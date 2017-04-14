Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-14-2017

April 14, 2017

Name BARQUERO-MORA, LEONARDO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount

Name MCCRAY, DERRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:05:00
Court Case 5902017005365
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TAM, RICARDO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 2/23/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:00:00
Court Case 4802016709817
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CARROLL, THOMAS EVERETT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/8/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:16:00
Court Case 5902017214049
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LEDFORD, NATHANIEL BRYAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/19/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 01:28:00
Court Case 5902017214046
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MITCHELL, ASHAUNTE TASHAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:35:00
Court Case 5902017214043
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PONZO, MONTELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/3/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:55:00
Court Case 5902017214040
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name URQUIZO, AISHA WILLIAMS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/13/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:56:00
Court Case 5902017214044
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILSON, DARRIN SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:37:00
Court Case 5902017213737
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, TRAVIS O’BRYAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:05:00
Court Case 5902017214042
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DIXON, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/26/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 01:54:00
Court Case 5902017214056
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name POLK, BERNARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/11/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 00:33:00
Court Case 5902016727531
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, TEVIN MONTREZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 01:50:00
Court Case 5902017214060
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CRUZ, JOSE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/14/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 02:08:00
Court Case 5902017214063
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JACKSON, DANGELO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 02:27:00
Court Case 5902017214064
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MASSEY, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 03:23:00
Court Case 5902017214070
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY LEVAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/6/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 05:46:00
Court Case 5902017214071
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name FLORES, DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 07:08:00
Court Case 5902017214054
Charge Description INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRANADA, PATRICK DOMINGUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/20/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 03:43:00
Court Case 5902017214077
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MOORE, DENNIS EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 07:13:00
Court Case 5902017214074
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SPANN, ALKHAALIQ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 10:00:00
Court Case 5902016227099
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WATTS, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/9/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 08:00:00
Court Case 5902017213783
Charge Description STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <= 15
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PATTON, CARVOIS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/22/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUGHES, DONTERIOUS RAYSHON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/6/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PHILLIPS, ZHAYMILIK ZHAQUA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/22/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 08:00:00
Court Case 5902017214030
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name FURLOW, RONNIE FONDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 13:15:00
Court Case 5902017214019
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KEELS, MONICA LAVENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:15:00
Court Case 5902017214104
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 250.00

Name ANODE, FORTUNE CHIOMA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:47:00
Court Case 5902017213983
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, GRATIAN TERRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/14/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 16:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KING, AMY MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:30:00
Court Case 5902017214109
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 750.00

Name NORRIS, RYSUON SHABARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 12:49:00
Court Case 5902017005140
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PUGH, LEE ERNEST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1966
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:28:00
Court Case 5902017207549
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SAPULVEDA, JOSEPH A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:21:00
Court Case 5902017214107
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ARDREY, JORDAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:11:00
Court Case 5902017214092
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name BELK, TYREE MARQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1989
Height 6.4
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:54:00
Court Case 5902017214095
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CARR, RUBEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:00:00
Court Case 5902016241701
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CRISCOE, CHRISTOPHER DEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1979
Height 6.4
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017214111
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, LAQUAN SHAHEED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/15/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 16:14:00
Court Case 2802016053491
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name GILLIAM, SOLOMON DAVON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/10/1984
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 17:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEREZ, RUPERTO MATOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:28:00
Court Case 5902017204756
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 750.00

Name WASHINGTON, KENDRIC L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/16/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:57:00
Court Case 5902017214087
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BOST, MARTINO KENNETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:49:00
Court Case 5902017214113
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, RICKY MCCOY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:13:00
Court Case 5902017214115
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CLARK, MAURICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/23/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 16:01:00
Court Case 3502016058097
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name GRAYSON, CHRISTY ANNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/20/1970
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:30:00
Court Case 5902016201058
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SMITH, DERRICK DEON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 14:59:00
Court Case 5902016220707
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name TAYLOR, KIERE TYRIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/13/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-14 15:53:00
Court Case 5902017214112
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00
