Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-14-2017 Name BARQUERO-MORA, LEONARDO Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 2/16/1981 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:55:00 Court Case Charge Description Immigration Bond Amount Name MCCRAY, DERRYL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/2/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:05:00 Court Case 5902017005365 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name TAM, RICARDO ANTONIO Arrest Type Infraction DOB 2/23/1990 Height 5.10 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:00:00 Court Case 4802016709817 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 2500.00 Name CARROLL, THOMAS EVERETT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/8/1977 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:16:00 Court Case 5902017214049 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name LEDFORD, NATHANIEL BRYAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/19/1984 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 01:28:00 Court Case 5902017214046 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name MITCHELL, ASHAUNTE TASHAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/1/1995 Height 5.2 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:35:00 Court Case 5902017214043 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1500.00 Name PONZO, MONTELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/3/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:55:00 Court Case 5902017214040 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name URQUIZO, AISHA WILLIAMS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/13/1985 Height 5.2 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:56:00 Court Case 5902017214044 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name WILSON, DARRIN SCOTT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/14/1970 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:37:00 Court Case 5902017213737 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WILSON, TRAVIS O’BRYAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/26/1985 Height 5.11 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:05:00 Court Case 5902017214042 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 5000.00 Name DIXON, ANTHONY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/26/1980 Height 5.8 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 01:54:00 Court Case 5902017214056 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name POLK, BERNARD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/11/1981 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:33:00 Court Case 5902016727531 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name CUNNINGHAM, TEVIN MONTREZ Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/6/1991 Height 5.5 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 01:50:00 Court Case 5902017214060 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM Bond Amount 2500.00 Name CRUZ, JOSE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/14/1981 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 02:08:00 Court Case 5902017214063 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name JACKSON, DANGELO Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/20/2000 Height 6.1 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 02:27:00 Court Case 5902017214064 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MASSEY, JAMES EDWARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/26/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 03:23:00 Court Case 5902017214070 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY LEVAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/6/1980 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 05:46:00 Court Case 5902017214071 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name FLORES, DOUGLAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/17/1993 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 07:08:00 Court Case 5902017214054 Charge Description INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRANADA, PATRICK DOMINGUEZ Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/20/1997 Height 5.0 Weight 148 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 03:43:00 Court Case 5902017214077 Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MOORE, DENNIS EMMANUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/19/1998 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 07:13:00 Court Case 5902017214074 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name SPANN, ALKHAALIQ Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/21/1976 Height 6.0 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 10:00:00 Court Case 5902016227099 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WATTS, CHRISTIAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/9/1995 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 08:00:00 Court Case 5902017213783 Charge Description STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <= 15 Bond Amount 10000.00 Name PATTON, CARVOIS Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 8/22/1976 Height 5.9 Weight 162 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:27:00 Court Case Charge Description Parole Violation Bond Amount Name DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO Arrest Type DOB 4/12/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:20:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HUGHES, DONTERIOUS RAYSHON Arrest Type DOB 1/6/1989 Height 6.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:30:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PHILLIPS, ZHAYMILIK ZHAQUA Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/22/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 08:00:00 Court Case 5902017214030 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount 25000.00 Name FURLOW, RONNIE FONDELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/8/1981 Height 6.2 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 13:15:00 Court Case 5902017214019 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name KEELS, MONICA LAVENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/21/1968 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:15:00 Court Case 5902017214104 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 250.00 Name ANODE, FORTUNE CHIOMA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/12/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:47:00 Court Case 5902017213983 Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE Bond Amount Name JACKSON, GRATIAN TERRELL Arrest Type DOB 12/14/1985 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 16:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name KING, AMY MICHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/14/1978 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:30:00 Court Case 5902017214109 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 750.00 Name NORRIS, RYSUON SHABARQUIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/5/1993 Height 5.5 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:49:00 Court Case 5902017005140 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 20000.00 Name PUGH, LEE ERNEST Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/29/1966 Height 6.1 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:28:00 Court Case 5902017207549 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name SAPULVEDA, JOSEPH A Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/29/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:21:00 Court Case 5902017214107 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name ARDREY, JORDAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/28/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:11:00 Court Case 5902017214092 Charge Description MURDER Bond Amount Name BELK, TYREE MARQUISE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/15/1989 Height 6.4 Weight 245 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:54:00 Court Case 5902017214095 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name CARR, RUBEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/9/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:00:00 Court Case 5902016241701 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name CRISCOE, CHRISTOPHER DEAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/12/1979 Height 6.4 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:15:00 Court Case 5902017214111 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name DAVIS, LAQUAN SHAHEED Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/15/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 16:14:00 Court Case 2802016053491 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 30000.00 Name GILLIAM, SOLOMON DAVON Arrest Type DOB 1/10/1984 Height 6.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 17:41:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PEREZ, RUPERTO MATOS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/16/1968 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:28:00 Court Case 5902017204756 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount 750.00 Name WASHINGTON, KENDRIC L Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/16/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:57:00 Court Case 5902017214087 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 20000.00 Name BOST, MARTINO KENNETH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/12/1989 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:49:00 Court Case 5902017214113 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BROWN, RICKY MCCOY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/14/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:13:00 Court Case 5902017214115 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name CLARK, MAURICE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/23/1988 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 16:01:00 Court Case Name GRAYSON, CHRISTY ANNE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/20/1970 Height 5.5 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:30:00 Court Case 5902016201058 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name SMITH, DERRICK DEON Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/1/1979 Height 6.1 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:59:00 Court Case 5902016220707 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name TAYLOR, KIERE TYRIE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/13/1995 Height 6.1 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:53:00 Court Case 5902017214112 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 2500.00

