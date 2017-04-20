Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-20-2017

April 20, 2017

Name RUTH, JENACEA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/24/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:11:00
Court Case 5902017213233
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BLOODWORTH, CALLIE GRACE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/2000
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:22:00
Court Case 5902017214747
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, AARON MAURICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/26/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:58:00
Court Case 5902015020258
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, JADE TNEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/1/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:52:00
Court Case 5902016240451
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MAYES, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:27:00
Court Case 5902017214743
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MCLEAN, GAVIN STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:06:00
Court Case 5902017214717
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEASLEY, MATTHEW PHILLIP
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1985
Height 6.4
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:50:00
Court Case 9102017710038
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NICHOLS, LARRY JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:10:00
Court Case 5902017214744
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ISOM, O’SHAY JACQUI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/15/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:40:00
Court Case 3502017701772
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LAWSON, LISA ANGEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:43:00
Court Case 5902016032683
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MEDLEY, ROY ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/17/1961
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:39:00
Court Case 5902017214753
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name TURNER-HUNTER, ABEDNEGO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/15/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:10:00
Court Case 5902017214751
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MAYHEW, LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 04:00:00
Court Case 5902017214754
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RUMPH, WILLIAM DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/29/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 03:55:00
Court Case 5902016245880
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILDS, JEREMY ANDREW
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/26/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 03:01:00
Court Case 5902017214764
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name HAYNES, LILLY ANGELA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1978
Height 5.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 05:41:00
Court Case 8902011052924
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 05:44:00
Court Case 5902017214765
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROBINSON, TAJAE RASHAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/22/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 06:46:00
Court Case 1202016714712
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CAMPBELL, TERRENCE ISAAC
Arrest Type
DOB 3/27/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 09:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JUDY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1954
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017210585
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HILLS, GRADY ALONZO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1976
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 08:15:00
Court Case 5902015031258
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name EAVES, JAMARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017214769
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MILLER, KEITH
Arrest Type
DOB 5/7/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELL, QUINTIN JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:15:00
Court Case 5902017213441
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, DEVON MIGUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:25:00
Court Case 5902017214772
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPEARS, DEXTER N
Arrest Type
DOB 3/4/1967
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHAMBERS, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/11/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:30:00
Court Case 5902017213950
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DOE, LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:54:00
Court Case 5902012045838
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GIBSON, ISHMAEL JUWAUN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/8/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LADDA, CLIFTON LAMONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/7/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:45:00
Court Case 5902017010086
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WARREN, DAYSHAWN STPAUL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/15/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:58:00
Court Case 2202016703788
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 585.00

Name BRYNN, JUSTIN OLIVER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 174
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:50:00
Court Case 5902007032897
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name CARPENTER, JEFFERY D
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1959
Height 6.2
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FLOWERS, KATERIA LYNETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:29:00
Court Case 5902017208140
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FUNDERBURK, MARCUS EARL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/15/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, JUSTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/9/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, DARIUS JORDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:10:00
Court Case 5902016222503
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PORTER, COREY LEMARK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/18/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:55:00
Court Case 6402017051176
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name STURDIVANT, DEMARCUS EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:20:00
Court Case 5902017214593
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CHATURVEDI, VINAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1963
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:37:00
Court Case 5902017214692
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FINK, KRISTY MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:20:00
Court Case 5902017010817
Charge Description SHOW CAUSE
Bond Amount

Name GRIGLEY, NINA CONSUELLA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:24:00
Court Case 5902013021707
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name HARRELL, THOMAS LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 203
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:53:00
Court Case 5902017213977
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MILHEIM, JAY SUMNER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/25/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:35:00
Court Case 1202017701860
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VALENCIA, NEFTALI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:42:00
Court Case 5902017214327
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name BUTLER, GEORGE ONEIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1961
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:53:00
Court Case 5902017214646
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PALMER, CLAUDE HENRY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/1953
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:07:00
Court Case 5902017214799
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name STURDIVENT, DEMARCUS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/13/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 17:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ELMASHARAWY, SUBHI MOHAMED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 17:12:00
Court Case 5902017214802
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FORTE, DEMONT MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017204119
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RAMPONI, ISABELLA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/2001
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:11:00
Court Case 5902017214814
Charge Description POSSESSION OF LSD
Bond Amount

Name HENRY, TYWUN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/17/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:15:00
Court Case 2008005639
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 400.00

Name MCGEE, MARICE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/14/1971
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:30:00
Court Case 4002010044172
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCKNIGHT, JEMEER LAJON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 16:45:00
Court Case 5902017202749
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PLUMMER, NATALIE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/27/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 18:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name TYLER, MILO DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 16:11:00
Court Case 5902016030001
Charge Description POSS/SELL ALC BEV NO PERMIT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILSON, SERENITY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/2/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:53:00
Court Case 5902017203387
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2000.00
Share

Comments are closed.