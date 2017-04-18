Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

Warning
|Name
|HAWKINS, NADIRA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017213234
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KINGERY, KAYLI TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/9/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|118
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017214473
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TUCKER, ELISHA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/11/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 02:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017214469
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FLEMING, FREDRICK NEAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/29/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214477
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/12/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 02:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017214478
|Charge Description
|TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|OBANDO, OLVIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/14/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 04:41:00
|Court Case
|7902017051687
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|GILLIARD, DARIUS JQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017214482
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|MASON, KEVIN THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 06:25:00
|Court Case
|3502017054782
|Charge Description
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|THOMAS, DANIEL CLEMENT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 06:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017204077
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, KENNETH FITZGERALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214497
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, SERGIO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214495
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|6500.00
|Name
|KERR, MICHAEL A
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/27/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 09:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SUTTON, CASSIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/17/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214502
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BECK, JOHN SHEPPARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1953
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017214508
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROOKS, DOUGLAS EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/13/1958
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 09:38:00
|Court Case
|2202014051238
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JONES, SHARRIEFF ABDUL-YUSEF
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017214512
|Charge Description
|BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LUALLEN, CYRUS R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1961
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 08:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016237974
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RICHARDSON, RODNEY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/9/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902014243664
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROOKS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017213718
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROOKS, JOHN-RICHARD MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/18/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017008540
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CARZELL, NIKEYSHI NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/16/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 09:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017209252
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GILMORE, PARIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1989
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016233730
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MAHATHA, RANDELL MARQUES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/1999
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017203961
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|MEADOWS, LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/22/1989
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 11:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROSEBROUGH, TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017212982
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHELINE, JUSTYNE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017209465
|Charge Description
|INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|TRUSS, MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 11:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BAILEY, BRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/5/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 12:50:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BLAKE, NAJEE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/13/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DECHAMPS, JOSHUA ISIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 12:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017209307
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOOD, DEMARIO KENTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:56:00
|Court Case
|5902016221088
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROACH, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 08:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017213902
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SHELINE, JUSTYNE JAYME
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/26/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:11:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STOKES, DANIELLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/2/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214518
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ARTIS, LESTER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1956
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214400
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|HAMILTON, SHAQUIETA QUANTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1984
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017208120
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, KIANA SYEEDA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/21/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017214524
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JAMES, BIANCA SHERRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017204767
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LEMMOND, JEREMY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/22/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:10:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROBINSON, JAMEL EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/26/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FLOYD, JALAN TYRIQ
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/30/1998
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:25:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOSKINS, MALIK JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:04:00
|Court Case
|5902016035186
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PUERTA, KENNY FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/22/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:23:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SHANKLE-JOHNSON, MONORICO DARLYKARIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/19/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 10:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017214526
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, JORDAN AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017214529
|Charge Description
|INHALE TOXIC VAPORS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CALVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214045
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BURCH, KENDRICK EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:41:00
|Court Case
|5902017213528
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GADDY, DREONTIS GERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017202157
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GLADDEN, DEMERICK ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/14/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 15:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOOD, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/27/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 16:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KEAVENY, DAVID J
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/11/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 15:20:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCKAY, IAN DANNY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/18/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 16:10:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TRUESDALE, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017212575
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JALEEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/3/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214505
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ABARCA, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017212402
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|OWENS, DELWIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017214543
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROMERO, KRYSTAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 15:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017214459
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/18/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 14:35:00
|Court Case
|5902016030806
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GREENE, NIJJA LAQUETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 16:11:00
|Court Case
|4002016077216
|Charge Description
|AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WATTS, MONWAZEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017214545
|Charge Description
|SELL/DELIVER SCH VI CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LIVINGSTON, TADARIOUS MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-18 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016238010
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|