Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-18-2017

April 18, 2017

Name HAWKINS, NADIRA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017213234
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KINGERY, KAYLI TAYLOR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/9/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 118
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 00:32:00
Court Case 5902017214473
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TUCKER, ELISHA MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/11/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 02:36:00
Court Case 5902017214469
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name FLEMING, FREDRICK NEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1964
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 03:30:00
Court Case 5902017214477
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/12/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 02:28:00
Court Case 5902017214478
Charge Description TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name OBANDO, OLVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 04:41:00
Court Case 7902017051687
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name GILLIARD, DARIUS JQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 00:15:00
Court Case 5902017214482
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name MASON, KEVIN THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/4/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 06:25:00
Court Case 3502017054782
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name THOMAS, DANIEL CLEMENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 06:43:00
Court Case 5902017204077
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, KENNETH FITZGERALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 07:00:00
Court Case 5902017214497
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JACKSON, SERGIO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 05:00:00
Court Case 5902017214495
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 6500.00

Name KERR, MICHAEL A
Arrest Type
DOB 11/27/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SUTTON, CASSIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/17/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 05:30:00
Court Case 5902017214502
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BECK, JOHN SHEPPARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1953
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:20:00
Court Case 5902017214508
Charge Description POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, DOUGLAS EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/13/1958
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:38:00
Court Case 2202014051238
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JONES, SHARRIEFF ABDUL-YUSEF
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/15/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:50:00
Court Case 5902017214512
Charge Description BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LUALLEN, CYRUS R
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1961
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:55:00
Court Case 5902016237974
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RICHARDSON, RODNEY BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:00:00
Court Case 5902014243664
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:10:00
Court Case 5902017213718
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROOKS, JOHN-RICHARD MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/18/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:15:00
Court Case 5902017008540
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CARZELL, NIKEYSHI NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/16/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 09:58:00
Court Case 5902017209252
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GILMORE, PARIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1989
Height 4.11
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:15:00
Court Case 5902016233730
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MAHATHA, RANDELL MARQUES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/1999
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017203961
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name MEADOWS, LOUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/22/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROSEBROUGH, TAYLOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:30:00
Court Case 5902017212982
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHELINE, JUSTYNE JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:10:00
Court Case 5902017209465
Charge Description INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name TRUSS, MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name BAILEY, BRITTANY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/5/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 12:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BLAKE, NAJEE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/13/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DECHAMPS, JOSHUA ISIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 12:13:00
Court Case 5902017209307
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOOD, DEMARIO KENTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:56:00
Court Case 5902016221088
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROACH, CHRISTOPHER JOEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:35:00
Court Case 5902017213902
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SHELINE, JUSTYNE JAYME
Arrest Type
DOB 2/26/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STOKES, DANIELLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/2/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017214518
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name ARTIS, LESTER LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1956
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 08:00:00
Court Case 5902017214400
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name HAMILTON, SHAQUIETA QUANTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1984
Height 5.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:45:00
Court Case 5902017208120
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HARRIS, KIANA SYEEDA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:09:00
Court Case 5902017214524
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JAMES, BIANCA SHERRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:45:00
Court Case 5902017204767
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LEMMOND, JEREMY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/22/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, JAMEL EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 4/26/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FLOYD, JALAN TYRIQ
Arrest Type
DOB 1/30/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOSKINS, MALIK JAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:04:00
Court Case 5902016035186
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PUERTA, KENNY FERNANDO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/22/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name SHANKLE-JOHNSON, MONORICO DARLYKARIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/19/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 10:37:00
Court Case 5902017214526
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, JORDAN AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:20:00
Court Case 5902017214529
Charge Description INHALE TOXIC VAPORS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, CALVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017214045
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BURCH, KENDRICK EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:41:00
Court Case 5902017213528
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GADDY, DREONTIS GERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:45:00
Court Case 5902017202157
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GLADDEN, DEMERICK ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 3/14/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOOD, MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 3/27/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 16:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KEAVENY, DAVID J
Arrest Type
DOB 7/11/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCKAY, IAN DANNY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/18/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 16:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TRUESDALE, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:05:00
Court Case 5902017212575
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, JALEEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 13:30:00
Court Case 5902017214505
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ABARCA, KEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:49:00
Court Case 5902017212402
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name OWENS, DELWIN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 11:50:00
Court Case 5902017214543
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROMERO, KRYSTAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 132
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:17:00
Court Case 5902017214459
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name TAYLOR, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 14:35:00
Court Case 5902016030806
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GREENE, NIJJA LAQUETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 16:11:00
Court Case 4002016077216
Charge Description AID & ABET LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WATTS, MONWAZEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:50:00
Court Case 5902017214545
Charge Description SELL/DELIVER SCH VI CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LIVINGSTON, TADARIOUS MARQUISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-18 15:30:00
Court Case 5902016238010
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount
Share

Comments are closed.