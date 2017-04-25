Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-25-2017 Name RABELO-DA-CONCEICAO, DIOGO Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 10/18/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 00:17:00 Court Case Charge Description Immigration Bond Amount Name URBAN-HERNANDEZ, JOEL Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 7/13/1980 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 00:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Immigration Bond Amount Name CARY, TISHA CHARMAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/2/1980 Height 5.10 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 01:36:00 Court Case 5902017215082 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name SIMMONS, JEROME RAMONDEZ Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/26/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 02:18:00 Court Case 5902017206842 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name SPENCER, SONYA DENISE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/29/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 300 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 02:47:00 Court Case 3502016001185 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 2500.00 Name CROWDER, LA’KEBREA MONIQUE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/14/1992 Height 5.2 Weight 178 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 02:57:00 Court Case 5902017215261 Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 2500.00 Name KAMARA, MUSA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/1/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 03:05:00 Court Case 5902017215260 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 2500.00 Name COWANS, EMARI RASHAD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/6/1986 Height 5.4 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 06:25:00 Court Case 5902017215262 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name EASTRIDGE, KRISTY Arrest Type DOB 1/7/1984 Height 5.3 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:57:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FORREST, RHIANNON Arrest Type DOB 1/12/1984 Height 5.6 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:40:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JONES, KENNETH Arrest Type DOB 4/6/1965 Height 6.2 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:32:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PARIS, TAMMY Arrest Type DOB 6/24/1966 Height 5.3 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:50:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TESTERMAN, ZACHARY Arrest Type DOB 4/1/1989 Height 5.8 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:36:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WISE, ANTHONY MAURICE Arrest Type DOB 7/17/1967 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:20:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, JOSEPH Arrest Type DOB 5/9/1968 Height 6.2 Weight 280 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name COLEMAN, BRANDON MICHAEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/9/1993 Height 6.1 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:34:00 Court Case 5902017215268 Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT Bond Amount Name FORTE, DEMONT MAURICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/9/1975 Height 5.10 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:19:00 Court Case 5902017215202 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HOSKINS, DOMINIQUE LANIA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/1/1993 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:10:00 Court Case 4802016701519 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name ABEE, JOYCE PALMER Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/21/1971 Height 5.3 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:30:00 Court Case 5902017215273 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 25000.00 Name BERRY, KENNETH BERNARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/18/1965 Height 5.10 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:09:00 Court Case 5902017205107 Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT Bond Amount 3500.00 Name CRISTINO-PERALES, EDGAR Arrest Type DOB 2/18/1988 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name EDMISTEN, THOMAS Arrest Type DOB 4/5/1982 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:22:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HEGGINS, TIMOTHY Arrest Type DOB 9/10/1982 Height 6.3 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:26:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER DARIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/17/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 07:43:00 Court Case 8902017050227 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name LOSE, JOHN PRESTON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/10/1966 Height 5.11 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 07:35:00 Court Case 5902017215270 Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM Bond Amount 500.00 Name SHAW, REGINALD Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/20/1974 Height 6.3 Weight 201 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:18:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name BROOKS, THOMAS JOSEPH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/5/1967 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:40:00 Court Case 5902017215264 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BROOME, RAYMOND DOUGLAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/21/1960 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:15:00 Court Case 5902016022676 Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST Bond Amount 500.00 Name CLINKSCALES, HOWELL JOSEPH Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 10/14/1981 Height 5.11 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name MEFFERT, JESSIE THOMAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/13/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:05:00 Court Case 1202017701221 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MELENDEZ-SUAREZ, JAIME JOEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/15/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:39:00 Court Case 5902017007468 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILDER, LONNIE LEWIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/1/1963 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:10:00 Court Case 5902014245390 Charge Description UNLAWFUL OBTAINING CREDIT CARD Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GRAHAM, MICHAEL ANTHONY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/12/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:30:00 Court Case 4802017000055 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCCROREY, WILLIAM EUGENE Arrest Type Infraction DOB 6/27/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:51:00 Court Case 3502013710618 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 2000.00 Name PERRY, RICHARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/29/1962 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:12:00 Court Case 5902017215295 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name FLEMING, MONTEZ ANTAVIOUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/24/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:11:00 Court Case 5902017215058 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HARVEY, JEREMIAH ELIJAH Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/3/1999 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:40:00 Court Case 5902017215307 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 3500.00 Name CASSIDY, SHAUN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/18/1998 Height 5.11 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017209956 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name CULBREATH, JAMAKA JA’LEXUS Arrest Type DOB 4/23/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FOYIL, JACK EVERETT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/21/1971 Height 5.10 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:01:00 Court Case 5902017215324 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name HARDIN, XAVIER TWANNE Arrest Type DOB 2/17/1989 Height 5.3 Weight 124 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:10:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HARRIS, AARON KENNETH Arrest Type DOB 4/25/1985 Height 5.11 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:50:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOWARD, SAQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/25/1997 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:23:00 Court Case 5902017214240 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name MURPHY, LARKIN JOSEPH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/3/1978 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:30:00 Court Case 5902016226746 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12 Bond Amount 20000.00 Name SMITH, TAMMY DENISE Arrest Type DOB 12/13/1959 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:42:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/28/1979 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 13:30:00 Court Case 5902017007256 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 500.00 Name HANKERSON, ALBERT Arrest Type DOB 6/10/1952 Height 6.0 Weight 320 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:22:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HARDIN, JAMES MICHAEL Arrest Type DOB 8/2/1963 Height 5.10 Weight 134 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:29:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PETTUS, ANTHONY JARBAR Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 4/29/1982 Height 5.6 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:18:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name PHETMANY, BOUNSY TOM Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/2/1982 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:00:00 Court Case 3502016057405 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 4000.00 Name RIVENS, GEORGE IRVING Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/18/1986 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:01:00 Court Case 5902017010844 Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER Bond Amount 100000.00 Name SMITH, TAMMY DENISE Arrest Type DOB 12/13/1959 Height 5.1 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:46:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name YOUNG, MICHAEL JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/23/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 14:44:00 Court Case 5902016738970 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name BENNETT, ROSE ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/16/1982 Height 5.5 Weight 156 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:09:00 Court Case Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD Bond Amount Name HARRISON, KEYONDRA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/23/1995 Height 5.6 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:30:00 Court Case 5902017215341 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name OKEEFE, MATTHEW DAVID Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/28/1969 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:00:00 Court Case 8902017702258 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 2000.00 Name EATON, BRENDA FAYE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/3/1965 Height 5.5 Weight 208 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017215343 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GARRISON, DARRYL JEFFREY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/25/1968 Height 6.0 Weight 197 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 17:06:00 Court Case 3502017053805 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MCVAY, WILLIE JAMES Arrest Type DOB 12/5/1972 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 18:54:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SECHLER, WILLIAM MARLOWE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/22/1977 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017215330 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount

