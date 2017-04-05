Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-05-2017 Name COLLINS, MARIE ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/30/1952 Height 5.5 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:03:00 Court Case 5902017212217 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 2000.00 Name WILLIAMS, MARCUS ALLEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/1/1995 Height 6.3 Weight 275 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:43:00 Court Case 5902017211672 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name LEWIS, BRANDON DEVRE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/20/1989 Height 6.3 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:28:00 Court Case 5902017212674 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name ALEXANDER, KANESHIA DAJSHUN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/11/1994 Height 5.2 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 03:08:00 Court Case 5902017212679 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name FULTON, QUANTONI JERELL Arrest Type Infraction DOB 11/4/1980 Height 6.5 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 03:44:00 Court Case 1202012706368 Charge Description IMPROPER TURN Bond Amount 500.00 Name KAREEM, GHAITH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/31/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 02:00:00 Court Case 5902017212678 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SNYDER, JEREMY THOMAS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/31/1976 Height 6.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 03:00:00 Court Case 5902017212681 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name FUENTES, ZERRELL ROSS Arrest Type DOB 3/19/1994 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 06:26:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CARTER, JEROME LAVARIUS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/4/1997 Height 5.6 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 02:07:00 Court Case 1202016002750 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MILLS, DONTAVIUS MCCAL Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/30/1986 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:19:00 Court Case 1202013053973 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 45000.00 Name SUTTON, SHAKIA JANAE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/23/1991 Height 5.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 05:04:00 Court Case 5902017212701 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name LANEY, ZARON Arrest Type DOB 9/24/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 09:27:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MITCHELL, LESLEY LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/19/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:30:00 Court Case 5902017212704 Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP Bond Amount 1000.00 Name TWITTY, EDDRIC Arrest Type DOB 2/8/1980 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROSEBORO, DAVID Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/7/1979 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:45:00 Court Case 5902017200501 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 2000.00 Name SUTTON, JOSHUA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/28/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 05:30:00 Court Case 5902017212706 Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DOUGLAS, JONATHAN LAWERENCE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/11/1994 Height 6.3 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 08:50:00 Court Case 5902017212396 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRIER, IREKKA JANEA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/8/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017212765 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name TOLIVER, LYLE ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/9/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017212705 Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY Bond Amount Name TUCKER, AMANDA LEIGH Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/6/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Term Bond Amount Name ADAMS, FREDERICK DAVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/24/1985 Height 5.7 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017206001 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name EBERLE, PAIGE SIMONE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/6/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 12:23:00 Court Case 5902017212773 Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM Bond Amount Name HASSELL, REVONN D Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/13/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:30:00 Court Case 5902014228157 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name PAIGE, GRADY Arrest Type DOB 3/15/1970 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 12:23:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name RASH, DUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/2/1981 Height 5.11 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:25:00 Court Case 8902017051195 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 25000.00 Name EMERY, PAIGE NICHOLE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/26/1993 Height 5.2 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:23:00 Court Case 5902017206547 Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BAKER, EMMANUEL EDWARDO Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/30/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 300 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 06:06:00 Court Case 5902017212784 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name COBBS, ERIC NATHANIEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/6/1977 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:20:00 Court Case 5902017212792 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 4000.00 Name COBBS, PORSHEA Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/9/1990 Height 5.6 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:20:00 Court Case 5902017204772 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GEBREYESUS, SURAFEL BELAI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/5/1982 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 10:51:00 Court Case 5902014248496 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ANDREWS, JAMES RUSSELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/15/1994 Height 6.3 Weight 237 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:29:00 Court Case 5902017212610 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount 35000.00 Name BRADSHAW, GEORGE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/11/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 12:20:00 Court Case 5902016024117 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name BROWN, MATTHEW PATRICK Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/15/1987 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 11:56:00 Court Case 5902017212699 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GIBBS, JONMIKAL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/18/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:30:00 Court Case 5902017212809 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name GONZALEZ, EDWARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/27/1969 Height 5.9 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 00:10:00 Court Case 5902017212525 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 12000.00 Name MCFARLAND, PARKER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/24/1969 Height 5.7 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:54:00 Court Case 5902016034998 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name REDFEAR, LAKISHA CHENELLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/12/1985 Height 5.3 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:18:00 Court Case 5902017212353 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 3000.00 Name KRIDER, KAREEM ADARRYL Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/14/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:38:00 Court Case 5902017212726 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 2000.00 Name FRANZ, ALEXIS MICHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/17/1999 Height 5.3 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:50:00 Court Case 5902017212830 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name HEROD, SUNDAI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/26/1997 Height 5.10 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:23:00 Court Case 5902017210241 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount Name SAMS, JOSHUA WAYNE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/29/1968 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 16:41:00 Court Case 5902017212828 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name WIGGINS, MARK ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/21/1986 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 15:12:00 Court Case 5902016007198 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WILLIAMS, OCTAVIUS Arrest Type DOB 9/9/1970 Height 6.1 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 17:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name AYERS, MATTHEW FRANKLIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/24/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:32:00 Court Case 5902017008534 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 7000.00 Name BROOME, TYSHIE DAYQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/20/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 13:40:00 Court Case 5902017212722 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name COLE, HAROLD NATHANIEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/23/1951 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:30:00 Court Case 5902017212836 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name MCALINDEN, STEPHEN JOSEPH Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/27/1969 Height 6.2 Weight 320 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017212831 Charge Description OBT CS PRESCRIP MISREP/WITHHLD Bond Amount 500.00 Name MONTORIO, DARELL ALLISON Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 8/17/1979 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 18:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/10/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-05 14:45:00 Court Case 5902017212835 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 2000.00

