Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-05-2017

|Name
|COLLINS, MARIE ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/30/1952
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 00:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017212217
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, MARCUS ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 00:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017211672
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LEWIS, BRANDON DEVRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017212674
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, KANESHIA DAJSHUN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/11/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 03:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017212679
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FULTON, QUANTONI JERELL
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|11/4/1980
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 03:44:00
|Court Case
|1202012706368
|Charge Description
|IMPROPER TURN
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KAREEM, GHAITH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/31/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017212678
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SNYDER, JEREMY THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/31/1976
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017212681
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FUENTES, ZERRELL ROSS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/19/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 06:26:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARTER, JEROME LAVARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/4/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 02:07:00
|Court Case
|1202016002750
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MILLS, DONTAVIUS MCCAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 08:19:00
|Court Case
|1202013053973
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|45000.00
|Name
|SUTTON, SHAKIA JANAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1991
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 05:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017212701
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LANEY, ZARON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/24/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 09:27:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MITCHELL, LESLEY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212704
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TWITTY, EDDRIC
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/8/1980
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 10:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROSEBORO, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/7/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 08:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017200501
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SUTTON, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/28/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212706
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DOUGLAS, JONATHAN LAWERENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017212396
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRIER, IREKKA JANEA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/8/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017212765
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TOLIVER, LYLE ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017212705
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TUCKER, AMANDA LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/6/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 11:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ADAMS, FREDERICK DAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/24/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017206001
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|EBERLE, PAIGE SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/6/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 12:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017212773
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HASSELL, REVONN D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/13/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902014228157
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PAIGE, GRADY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/15/1970
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 12:23:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RASH, DUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/2/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 11:25:00
|Court Case
|8902017051195
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|EMERY, PAIGE NICHOLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/26/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017206547
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BAKER, EMMANUEL EDWARDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/30/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 06:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017212784
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|COBBS, ERIC NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/6/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017212792
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|COBBS, PORSHEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/9/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017204772
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GEBREYESUS, SURAFEL BELAI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902014248496
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ANDREWS, JAMES RUSSELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/15/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|237
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 14:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017212610
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|35000.00
|Name
|BRADSHAW, GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016024117
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, MATTHEW PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/15/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 11:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017212699
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GIBBS, JONMIKAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212809
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GONZALEZ, EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/27/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017212525
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|12000.00
|Name
|MCFARLAND, PARKER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 13:54:00
|Court Case
|5902016034998
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|REDFEAR, LAKISHA CHENELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017212353
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|KRIDER, KAREEM ADARRYL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/14/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 13:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017212726
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|FRANZ, ALEXIS MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017212830
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HEROD, SUNDAI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 14:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017210241
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SAMS, JOSHUA WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/29/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 16:41:00
|Court Case
|5902017212828
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WIGGINS, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/21/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 15:12:00
|Court Case
|5902016007198
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, OCTAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/9/1970
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 17:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|AYERS, MATTHEW FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/24/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017008534
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7000.00
|Name
|BROOME, TYSHIE DAYQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017212722
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|COLE, HAROLD NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/23/1951
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212836
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCALINDEN, STEPHEN JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/27/1969
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|320
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017212831
|Charge Description
|OBT CS PRESCRIP MISREP/WITHHLD
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MONTORIO, DARELL ALLISON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/17/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 18:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/10/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-05 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017212835
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00