Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-01-2017 Name DIAZ-HERNANDEZ, JAVIER Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 12/2/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:24:00 Court Case Charge Description Immigration Bond Amount Name BROWN, JENNIFER DAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/26/1985 Height 5.2 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:02:00 Court Case 5902016031001 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILDMAN, TERRI LYNN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/22/1966 Height 5.0 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:28:00 Court Case 5902017216089 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name DIXON, MARK ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/16/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 01:02:00 Court Case 5902017216098 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 2500.00 Name DURON, ADALBERTO AMAYA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/19/1979 Height 6.2 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:52:00 Court Case 4802016002462 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name PHIFER, JAMARIOUS RASHAD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/16/1988 Height 6.2 Weight 156 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 02:10:00 Court Case 5902016207507 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 500.00 Name CHRISTIAN, SHAQUANDA DENISE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/18/1985 Height 5.4 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 00:29:00 Court Case 5902017216106 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name MANSON, JAMARQUES JAQUAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/29/1995 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 04:53:00 Court Case 4002014703067 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name POOLE, IZEL NIARE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/16/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 06:55:00 Court Case 5902017216115 Charge Description PEDDLE LICENSE VIOLATION Bond Amount 500.00 Name BROWN, OTIS WAYNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/4/1976 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 07:53:00 Court Case 5902017201035 Charge Description AWDWIKISI Bond Amount 50000.00 Name SIMMONS, BRIAN WEMSLO Arrest Type DOB 10/11/1981 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SYLVESTER, JENEA NICHOLE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/27/1989 Height 5.8 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 04:59:00 Court Case 5902017216119 Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER Bond Amount 500.00 Name WHEELER, FORREST DWAYNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/8/1970 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 08:35:00 Court Case 5902017001750 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCMANUS, PATRICK HILKAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/10/1993 Height 6.3 Weight 187 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:50:00 Court Case 7702017051522 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MOBLEY, RODNEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/24/1987 Height 5.4 Weight 169 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:44:00 Court Case 5902017215240 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MOORE, SAMIRAH REPHEA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/22/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 105 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:51:00 Court Case 5902015246363 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY Arrest Type DOB 2/6/1980 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:01:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWN, LARRY EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/3/1978 Height 5.11 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 10:17:00 Court Case 5902016026603 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GRAHAM, VICTOR Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/5/1987 Height 6.4 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 10:46:00 Court Case 5902015243896 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name HORTON, DAVEION Arrest Type DOB 12/30/1993 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:52:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WADE, ALTON Arrest Type DOB 7/2/1999 Height 5.3 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROGERS, MALCOLM DENZEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/4/1994 Height 6.3 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 11:38:00 Court Case 5902017214797 Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name COX, BRITTANY ASHLEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/3/1992 Height 5.4 Weight 208 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 12:38:00 Court Case 5902017210496 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name GBIDI, AUBREY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/13/1989 Height 6.1 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 13:03:00 Court Case 5902017215675 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BERTHA, BRINTON Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/26/2001 Height 5.5 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017216147 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BURCH, CARLOS Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/4/1997 Height 6.2 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017216144 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GILLESPIE, JABAR EDWARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/3/1988 Height 5.7 Weight 162 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 13:13:00 Court Case 4602017050314 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE MURDER Bond Amount Name THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON Arrest Type DOB 3/10/1994 Height 5.10 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WHITE, WARREN DOUGLAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/30/1962 Height 5.7 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 12:46:00 Court Case 5902017215813 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name PACHECO, KEVIN Arrest Type DOB 4/7/1994 Height 6.3 Weight 280 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:04:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TADESE, BIRUK TECHALE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/26/1993 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:13:00 Court Case 5902017215048 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount Name TATE, DEAN A Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/24/1975 Height 5.9 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:34:00 Court Case 5902017216054 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BENJAMIN, DAVID MARSHALL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/9/1988 Height 6.4 Weight 280 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:35:00 Court Case 5902017216150 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name DAVIS, RAMEEK NAQUAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/1/1993 Height 5.5 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 15:36:00 Court Case 2014055877 Charge Description LARCENY DEFEAT ANTI-THEFT DEV Bond Amount 10000.00 Name FORTNER, JESSE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/29/1973 Height 6.1 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 13:20:00 Court Case 5902017216152 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name MACK, SHAQUILLE Arrest Type DOB 11/18/1994 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name REINKE, ANDREW RICHARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/14/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 15:56:00 Court Case 1702016054321 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 4000.00 Name WALLACE, JUSTIN Arrest Type DOB 4/12/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:55:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HUDSON, DYLAN Arrest Type DOB 10/18/1997 Height 6.3 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 17:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name IVEY, PATRICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/4/1981 Height 5.3 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:16:00 Court Case 5902017207116 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name LEWIS, KHYREE DAIONDRE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/13/1999 Height 6.0 Weight 270 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 16:33:00 Court Case 5902017212971 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name THOMPKINS, JESSUP Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/28/1999 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 12:16:00 Court Case 5902017216162 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 15000.00 Name TURNER, JOHN ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/23/1984 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 14:56:00 Court Case 5902017216158 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name MANZANAREZ, ALEXANDRIA Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/16/1983 Height 5.5 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 17:26:00 Court Case 5902017216074 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 1500.00 Name SMITH, TASHAME NEAL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/23/1986 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-01 17:27:00 Court Case 5902017214956 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1500.00 Share Shooting in Southwest Charlotte Leaves One Injured

