Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-06-2017 Name GLENN, CHRISTOPHER JORDAN Arrest Type DOB 5/24/1994 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:02:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, LORENZO Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/23/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:10:00 Court Case 5902017212912 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRAF, ELIZABETH CAROL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/20/1991 Height 5.4 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 01:10:00 Court Case 5902017212910 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1250.00 Name DAVIS, PARNELL LAVON Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/10/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:54:00 Court Case 5902017212925 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DOWDS, BROOKS BRADLEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/19/1983 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:22:00 Court Case 5902017212927 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name ANDERSON, JASMINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/30/1984 Height 5.0 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 03:12:00 Court Case 5902017211546 Charge Description CRUELTY TO ANIMALS(M) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name FLAKES, RAYMONE DEVINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/12/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 01:45:00 Court Case 5902017212934 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name GREEN, BRANDON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/12/1995 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:20:00 Court Case 5902016022615 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name MEABON, PAUL RICHARD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/24/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 01:30:00 Court Case 5902017212933 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1250.00 Name NEININGER, TYLER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/19/1994 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 02:39:00 Court Case 5902017212932 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 500.00 Name COURTNEY, STEVEN DEMETRI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/14/1985 Height 6.2 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 00:34:00 Court Case 5902016233144 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 5000.00 Name PAPADOUPALOS, PAHRESHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/9/1979 Height 5.7 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 05:08:00 Court Case 5902017200217 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name WALKER, EVAN VIRSAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/15/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 02:51:00 Court Case 5902017212937 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BELL, DESTIN KYJUAN Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 5/28/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 06:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name COOPER, NIKKIA JEVETTE Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/2/1991 Height 5.1 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 05:51:00 Court Case 5902017212361 Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING Bond Amount 100000.00 Name ATKINSON, CURTIS SYLVESTER Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/14/1980 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 06:16:00 Court Case 5902017212358 Charge Description FIRST DEGREE MURDER Bond Amount Name PRIVATTE, BRADLEY CAMERON Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/4/1992 Height 6.2 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 07:49:00 Court Case 5902017212858 Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN Bond Amount 50000.00 Name THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON Arrest Type DOB 3/10/1994 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:42:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BEVERLY, ANDRE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/14/1964 Height 6.6 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 08:08:00 Court Case 5902017212827 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name LIPSCOMB, PRENTISS GAYLAN Arrest Type DOB 10/11/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:51:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MILLER, CLARENCE RAFFORD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/14/1952 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 07:58:00 Court Case 5902017006343 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name NEWMAN, JAMAL CARTEZ Arrest Type DOB 8/12/1995 Height 6.3 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:27:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TURNER, HAROLD CHANCE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/8/1994 Height 6.1 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 08:08:00 Court Case 5902016022457 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BENNETT, JONATHAN JARQUISE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/18/1994 Height 5.8 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:32:00 Court Case 5902017212578 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name BRATHWAITE, KENRICK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/24/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:57:00 Court Case 5902016220678 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name COUSINS, RODNEISHA NYCOLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/22/1995 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:06:00 Court Case 5902017212973 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name DAVIS, JEROME SONNY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/5/1992 Height 6.0 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:15:00 Court Case 5902017204442 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MARTIN, DEANGELO Arrest Type DOB 9/14/1999 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:34:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name VELASQUEZ, JUAN FRANCISCO Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/24/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 07:17:00 Court Case 5902016219704 Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY Bond Amount 20000.00 Name WAAHID, SHAKEELA RAUSHAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/27/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017212974 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount Name BARCLAY, SAMUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/19/1976 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:00:00 Court Case 5902016011046 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name BLOUNT, CHINA Arrest Type DOB 2/21/1999 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CARRETO, PRIMITIVO JONATHAN Arrest Type DOB 5/5/1999 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:49:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name COMBS, ASHANTI FONTRA Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/15/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 300 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:05:00 Court Case 3502017054113 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CULBREATH, JAMAKA Arrest Type DOB 4/23/2000 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PROFANCHIK, WILLIAM RAYMOND Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/11/1988 Height 6.3 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017212977 Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name ROBINSON, TONY BERNARD Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 11/15/1964 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name BARRERA, JUNIOR AURELIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/16/1999 Height 5.6 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:08:00 Court Case 5902017212987 Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19 Bond Amount 500.00 Name DAVIS, DUWAIN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/15/1978 Height 5.4 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:33:00 Court Case 5902014226137 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name HAZEL, KATHY LAMOURE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/17/1962 Height 5.4 Weight 164 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:23:00 Court Case 5902017212990 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount Name JOHNSON, TREYMAINE O Arrest Type DOB 11/6/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:47:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SALAKI, KEVIN ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/4/1979 Height 6.6 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:12:00 Court Case 5902017212416 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name COX, EDWARD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/15/1964 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:25:00 Court Case 1202017000246 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DOUGLAS, JONATHAN Arrest Type DOB 4/11/1994 Height 6.3 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:38:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name INMAN, LORENZO THOMAS Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/17/1987 Height 6.5 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Term Bond Amount Name JORDAN, LAQUITA Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/8/1978 Height 5.11 Weight 208 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:30:00 Court Case 5902017212509 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name PROFANCHIK, WILLIAM RAYMOND Arrest Type DOB 11/11/1988 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WALL, MICHAEL CURTIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/29/2000 Height 5.11 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:15:00 Court Case 5902017212993 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount Name BETHEL, WINSTON MARTIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/6/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 113 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:30:00 Court Case 5902017213022 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name DIXON, QUITAY Arrest Type DOB 9/17/1979 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:29:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOLLAND, ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/28/1956 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:23:00 Court Case 5902017213025 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/19/1994 Height 5.5 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:11:00 Court Case 5902017212958 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MOORE, RICKEY DEWAYNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/11/1963 Height 6.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:00:00 Court Case 5902017212219 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MORGAN, LEAH MARIE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/24/1984 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:02:00 Court Case 5902017208119 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name REED, ANGEL RENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/8/1996 Height 5.6 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:30:00 Court Case 7902014003516 Charge Description VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER Bond Amount 715.00 Name SHOOK, RYAN LYNDENBURG Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/19/1988 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 10:59:00 Court Case 5902017213016 Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE Bond Amount 100000.00 Name VENERIS, HARRIS STEPHEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/4/1985 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 12:48:00 Court Case 5902017213008 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 4000.00 Name CANNADY, KAMARA LASHONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/1/1985 Height 5.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017206882 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name OXENDINE, GARY DWAYNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/6/1973 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 11:07:00 Court Case 5902017213031 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount Name BROOME, TYSHIE DAQUAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/20/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:49:00 Court Case 5902017009419 Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER Bond Amount 2500.00 Name CHANEY, SHAKEEM JUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/30/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:55:00 Court Case 5902017212961 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JOHNSON, TREYMAINE O Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/6/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:10:00 Court Case 5902017009443 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name ANDERSON, DARREL JEROME Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/7/1969 Height 5.8 Weight 181 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 14:01:00 Court Case 3502017054184 Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BLACKMON, ANTONIO Arrest Type DOB 10/5/1980 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 17:15:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SOUTHERLAND, SONNY EUGENE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/14/1963 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:00:00 Court Case 5902016216394 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 4000.00 Name TATUM, JASON EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/7/1980 Height 6.1 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 16:02:00 Court Case 5902017212118 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WALL, EMILY ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/28/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 15:07:00 Court Case 5902017212380 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount Name WHITE, DEWANNE LAMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/4/1979 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-06 13:22:00 Court Case 5902017213038 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 2500.00

