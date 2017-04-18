Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017 Name HAWKINS, NADIRA Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/26/1985 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 02:00:00 Court Case 5902017213234 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount 5000.00 Name KINGERY, KAYLI TAYLOR Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/9/1996 Height 5.3 Weight 118 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 00:32:00 Court Case 5902017214473 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name TUCKER, ELISHA MICHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/11/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 02:36:00 Court Case 5902017214469 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount Name FLEMING, FREDRICK NEAL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/29/1964 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 03:30:00 Court Case 5902017214477 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 500.00 Name JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/12/1990 Height 5.10 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 02:28:00 Court Case 5902017214478 Charge Description TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE Bond Amount 500.00 Name OBANDO, OLVIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/14/1985 Height 5.3 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 04:41:00 Court Case 7902017051687 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 7500.00 Name GILLIARD, DARIUS JQUAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/9/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 00:15:00 Court Case 5902017214482 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 100000.00 Name MASON, KEVIN THOMAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/4/1981 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 06:25:00 Court Case 3502017054782 Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY Bond Amount 7500.00 Name THOMAS, DANIEL CLEMENT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/28/1993 Height 6.1 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 06:43:00 Court Case 5902017204077 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BROWN, KENNETH FITZGERALD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/20/1989 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 07:00:00 Court Case 5902017214497 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JACKSON, SERGIO ANTONIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/15/1985 Height 5.3 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 05:00:00 Court Case 5902017214495 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 6500.00 Name KERR, MICHAEL A Arrest Type DOB 11/27/1980 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SUTTON, CASSIUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/17/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 05:30:00 Court Case 5902017214502 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BECK, JOHN SHEPPARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/11/1953 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:20:00 Court Case 5902017214508 Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP Bond Amount Name BROOKS, DOUGLAS EDWARD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/13/1958 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:38:00 Court Case 2202014051238 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JONES, SHARRIEFF ABDUL-YUSEF Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/15/1972 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:50:00 Court Case 5902017214512 Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name LUALLEN, CYRUS R Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/10/1961 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:55:00 Court Case 5902016237974 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name RICHARDSON, RODNEY BERNARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/9/1968 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:00:00 Court Case 5902014243664 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount Name BROOKS, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/17/1978 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:10:00 Court Case 5902017213718 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BROOKS, JOHN-RICHARD MICHAEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/18/1987 Height 5.8 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:15:00 Court Case 5902017008540 Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF Bond Amount 10000.00 Name CARZELL, NIKEYSHI NICOLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/16/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 300 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:58:00 Court Case 5902017209252 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GILMORE, PARIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/13/1989 Height 4.11 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:15:00 Court Case 5902016233730 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MAHATHA, RANDELL MARQUES Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/15/1999 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017203961 Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH Bond Amount 4000.00 Name MEADOWS, LOUIS Arrest Type DOB 9/22/1989 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROSEBROUGH, TAYLOR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/17/2000 Height 6.1 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:30:00 Court Case 5902017212982 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SHELINE, JUSTYNE JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/26/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:10:00 Court Case 5902017209465 Charge Description INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV(M) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name TRUSS, MARCUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/11/1969 Height 5.10 Weight 158 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:00:00 Court Case Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD Bond Amount Name BAILEY, BRITTANY Arrest Type DOB 3/5/1999 Height 5.7 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 12:50:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BLAKE, NAJEE Arrest Type DOB 2/13/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DECHAMPS, JOSHUA ISIAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/9/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 12:13:00 Court Case 5902017209307 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOOD, DEMARIO KENTA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/17/1983 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:56:00 Court Case 5902016221088 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 500.00 Name ROACH, CHRISTOPHER JOEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/2/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 172 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:35:00 Court Case 5902017213902 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name SHELINE, JUSTYNE JAYME Arrest Type DOB 2/26/1987 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:11:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STOKES, DANIELLA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/2/1991 Height 5.5 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017214518 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount Name ARTIS, LESTER LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/11/1956 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:00:00 Court Case 5902017214400 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name HAMILTON, SHAQUIETA QUANTAE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/22/1984 Height 5.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:45:00 Court Case 5902017208120 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 2000.00 Name HARRIS, KIANA SYEEDA Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/21/1995 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:09:00 Court Case 5902017214524 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name JAMES, BIANCA SHERRE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/3/1990 Height 5.4 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017204767 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name LEMMOND, JEREMY Arrest Type DOB 6/22/1982 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:10:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROBINSON, JAMEL EDWARD Arrest Type DOB 4/26/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FLOYD, JALAN TYRIQ Arrest Type DOB 1/30/1998 Height 5.3 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:25:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOSKINS, MALIK JAQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/3/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:04:00 Court Case 5902016035186 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name PUERTA, KENNY FERNANDO Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 3/22/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:23:00 Court Case Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount Name SHANKLE-JOHNSON, MONORICO DARLYKARIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/19/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:37:00 Court Case 5902017214526 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name SMITH, JORDAN AARON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/11/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:20:00 Court Case 5902017214529 Charge Description INHALE TOXIC VAPORS Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMS, CALVIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/5/1988 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017214045 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BURCH, KENDRICK EMMANUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/22/1989 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:41:00 Court Case 5902017213528 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name GADDY, DREONTIS GERMAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/24/1992 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:45:00 Court Case 5902017202157 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount 2000.00 Name GLADDEN, DEMERICK ANTONIO Arrest Type DOB 3/14/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOOD, MALIK Arrest Type DOB 3/27/1997 Height 5.3 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 16:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name KEAVENY, DAVID J Arrest Type DOB 7/11/1977 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:20:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCKAY, IAN DANNY Arrest Type DOB 4/18/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 16:10:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TRUESDALE, DAVID Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/10/1987 Height 5.5 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:05:00 Court Case 5902017212575 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name WILLIAMS, JALEEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/3/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 115 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:30:00 Court Case 5902017214505 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ABARCA, KEVIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/5/1995 Height 6.2 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:49:00 Court Case 5902017212402 Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD Bond Amount 50000.00 Name OWENS, DELWIN LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/23/1965 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:50:00 Court Case 5902017214543 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ROMERO, KRYSTAL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/26/1993 Height 5.6 Weight 132 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:17:00 Court Case 5902017214459 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name TAYLOR, BENJAMIN JOSEPH Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/18/1989 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:35:00 Court Case 5902016030806 Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GREENE, NIJJA LAQUETTE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/22/1979 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 16:11:00 Court Case 4002016077216 Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name WATTS, MONWAZEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/26/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:50:00 Court Case 5902017214545 Charge Description SELL/DELIVER SCH VI CS Bond Amount 2500.00 Name LIVINGSTON, TADARIOUS MARQUISE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/11/1994 Height 6.2 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:30:00 Court Case 5902016238010 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Share Road Rage Case Leaves One Man Seriously Injured

Man Charged in Iredell County For Sexually Assaulting a Child

Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

Union County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

York County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

Search Site Search for:





Charlotte Mugshots GOODE, PIERRE Charged With SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS.











: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) inon line