Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-20-2017 Name RUTH, JENACEA Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/24/1983 Height 5.6 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:11:00 Court Case 5902017213233 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BLOODWORTH, CALLIE GRACE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/4/2000 Height 5.1 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:22:00 Court Case 5902017214747 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount Name BROWN, AARON MAURICE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/26/1984 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:58:00 Court Case 5902015020258 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount Name FOSTER, JADE TNEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/1/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:52:00 Court Case 5902016240451 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 500.00 Name MAYES, ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/28/1964 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:27:00 Court Case 5902017214743 Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M) Bond Amount 3000.00 Name MCLEAN, GAVIN STEPHEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/14/1998 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:06:00 Court Case 5902017214717 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MEASLEY, MATTHEW PHILLIP Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/13/1985 Height 6.4 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:50:00 Court Case 9102017710038 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name NICHOLS, LARRY JEROME Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/31/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 00:10:00 Court Case 5902017214744 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ISOM, O’SHAY JACQUI Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/15/1993 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:40:00 Court Case 3502017701772 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name LAWSON, LISA ANGEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/28/1984 Height 5.4 Weight 179 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:43:00 Court Case 5902016032683 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name MEDLEY, ROY ANTHONY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/17/1961 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:39:00 Court Case 5902017214753 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1500.00 Name TURNER-HUNTER, ABEDNEGO Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/15/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 01:10:00 Court Case 5902017214751 Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MAYHEW, LAMONT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/12/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 04:00:00 Court Case 5902017214754 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name RUMPH, WILLIAM DAVID Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/29/1975 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 03:55:00 Court Case 5902016245880 Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WILDS, JEREMY ANDREW Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/26/1981 Height 6.1 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 03:01:00 Court Case 5902017214764 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 3000.00 Name HAYNES, LILLY ANGELA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/5/1978 Height 5.1 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 05:41:00 Court Case 8902011052924 Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY Bond Amount Name SLOAN, JOHN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/21/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 05:44:00 Court Case 5902017214765 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name ROBINSON, TAJAE RASHAWN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/22/1992 Height 6.0 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 06:46:00 Court Case 1202016714712 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CAMPBELL, TERRENCE ISAAC Arrest Type DOB 3/27/1991 Height 5.10 Weight 134 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 09:58:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DAVIS, JUDY Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/30/1954 Height 5.4 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017210585 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HILLS, GRADY ALONZO Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/24/1976 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 08:15:00 Court Case 5902015031258 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 10000.00 Name EAVES, JAMARIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/26/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 126 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017214769 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name MILLER, KEITH Arrest Type DOB 5/7/1975 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BELL, QUINTIN JEROME Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1985 Height 6.1 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:15:00 Court Case 5902017213441 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HARRIS, DEVON MIGUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/2/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:25:00 Court Case 5902017214772 Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name SPEARS, DEXTER N Arrest Type DOB 3/4/1967 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:02:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CHAMBERS, JEREMIAH Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/11/1970 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:30:00 Court Case 5902017213950 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name DOE, LAWRENCE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/16/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:54:00 Court Case 5902012045838 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 10000.00 Name GIBSON, ISHMAEL JUWAUN Arrest Type DOB 12/8/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LADDA, CLIFTON LAMONY Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/7/1977 Height 5.7 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017010086 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name WARREN, DAYSHAWN STPAUL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/15/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:58:00 Court Case 2202016703788 Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER Bond Amount 585.00 Name BRYNN, JUSTIN OLIVER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/26/1976 Height 5.11 Weight 174 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:50:00 Court Case 5902007032897 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 250.00 Name CARPENTER, JEFFERY D Arrest Type DOB 2/22/1959 Height 6.2 Weight 189 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FLOWERS, KATERIA LYNETTE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/1984 Height 5.5 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:29:00 Court Case 5902017208140 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name FUNDERBURK, MARCUS EARL Arrest Type DOB 6/15/1981 Height 6.1 Weight 275 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PATTERSON, JUSTIN Arrest Type DOB 3/9/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:23:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PERRY, DARIUS JORDAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/6/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:10:00 Court Case 5902016222503 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 500.00 Name PORTER, COREY LEMARK Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/18/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 11:55:00 Court Case 6402017051176 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 100000.00 Name STURDIVANT, DEMARCUS EMMANUEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/13/1997 Height 6.0 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:20:00 Court Case 5902017214593 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CHATURVEDI, VINAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/3/1963 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:37:00 Court Case 5902017214692 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 2500.00 Name FINK, KRISTY MARIE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/19/1983 Height 5.6 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:20:00 Court Case 5902017010817 Charge Description SHOW CAUSE Bond Amount Name GRIGLEY, NINA CONSUELLA Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/31/1980 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:24:00 Court Case 5902013021707 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 30000.00 Name HARRELL, THOMAS LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/14/1975 Height 5.10 Weight 203 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:53:00 Court Case 5902017213977 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 2000.00 Name MILHEIM, JAY SUMNER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/25/1976 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 10:35:00 Court Case 1202017701860 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name VALENCIA, NEFTALI Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/22/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 12:42:00 Court Case 5902017214327 Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION Bond Amount Name BUTLER, GEORGE ONEIL Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/12/1961 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 13:53:00 Court Case 5902017214646 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 10000.00 Name PALMER, CLAUDE HENRY Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/23/1953 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:07:00 Court Case 5902017214799 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 50000.00 Name STURDIVENT, DEMARCUS Arrest Type DOB 3/13/1997 Height 6.1 Weight 270 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 17:05:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ELMASHARAWY, SUBHI MOHAMED Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/10/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 17:12:00 Court Case 5902017214802 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA Bond Amount 1000.00 Name FORTE, DEMONT MAURICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/9/1975 Height 5.9 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:10:00 Court Case 5902017204119 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1500.00 Name RAMPONI, ISABELLA Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/21/2001 Height 5.1 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:11:00 Court Case 5902017214814 Charge Description POSSESSION OF LSD Bond Amount Name HENRY, TYWUN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/17/1976 Height 6.0 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 14:15:00 Court Case 2008005639 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount 400.00 Name MCGEE, MARICE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/14/1971 Height 5.4 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:30:00 Court Case 4002010044172 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCKNIGHT, JEMEER LAJON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/4/1995 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 16:45:00 Court Case 5902017202749 Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M) Bond Amount 2000.00 Name PLUMMER, NATALIE Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 10/27/1984 Height 5.10 Weight 182 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 18:18:00 Court Case Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount Name TYLER, MILO DANIEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/6/1979 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-20 15:53:00 Court Case 5902017203387 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 2000.00

