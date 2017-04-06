Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-06-2017

April 6, 2017

Name GLENN, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, LORENZO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/23/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:10:00
Court Case 5902017212912
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRAF, ELIZABETH CAROL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/20/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 01:10:00
Court Case 5902017212910
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name DAVIS, PARNELL LAVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:54:00
Court Case 5902017212925
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DOWDS, BROOKS BRADLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/19/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:22:00
Court Case 5902017212927
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ANDERSON, JASMINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1984
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 03:12:00
Court Case 5902017211546
Charge Description CRUELTY TO ANIMALS(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FLAKES, RAYMONE DEVINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/12/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 01:45:00
Court Case 5902017212934
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GREEN, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:20:00
Court Case 5902016022615
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MEABON, PAUL RICHARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/24/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 01:30:00
Court Case 5902017212933
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name NEININGER, TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 02:39:00
Court Case 5902017212932
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COURTNEY, STEVEN DEMETRI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/14/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:34:00
Court Case 5902016233144
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PAPADOUPALOS, PAHRESHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 05:08:00
Court Case 5902017200217
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WALKER, EVAN VIRSAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/15/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 02:51:00
Court Case 5902017212937
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BELL, DESTIN KYJUAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/28/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 06:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name COOPER, NIKKIA JEVETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1991
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 05:51:00
Court Case 5902017212361
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name ATKINSON, CURTIS SYLVESTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/14/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 06:16:00
Court Case 5902017212358
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name PRIVATTE, BRADLEY CAMERON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 07:49:00
Court Case 5902017212858
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEVERLY, ANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1964
Height 6.6
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 08:08:00
Court Case 5902017212827
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LIPSCOMB, PRENTISS GAYLAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, CLARENCE RAFFORD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1952
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 07:58:00
Court Case 5902017006343
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NEWMAN, JAMAL CARTEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TURNER, HAROLD CHANCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 08:08:00
Court Case 5902016022457
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BENNETT, JONATHAN JARQUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:32:00
Court Case 5902017212578
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BRATHWAITE, KENRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:57:00
Court Case 5902016220678
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COUSINS, RODNEISHA NYCOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:06:00
Court Case 5902017212973
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JEROME SONNY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/5/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:15:00
Court Case 5902017204442
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, DEANGELO
Arrest Type
DOB 9/14/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VELASQUEZ, JUAN FRANCISCO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/24/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 07:17:00
Court Case 5902016219704
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WAAHID, SHAKEELA RAUSHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/27/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017212974
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name BARCLAY, SAMUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:00:00
Court Case 5902016011046
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BLOUNT, CHINA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/21/1999
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARRETO, PRIMITIVO JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COMBS, ASHANTI FONTRA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/15/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:05:00
Court Case 3502017054113
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CULBREATH, JAMAKA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/23/2000
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PROFANCHIK, WILLIAM RAYMOND
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/11/1988
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017212977
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBINSON, TONY BERNARD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/15/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BARRERA, JUNIOR AURELIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:08:00
Court Case 5902017212987
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAVIS, DUWAIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/15/1978
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:33:00
Court Case 5902014226137
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HAZEL, KATHY LAMOURE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/17/1962
Height 5.4
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:23:00
Court Case 5902017212990
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TREYMAINE O
Arrest Type
DOB 11/6/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SALAKI, KEVIN ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1979
Height 6.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:12:00
Court Case 5902017212416
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COX, EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/15/1964
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:25:00
Court Case 1202017000246
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DOUGLAS, JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/11/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name INMAN, LORENZO THOMAS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/17/1987
Height 6.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name JORDAN, LAQUITA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/8/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:30:00
Court Case 5902017212509
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PROFANCHIK, WILLIAM RAYMOND
Arrest Type
DOB 11/11/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALL, MICHAEL CURTIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/29/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:15:00
Court Case 5902017212993
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name BETHEL, WINSTON MARTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 113
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:30:00
Court Case 5902017213022
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DIXON, QUITAY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOLLAND, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1956
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:23:00
Court Case 5902017213025
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:11:00
Court Case 5902017212958
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MOORE, RICKEY DEWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/11/1963
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017212219
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MORGAN, LEAH MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:02:00
Court Case 5902017208119
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name REED, ANGEL RENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:30:00
Court Case 7902014003516
Charge Description VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER
Bond Amount 715.00

Name SHOOK, RYAN LYNDENBURG
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/19/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:59:00
Court Case 5902017213016
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name VENERIS, HARRIS STEPHEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/4/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:48:00
Court Case 5902017213008
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name CANNADY, KAMARA LASHONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1985
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017206882
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name OXENDINE, GARY DWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1973
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:07:00
Court Case 5902017213031
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name BROOME, TYSHIE DAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:49:00
Court Case 5902017009419
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CHANEY, SHAKEEM JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/30/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:55:00
Court Case 5902017212961
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOHNSON, TREYMAINE O
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/6/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017009443
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name ANDERSON, DARREL JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/7/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 181
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:01:00
Court Case 3502017054184
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLACKMON, ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 10/5/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 17:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SOUTHERLAND, SONNY EUGENE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/14/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:00:00
Court Case 5902016216394
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name TATUM, JASON EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 16:02:00
Court Case 5902017212118
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WALL, EMILY ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:07:00
Court Case 5902017212380
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, DEWANNE LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/4/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:22:00
Court Case 5902017213038
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00
