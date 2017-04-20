Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-20-2017

Warning
|Name
|RUTH, JENACEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017213233
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BLOODWORTH, CALLIE GRACE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/2000
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 01:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017214747
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, AARON MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/26/1984
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902015020258
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FOSTER, JADE TNEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/1/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:52:00
|Court Case
|5902016240451
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MAYES, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1964
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017214743
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MCLEAN, GAVIN STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017214717
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MEASLEY, MATTHEW PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1985
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:50:00
|Court Case
|9102017710038
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|NICHOLS, LARRY JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/31/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017214744
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ISOM, O’SHAY JACQUI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/15/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 01:40:00
|Court Case
|3502017701772
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LAWSON, LISA ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/28/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902016032683
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MEDLEY, ROY ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/17/1961
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017214753
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|TURNER-HUNTER, ABEDNEGO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/15/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017214751
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MAYHEW, LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214754
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RUMPH, WILLIAM DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/29/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 03:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016245880
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILDS, JEREMY ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/26/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 03:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017214764
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|HAYNES, LILLY ANGELA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1978
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 05:41:00
|Court Case
|8902011052924
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SLOAN, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 05:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017214765
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, TAJAE RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/22/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 06:46:00
|Court Case
|1202016714712
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, TERRENCE ISAAC
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/27/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 09:58:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAVIS, JUDY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1954
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017210585
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HILLS, GRADY ALONZO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1976
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902015031258
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|EAVES, JAMARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214769
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MILLER, KEITH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/7/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BELL, QUINTIN JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017213441
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRIS, DEVON MIGUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017214772
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SPEARS, DEXTER N
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/4/1967
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 12:02:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CHAMBERS, JEREMIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/11/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017213950
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DOE, LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 11:54:00
|Court Case
|5902012045838
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GIBSON, ISHMAEL JUWAUN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/8/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 14:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LADDA, CLIFTON LAMONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/7/1977
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017010086
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WARREN, DAYSHAWN STPAUL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/15/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 11:58:00
|Court Case
|2202016703788
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|585.00
|Name
|BRYNN, JUSTIN OLIVER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|174
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902007032897
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|CARPENTER, JEFFERY D
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/22/1959
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 14:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FLOWERS, KATERIA LYNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 11:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017208140
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FUNDERBURK, MARCUS EARL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/15/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 14:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PATTERSON, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/9/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 14:23:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PERRY, DARIUS JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016222503
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PORTER, COREY LEMARK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/18/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 11:55:00
|Court Case
|6402017051176
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|STURDIVANT, DEMARCUS EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017214593
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CHATURVEDI, VINAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1963
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 13:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017214692
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FINK, KRISTY MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017010817
|Charge Description
|SHOW CAUSE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GRIGLEY, NINA CONSUELLA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 12:24:00
|Court Case
|5902013021707
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|HARRELL, THOMAS LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/14/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|203
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 13:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017213977
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MILHEIM, JAY SUMNER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/25/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 10:35:00
|Court Case
|1202017701860
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|VALENCIA, NEFTALI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 12:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017214327
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BUTLER, GEORGE ONEIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1961
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 13:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017214646
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PALMER, CLAUDE HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/23/1953
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 15:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017214799
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|STURDIVENT, DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/13/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 17:05:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ELMASHARAWY, SUBHI MOHAMED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 17:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017214802
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FORTE, DEMONT MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017204119
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RAMPONI, ISABELLA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/2001
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 15:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017214814
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF LSD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HENRY, TYWUN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/17/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 14:15:00
|Court Case
|2008005639
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|400.00
|Name
|MCGEE, MARICE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/14/1971
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 15:30:00
|Court Case
|4002010044172
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCKNIGHT, JEMEER LAJON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1995
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017202749
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PLUMMER, NATALIE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/27/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 18:18:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TYLER, MILO DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1979
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 16:11:00
|Court Case
|5902016030001
|Charge Description
|POSS/SELL ALC BEV NO PERMIT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILSON, SERENITY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/2/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-20 15:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017203387
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00