Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-06-2017

|Name
|GLENN, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/24/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 00:02:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, LORENZO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/23/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017212912
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRAF, ELIZABETH CAROL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/20/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017212910
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|DAVIS, PARNELL LAVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/10/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017212925
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DOWDS, BROOKS BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/19/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017212927
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1984
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 03:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017211546
|Charge Description
|CRUELTY TO ANIMALS(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FLAKES, RAYMONE DEVINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/12/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 01:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017212934
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GREEN, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016022615
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MEABON, PAUL RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/24/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212933
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|NEININGER, TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017212932
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COURTNEY, STEVEN DEMETRI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/14/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902016233144
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PAPADOUPALOS, PAHRESHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/9/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 05:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017200217
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WALKER, EVAN VIRSAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/15/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017212937
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BELL, DESTIN KYJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/28/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 06:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COOPER, NIKKIA JEVETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1991
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 05:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017212361
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|ATKINSON, CURTIS SYLVESTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/14/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 06:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017212358
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PRIVATTE, BRADLEY CAMERON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 07:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017212858
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/10/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 09:42:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BEVERLY, ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1964
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 08:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017212827
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LIPSCOMB, PRENTISS GAYLAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/11/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:51:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MILLER, CLARENCE RAFFORD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1952
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 07:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017006343
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NEWMAN, JAMAL CARTEZ
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/12/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:27:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TURNER, HAROLD CHANCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/8/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 08:08:00
|Court Case
|5902016022457
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BENNETT, JONATHAN JARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/18/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 09:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017212578
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BRATHWAITE, KENRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 09:57:00
|Court Case
|5902016220678
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COUSINS, RODNEISHA NYCOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017212973
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAVIS, JEROME SONNY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/5/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017204442
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTIN, DEANGELO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/14/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:34:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|VELASQUEZ, JUAN FRANCISCO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 07:17:00
|Court Case
|5902016219704
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|WAAHID, SHAKEELA RAUSHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017212974
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BARCLAY, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016011046
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BLOUNT, CHINA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/21/1999
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 13:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARRETO, PRIMITIVO JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/5/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 12:49:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COMBS, ASHANTI FONTRA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/15/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 09:05:00
|Court Case
|3502017054113
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CULBREATH, JAMAKA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/23/2000
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 13:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PROFANCHIK, WILLIAM RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/11/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017212977
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, TONY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/15/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 12:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BARRERA, JUNIOR AURELIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017212987
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, DUWAIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/15/1978
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:33:00
|Court Case
|5902014226137
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HAZEL, KATHY LAMOURE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/17/1962
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|164
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017212990
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JOHNSON, TREYMAINE O
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/6/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 13:47:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SALAKI, KEVIN ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1979
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017212416
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COX, EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/15/1964
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:25:00
|Court Case
|1202017000246
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DOUGLAS, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/11/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:38:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|INMAN, LORENZO THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/17/1987
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JORDAN, LAQUITA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212509
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PROFANCHIK, WILLIAM RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/11/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WALL, MICHAEL CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/29/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017212993
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BETHEL, WINSTON MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|113
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017213022
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DIXON, QUITAY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/17/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 15:29:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOLLAND, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1956
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017213025
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 13:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017212958
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MOORE, RICKEY DEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1963
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017212219
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MORGAN, LEAH MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017208119
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|REED, ANGEL RENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 12:30:00
|Court Case
|7902014003516
|Charge Description
|VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER
|Bond Amount
|715.00
|Name
|SHOOK, RYAN LYNDENBURG
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/19/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 10:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017213016
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|VENERIS, HARRIS STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/4/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 12:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017213008
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|CANNADY, KAMARA LASHONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1985
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017206882
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|OXENDINE, GARY DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1973
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 11:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017213031
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROOME, TYSHIE DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/20/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017009419
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CHANEY, SHAKEEM JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/30/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017212961
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TREYMAINE O
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/6/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017009443
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, DARREL JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/7/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|181
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 14:01:00
|Court Case
|3502017054184
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BLACKMON, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/5/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 17:15:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SOUTHERLAND, SONNY EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/14/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016216394
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|TATUM, JASON EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017212118
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WALL, EMILY ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/28/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 15:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017212380
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WHITE, DEWANNE LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/4/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-06 13:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017213038
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00