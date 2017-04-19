Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-19-2017 Name HENDERSON, JONESIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/15/1991 Height 5.3 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 00:05:00 Court Case 5902016230879 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name AGUIRRE, KEVIN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/10/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 00:00:00 Court Case 1202016717347 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ALEXANDER, DERRICK ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/20/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 01:11:00 Court Case 5902017214611 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 2500.00 Name DAVIS, JAMES MAHATHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/7/1981 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 01:35:00 Court Case 5902017209622 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MCBRIDE, TOMMY LEE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/8/1951 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 01:34:00 Court Case 1202017701949 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DOLLEY, MATTHEW NOLL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/23/1988 Height 6.3 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 02:42:00 Court Case 5902017213029 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name CARTER, DOMINIQUE OBRYAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/18/1989 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 03:09:00 Court Case 5902017214613 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name KNOX, MAURICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/8/1961 Height 6.1 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 03:40:00 Court Case 5902017214608 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name SMITH, JALORIA SHERMAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/19/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 163 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 03:35:00 Court Case 5902016220585 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 500.00 Name MOODY, JEREMY Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/4/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 07:45:00 Court Case 5902016017540 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount 20000.00 Name MILLER, STACEY Arrest Type DOB 6/28/1991 Height 5.4 Weight 198 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 09:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, LEVITICUS NATHANIEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/22/1991 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 02:01:00 Court Case 5902017214620 Charge Description STATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15 Bond Amount 100000.00 Name HARRISON, JONATHAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/28/1989 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 09:20:00 Court Case 5902017214392 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name ROBINSON, JEROME Arrest Type DOB 11/28/1985 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 10:48:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOUSTON, JATARIOUS Arrest Type DOB 4/8/1991 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 12:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name EVANS, DEMOND Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/20/1975 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 11:30:00 Court Case 5902017214494 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 25000.00 Name JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/12/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 10:35:00 Court Case 5902017214631 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name ADKINS, DAYWON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/20/2000 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 11:40:00 Court Case 5902017214637 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name BRADLEY, DOMINIQUE JATAVIA Arrest Type DOB 9/2/1989 Height 6.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:22:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CARPENTER, JEFFREY DALE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/22/1959 Height 6.2 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 11:30:00 Court Case 5902017214638 Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL Bond Amount Name CHAVOUS, CHARLES EDWARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1999 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 12:36:00 Court Case 5902017007210 Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name CATHCART, JAVONTE BERNARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/30/1992 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:06:00 Court Case 5902017010825 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name FLOWE, REGINALD LAWAUN Arrest Type DOB 9/22/1980 Height 6.0 Weight 345 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 12:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WILLIAMS-IVERY, KAMARI DECAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/2/1996 Height 6.5 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:19:00 Court Case 5902017010851 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name BEATY, JAMES WILLIAM Arrest Type DOB 10/13/1974 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:34:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOSKINS, JAQUAN MALIK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/3/1996 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:17:00 Court Case 5902016035187 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCKNIGHT, SAMUEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/21/1979 Height 5.9 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 14:46:00 Court Case 5902016015375 Charge Description OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST Bond Amount 1000.00 Name THOMPSON, BRANDON DENARD Arrest Type DOB 6/13/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TILLMAN, TAVAIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/29/1995 Height 5.10 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 14:29:00 Court Case 5902017213553 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CHESSON, JERMAINE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/27/1978 Height 5.10 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:51:00 Court Case 5902016002249 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HARVEY, JOSHUA DESHON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/1/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 158 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:15:00 Court Case 5902017000613 Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount Name KIRKPATRICK, INDIA SIMONE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/3/1997 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:20:00 Court Case 5902016022009 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name TRUESDALE, DAVID Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/10/1987 Height 5.5 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 14:07:00 Court Case 5902017001344 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name BROOKS, QUINCY Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/20/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:00:00 Court Case 5902017214671 Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT Bond Amount Name BROWN, LEROY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/12/1947 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:42:00 Court Case 5902017214273 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 2000.00 Name GIBSON, ISHMAEL JUWAUN Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/8/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 14:05:00 Court Case 5902017212852 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name MARTIN, SANTARIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/2/1985 Height 6.0 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 14:35:00 Court Case 5902017207020 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCMILLON, BRANDON A’JAMES Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/13/2000 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 15:45:00 Court Case 5902017206087 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HALLMAN, RICO ANTWON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/5/1990 Height 5.10 Weight 126 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 17:00:00 Court Case 5902017214677 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name HERRE, BRIANNA KATHRYN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/11/1985 Height 5.4 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:29:00 Name HERRE, BRIANNA KATHRYN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/11/1985 Height 5.4 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 13:29:00 Court Case 5902017214681 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOWZE, RALPH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/19/1955 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 16:35:00 Court Case 5902015222105 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SANDERS, TASHA RENAE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/3/1985 Height 5.4 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-19 16:25:00 Court Case 5902007207185 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 5000.00

