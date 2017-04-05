Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-05-2017

April 5, 2017

Name COLLINS, MARIE ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/30/1952
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:03:00
Court Case 5902017212217
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILLIAMS, MARCUS ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:43:00
Court Case 5902017211672
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, BRANDON DEVRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:28:00
Court Case 5902017212674
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALEXANDER, KANESHIA DAJSHUN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/11/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 03:08:00
Court Case 5902017212679
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FULTON, QUANTONI JERELL
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 11/4/1980
Height 6.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 03:44:00
Court Case 1202012706368
Charge Description IMPROPER TURN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KAREEM, GHAITH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017212678
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SNYDER, JEREMY THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/31/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 03:00:00
Court Case 5902017212681
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FUENTES, ZERRELL ROSS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/19/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 06:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, JEROME LAVARIUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/4/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 02:07:00
Court Case 1202016002750
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MILLS, DONTAVIUS MCCAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:19:00
Court Case 1202013053973
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 45000.00

Name SUTTON, SHAKIA JANAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1991
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 05:04:00
Court Case 5902017212701
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LANEY, ZARON
Arrest Type
DOB 9/24/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 09:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, LESLEY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017212704
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TWITTY, EDDRIC
Arrest Type
DOB 2/8/1980
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROSEBORO, DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/7/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:45:00
Court Case 5902017200501
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SUTTON, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 05:30:00
Court Case 5902017212706
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DOUGLAS, JONATHAN LAWERENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:50:00
Court Case 5902017212396
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRIER, IREKKA JANEA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/8/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017212765
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TOLIVER, LYLE ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:45:00
Court Case 5902017212705
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount

Name TUCKER, AMANDA LEIGH
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/6/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, FREDERICK DAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/24/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017206001
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name EBERLE, PAIGE SIMONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/6/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 12:23:00
Court Case 5902017212773
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount

Name HASSELL, REVONN D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/13/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:30:00
Court Case 5902014228157
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PAIGE, GRADY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 12:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RASH, DUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:25:00
Court Case 8902017051195
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name EMERY, PAIGE NICHOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/26/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:23:00
Court Case 5902017206547
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BAKER, EMMANUEL EDWARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 06:06:00
Court Case 5902017212784
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name COBBS, ERIC NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:20:00
Court Case 5902017212792
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name COBBS, PORSHEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/9/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:20:00
Court Case 5902017204772
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GEBREYESUS, SURAFEL BELAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:51:00
Court Case 5902014248496
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ANDREWS, JAMES RUSSELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/15/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 237
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:29:00
Court Case 5902017212610
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name BRADSHAW, GEORGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 12:20:00
Court Case 5902016024117
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, MATTHEW PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:56:00
Court Case 5902017212699
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GIBBS, JONMIKAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:30:00
Court Case 5902017212809
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GONZALEZ, EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/27/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:10:00
Court Case 5902017212525
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 12000.00

Name MCFARLAND, PARKER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:54:00
Court Case 5902016034998
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name REDFEAR, LAKISHA CHENELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:18:00
Court Case 5902017212353
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name KRIDER, KAREEM ADARRYL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/14/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:38:00
Court Case 5902017212726
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FRANZ, ALEXIS MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:50:00
Court Case 5902017212830
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HEROD, SUNDAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:23:00
Court Case 5902017210241
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name SAMS, JOSHUA WAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/29/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 16:41:00
Court Case 5902017212828
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name WIGGINS, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 15:12:00
Court Case 5902016007198
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, OCTAVIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1970
Height 6.1
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 17:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name AYERS, MATTHEW FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/24/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:32:00
Court Case 5902017008534
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7000.00

Name BROOME, TYSHIE DAYQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:40:00
Court Case 5902017212722
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name COLE, HAROLD NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/23/1951
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:30:00
Court Case 5902017212836
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name MCALINDEN, STEPHEN JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/27/1969
Height 6.2
Weight 320
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017212831
Charge Description OBT CS PRESCRIP MISREP/WITHHLD
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MONTORIO, DARELL ALLISON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/17/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 18:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:45:00
Court Case 5902017212835
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00
Share

Comments are closed.