Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 04-25-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1195
|Name
|RABELO-DA-CONCEICAO, DIOGO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/18/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 00:17:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|URBAN-HERNANDEZ, JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/13/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 00:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARY, TISHA CHARMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017215082
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SIMMONS, JEROME RAMONDEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 02:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017206842
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SPENCER, SONYA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 02:47:00
|Court Case
|3502016001185
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CROWDER, LA’KEBREA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1992
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 02:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017215261
|Charge Description
|POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|KAMARA, MUSA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017215260
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|COWANS, EMARI RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 06:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017215262
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EASTRIDGE, KRISTY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/7/1984
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:57:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FORREST, RHIANNON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/12/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:40:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/6/1965
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:32:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PARIS, TAMMY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/24/1966
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:50:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TESTERMAN, ZACHARY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/1/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:36:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WISE, ANTHONY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/17/1967
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:20:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/9/1968
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COLEMAN, BRANDON MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017215268
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FORTE, DEMONT MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 08:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017215202
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOSKINS, DOMINIQUE LANIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/1/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 09:10:00
|Court Case
|4802016701519
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ABEE, JOYCE PALMER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1971
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017215273
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|BERRY, KENNETH BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1965
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 09:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017205107
|Charge Description
|UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|CRISTINO-PERALES, EDGAR
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/18/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|EDMISTEN, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/5/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:22:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HEGGINS, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/10/1982
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:26:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JACKSON, CHRISTOPHER DARIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 07:43:00
|Court Case
|8902017050227
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LOSE, JOHN PRESTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/10/1966
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 07:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017215270
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHAW, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/20/1974
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|201
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:18:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROOKS, THOMAS JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/5/1967
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017215264
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROOME, RAYMOND DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1960
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016022676
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CLINKSCALES, HOWELL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/14/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 12:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MEFFERT, JESSIE THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/13/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 10:05:00
|Court Case
|1202017701221
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MELENDEZ-SUAREZ, JAIME JOEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 10:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017007468
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILDER, LONNIE LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:10:00
|Court Case
|5902014245390
|Charge Description
|UNLAWFUL OBTAINING CREDIT CARD
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/12/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:30:00
|Court Case
|4802017000055
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCROREY, WILLIAM EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|6/27/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:51:00
|Court Case
|3502013710618
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PERRY, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/29/1962
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017215295
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FLEMING, MONTEZ ANTAVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 12:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017215058
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARVEY, JEREMIAH ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/3/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017215307
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|CASSIDY, SHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/18/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017209956
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CULBREATH, JAMAKA JA’LEXUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/23/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 15:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FOYIL, JACK EVERETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017215324
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HARDIN, XAVIER TWANNE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/17/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|124
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:10:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRIS, AARON KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/25/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 15:50:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOWARD, SAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 12:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017214240
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MURPHY, LARKIN JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016226746
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|SMITH, TAMMY DENISE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/13/1959
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 15:42:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017007256
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HANKERSON, ALBERT
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/10/1952
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|320
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:22:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARDIN, JAMES MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/2/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|134
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:29:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PETTUS, ANTHONY JARBAR
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/29/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:18:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PHETMANY, BOUNSY TOM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/2/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 15:00:00
|Court Case
|3502016057405
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|RIVENS, GEORGE IRVING
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 11:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017010844
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|SMITH, TAMMY DENISE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/13/1959
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:46:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|YOUNG, MICHAEL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 14:44:00
|Court Case
|5902016738970
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BENNETT, ROSE ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1982
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRISON, KEYONDRA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017215341
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|OKEEFE, MATTHEW DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/28/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 15:00:00
|Court Case
|8902017702258
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|EATON, BRENDA FAYE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/3/1965
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017215343
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GARRISON, DARRYL JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|197
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 17:06:00
|Court Case
|3502017053805
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCVAY, WILLIE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/5/1972
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 18:54:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SECHLER, WILLIAM MARLOWE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1977
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-04-25 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017215330
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|