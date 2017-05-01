Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-01-2017

May 1, 2017

Name DIAZ-HERNANDEZ, JAVIER
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/2/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description Immigration
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, JENNIFER DAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1985
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:02:00
Court Case 5902016031001
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILDMAN, TERRI LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1966
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:28:00
Court Case 5902017216089
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DIXON, MARK ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 01:02:00
Court Case 5902017216098
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DURON, ADALBERTO AMAYA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/19/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:52:00
Court Case 4802016002462
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PHIFER, JAMARIOUS RASHAD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/16/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 02:10:00
Court Case 5902016207507
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHRISTIAN, SHAQUANDA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/18/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:29:00
Court Case 5902017216106
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MANSON, JAMARQUES JAQUAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/29/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 04:53:00
Court Case 4002014703067
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name POOLE, IZEL NIARE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 06:55:00
Court Case 5902017216115
Charge Description PEDDLE LICENSE VIOLATION
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, OTIS WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/4/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 07:53:00
Court Case 5902017201035
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name SIMMONS, BRIAN WEMSLO
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SYLVESTER, JENEA NICHOLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/27/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 04:59:00
Court Case 5902017216119
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHEELER, FORREST DWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 08:35:00
Court Case 5902017001750
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCMANUS, PATRICK HILKAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/10/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:50:00
Court Case 7702017051522
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOBLEY, RODNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/24/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:44:00
Court Case 5902017215240
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOORE, SAMIRAH REPHEA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 105
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:51:00
Court Case 5902015246363
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/6/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, LARRY EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 10:17:00
Court Case 5902016026603
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GRAHAM, VICTOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/5/1987
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 10:46:00
Court Case 5902015243896
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HORTON, DAVEION
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WADE, ALTON
Arrest Type
DOB 7/2/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROGERS, MALCOLM DENZEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/4/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:38:00
Court Case 5902017214797
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COX, BRITTANY ASHLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/3/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 12:38:00
Court Case 5902017210496
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GBIDI, AUBREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 13:03:00
Court Case 5902017215675
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BERTHA, BRINTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/26/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017216147
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BURCH, CARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/4/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017216144
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GILLESPIE, JABAR EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 13:13:00
Court Case 4602017050314
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, WARREN DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1962
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 12:46:00
Court Case 5902017215813
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PACHECO, KEVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/7/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TADESE, BIRUK TECHALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/26/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:13:00
Court Case 5902017215048
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name TATE, DEAN A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:34:00
Court Case 5902017216054
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BENJAMIN, DAVID MARSHALL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1988
Height 6.4
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:35:00
Court Case 5902017216150
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, RAMEEK NAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 15:36:00
Court Case 2014055877
Charge Description LARCENY DEFEAT ANTI-THEFT DEV
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FORTNER, JESSE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1973
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 13:20:00
Court Case 5902017216152
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MACK, SHAQUILLE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/18/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REINKE, ANDREW RICHARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 15:56:00
Court Case 1702016054321
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name WALLACE, JUSTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, DYLAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/18/1997
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 17:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name IVEY, PATRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/4/1981
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:16:00
Court Case 5902017207116
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LEWIS, KHYREE DAIONDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:33:00
Court Case 5902017212971
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name THOMPKINS, JESSUP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 12:16:00
Court Case 5902017216162
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name TURNER, JOHN ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:56:00
Court Case 5902017216158
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MANZANAREZ, ALEXANDRIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/16/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 17:26:00
Court Case 5902017216074
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SMITH, TASHAME NEAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 17:27:00
Court Case 5902017214956
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1500.00
