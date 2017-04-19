Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-19-2017

Warning
|Name
|HENDERSON, JONESIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/15/1991
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902016230879
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|AGUIRRE, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/10/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 00:00:00
|Court Case
|1202016717347
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ALEXANDER, DERRICK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 01:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017214611
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, JAMES MAHATHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 01:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017209622
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCBRIDE, TOMMY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/8/1951
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 01:34:00
|Court Case
|1202017701949
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DOLLEY, MATTHEW NOLL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 02:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017213029
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARTER, DOMINIQUE OBRYAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/18/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017214613
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|KNOX, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1961
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 03:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017214608
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SMITH, JALORIA SHERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|163
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 03:35:00
|Court Case
|5902016220585
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOODY, JEREMY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/4/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902016017540
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|MILLER, STACEY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/28/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 09:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, LEVITICUS NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/22/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 02:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017214620
|Charge Description
|STATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|HARRISON, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017214392
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROBINSON, JEROME
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/28/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 10:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOUSTON, JATARIOUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/8/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 12:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|EVANS, DEMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/20/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214494
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 10:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017214631
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ADKINS, DAYWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/20/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017214637
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BRADLEY, DOMINIQUE JATAVIA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/2/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 13:22:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARPENTER, JEFFREY DALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1959
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214638
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CHAVOUS, CHARLES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 12:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017007210
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CATHCART, JAVONTE BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 13:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017010825
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FLOWE, REGINALD LAWAUN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/22/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|345
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 12:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLIAMS-IVERY, KAMARI DECAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1996
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 13:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017010851
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BEATY, JAMES WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/13/1974
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:34:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOSKINS, JAQUAN MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:17:00
|Court Case
|5902016035187
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCKNIGHT, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/21/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 14:46:00
|Court Case
|5902016015375
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, BRANDON DENARD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/13/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TILLMAN, TAVAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 14:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017213553
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CHESSON, JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 13:51:00
|Court Case
|5902016002249
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HARVEY, JOSHUA DESHON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/1/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017000613
|Charge Description
|MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, INDIA SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/3/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016022009
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TRUESDALE, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 14:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017001344
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROOKS, QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/20/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214671
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/12/1947
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 13:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017214273
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GIBSON, ISHMAEL JUWAUN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/8/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 14:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017212852
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, SANTARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/2/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 14:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017207020
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCMILLON, BRANDON A’JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/13/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017206087
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HALLMAN, RICO ANTWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214677
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERRE, BRIANNA KATHRYN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/11/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 13:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017214681
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOWZE, RALPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/19/1955
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 16:35:00
|Court Case
|5902015222105
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SANDERS, TASHA RENAE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-19 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902007207185
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|5000.00