247803
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GAITHER, LESLIE SHARDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017203805
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILLIARD, AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 15:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017209647
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, AKRAM MUN-IM
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/9/1993
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 16:38:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRISON, JOHN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/1/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 16:49:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KELLY, MARCUS ANTRAYVIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/31/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:25:00
|Court Case
|5902016031309
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STEVENS, CHANEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/21/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|138
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 17:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TOVAR, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/17/1991
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 17:04:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ULMER, CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/15/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 16:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WATSON, LARRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1960
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017210493
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLIAMS, RODGER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902016248121
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CAMARILLO, JOSE AUDEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/3/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 16:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017000493
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COLLINS, JEROME VAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 12:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017211727
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|COWANS, EMARI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 15:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017206870
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GIVENS, WILLIAM ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1968
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 15:26:00
|Court Case
|5902014244420
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GRIER, LULIE JEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 14:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017210740
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MCWATERS, MARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 09:08:00
|Court Case
|5902016033898
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NESBIT, RASHID LEE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/19/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 17:18:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BODDIE-KELLY, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/13/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017211576
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GONZALES, JULIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1966
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-03-28 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017211729
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00