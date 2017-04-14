Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-14-2017

Warning
|Name
|BARQUERO-MORA, LEONARDO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|2/16/1981
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:55:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCCRAY, DERRYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017005365
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TAM, RICARDO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|2/23/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:00:00
|Court Case
|4802016709817
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CARROLL, THOMAS EVERETT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/8/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017214049
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LEDFORD, NATHANIEL BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/19/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017214046
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, ASHAUNTE TASHAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1995
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017214043
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|PONZO, MONTELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017214040
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|URQUIZO, AISHA WILLIAMS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/13/1985
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017214044
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILSON, DARRIN SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1970
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017213737
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILSON, TRAVIS O’BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017214042
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DIXON, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/26/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 01:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017214056
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|POLK, BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/11/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902016727531
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, TEVIN MONTREZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/6/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 01:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017214060
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CRUZ, JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/14/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017214063
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, DANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/20/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017214064
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MASSEY, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 03:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017214070
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY LEVAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/6/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 05:46:00
|Court Case
|5902017214071
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FLORES, DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/17/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 07:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017214054
|Charge Description
|INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRANADA, PATRICK DOMINGUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/20/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 03:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017214077
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MOORE, DENNIS EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/19/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 07:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017214074
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SPANN, ALKHAALIQ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/21/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016227099
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WATTS, CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/9/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017213783
|Charge Description
|STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <= 15
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PATTON, CARVOIS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/22/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 12:27:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/12/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 12:20:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HUGHES, DONTERIOUS RAYSHON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/6/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 12:30:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PHILLIPS, ZHAYMILIK ZHAQUA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/22/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214030
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|FURLOW, RONNIE FONDELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017214019
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KEELS, MONICA LAVENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017214104
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|ANODE, FORTUNE CHIOMA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 12:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017213983
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JACKSON, GRATIAN TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/14/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 16:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KING, AMY MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214109
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|NORRIS, RYSUON SHABARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/5/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 12:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017005140
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|PUGH, LEE ERNEST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1966
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017207549
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SAPULVEDA, JOSEPH A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/29/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017214107
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ARDREY, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017214092
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BELK, TYREE MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1989
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017214095
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|CARR, RUBEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016241701
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CRISCOE, CHRISTOPHER DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1979
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017214111
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAVIS, LAQUAN SHAHEED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/15/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 16:14:00
|Court Case
|2802016053491
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|GILLIAM, SOLOMON DAVON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/10/1984
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 17:41:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PEREZ, RUPERTO MATOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017204756
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, KENDRIC L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/16/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017214087
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|BOST, MARTINO KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017214113
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, RICKY MCCOY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017214115
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CLARK, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/23/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 16:01:00
|Court Case
|3502016058097
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|GRAYSON, CHRISTY ANNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/20/1970
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016201058
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SMITH, DERRICK DEON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 14:59:00
|Court Case
|5902016220707
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, KIERE TYRIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/13/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-14 15:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017214112
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00