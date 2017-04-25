Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-25-2017

April 25, 2017

Name RABELO-DA-CONCEICAO, DIOGO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/18/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 00:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount

Name URBAN-HERNANDEZ, JOEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/13/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 00:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount

Name CARY, TISHA CHARMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 01:36:00
Court Case 5902017215082
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SIMMONS, JEROME RAMONDEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 02:18:00
Court Case 5902017206842
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SPENCER, SONYA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 02:47:00
Court Case 3502016001185
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CROWDER, LA’KEBREA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1992
Height 5.2
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 02:57:00
Court Case 5902017215261
Charge Description POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name KAMARA, MUSA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 03:05:00
Court Case 5902017215260
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name COWANS, EMARI RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 06:25:00
Court Case 5902017215262
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name EASTRIDGE, KRISTY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/7/1984
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FORREST, RHIANNON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/12/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, KENNETH
Arrest Type
DOB 4/6/1965
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PARIS, TAMMY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/24/1966
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TESTERMAN, ZACHARY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/1/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WISE, ANTHONY MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/17/1967
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 5/9/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COLEMAN, BRANDON MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:34:00
Court Case 5902017215268
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name FORTE, DEMONT MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 08:19:00
Court Case 5902017215202
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HOSKINS, DOMINIQUE LANIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/1/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:10:00
Court Case 4802016701519
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ABEE, JOYCE PALMER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1971
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:30:00
Court Case 5902017215273
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name BERRY, KENNETH BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:09:00
Court Case 5902017205107
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name CRISTINO-PERALES, EDGAR
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EDMISTEN, THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/5/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HEGGINS, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1982
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER DARIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 07:43:00
Court Case 8902017050227
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LOSE, JOHN PRESTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/10/1966
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 07:35:00
Court Case 5902017215270
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHAW, REGINALD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/20/1974
Height 6.3
Weight 201
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, THOMAS JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/5/1967
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:40:00
Court Case 5902017215264
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROOME, RAYMOND DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1960
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:15:00
Court Case 5902016022676
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CLINKSCALES, HOWELL JOSEPH
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/14/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MEFFERT, JESSIE THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:05:00
Court Case 1202017701221
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MELENDEZ-SUAREZ, JAIME JOEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:39:00
Court Case 5902017007468
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILDER, LONNIE LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:10:00
Court Case 5902014245390
Charge Description UNLAWFUL OBTAINING CREDIT CARD
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRAHAM, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/12/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:30:00
Court Case 4802017000055
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCCROREY, WILLIAM EUGENE
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 6/27/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:51:00
Court Case 3502013710618
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PERRY, RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/29/1962
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:12:00
Court Case 5902017215295
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FLEMING, MONTEZ ANTAVIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:11:00
Court Case 5902017215058
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HARVEY, JEREMIAH ELIJAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 09:40:00
Court Case 5902017215307
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name CASSIDY, SHAUN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/18/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017209956
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CULBREATH, JAMAKA JA’LEXUS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/23/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FOYIL, JACK EVERETT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/21/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:01:00
Court Case 5902017215324
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARDIN, XAVIER TWANNE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 124
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, AARON KENNETH
Arrest Type
DOB 4/25/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOWARD, SAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 12:23:00
Court Case 5902017214240
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name MURPHY, LARKIN JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 10:30:00
Court Case 5902016226746
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SMITH, TAMMY DENISE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/13/1959
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 13:30:00
Court Case 5902017007256
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HANKERSON, ALBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 6/10/1952
Height 6.0
Weight 320
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARDIN, JAMES MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 134
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PETTUS, ANTHONY JARBAR
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/29/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name PHETMANY, BOUNSY TOM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/2/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:00:00
Court Case 3502016057405
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name RIVENS, GEORGE IRVING
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 11:01:00
Court Case 5902017010844
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name SMITH, TAMMY DENISE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/13/1959
Height 5.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, MICHAEL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 14:44:00
Court Case 5902016738970
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BENNETT, ROSE ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, KEYONDRA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:30:00
Court Case 5902017215341
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name OKEEFE, MATTHEW DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/28/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 15:00:00
Court Case 8902017702258
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name EATON, BRENDA FAYE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1965
Height 5.5
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017215343
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GARRISON, DARRYL JEFFREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 17:06:00
Court Case 3502017053805
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCVAY, WILLIE JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/1972
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 18:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SECHLER, WILLIAM MARLOWE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1977
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-04-25 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017215330
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount
