Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-01-2017

Warning
: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) in /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-includes/pluggable.php
on line 1195
|Name
|DIAZ-HERNANDEZ, JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/2/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 00:24:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Immigration
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, JENNIFER DAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1985
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902016031001
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILDMAN, TERRI LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1966
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017216089
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DIXON, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017216098
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DURON, ADALBERTO AMAYA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/19/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 00:52:00
|Court Case
|4802016002462
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PHIFER, JAMARIOUS RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/16/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902016207507
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CHRISTIAN, SHAQUANDA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/18/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017216106
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MANSON, JAMARQUES JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/29/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 04:53:00
|Court Case
|4002014703067
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|POOLE, IZEL NIARE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/16/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 06:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017216115
|Charge Description
|PEDDLE LICENSE VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, OTIS WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/4/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 07:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017201035
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|SIMMONS, BRIAN WEMSLO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/11/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 09:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SYLVESTER, JENEA NICHOLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/27/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 04:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017216119
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHEELER, FORREST DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 08:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017001750
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCMANUS, PATRICK HILKAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/10/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 09:50:00
|Court Case
|7702017051522
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOBLEY, RODNEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/24/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|169
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 09:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017215240
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOORE, SAMIRAH REPHEA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 09:51:00
|Court Case
|5902015246363
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/6/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 11:01:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWN, LARRY EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 10:17:00
|Court Case
|5902016026603
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, VICTOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/5/1987
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 10:46:00
|Court Case
|5902015243896
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HORTON, DAVEION
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/30/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 11:52:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WADE, ALTON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/2/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 11:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROGERS, MALCOLM DENZEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/4/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 11:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017214797
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COX, BRITTANY ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 12:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017210496
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GBIDI, AUBREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 13:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017215675
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BERTHA, BRINTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/26/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216147
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BURCH, CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/4/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216144
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GILLESPIE, JABAR EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 13:13:00
|Court Case
|4602017050314
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|THOMAS, TERRARIES LEON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|3/10/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 14:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WHITE, WARREN DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 12:46:00
|Court Case
|5902017215813
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PACHECO, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/7/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 16:04:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TADESE, BIRUK TECHALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017215048
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TATE, DEAN A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/24/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 14:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017216054
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BENJAMIN, DAVID MARSHALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1988
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 14:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017216150
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DAVIS, RAMEEK NAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 15:36:00
|Court Case
|2014055877
|Charge Description
|LARCENY DEFEAT ANTI-THEFT DEV
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FORTNER, JESSE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1973
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017216152
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MACK, SHAQUILLE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/18/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 16:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|REINKE, ANDREW RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 15:56:00
|Court Case
|1702016054321
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|WALLACE, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/12/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 16:55:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HUDSON, DYLAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/18/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 17:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|IVEY, PATRICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/4/1981
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017207116
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LEWIS, KHYREE DAIONDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/13/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 16:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017212971
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|THOMPKINS, JESSUP
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/28/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 12:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017216162
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|TURNER, JOHN ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017216158
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MANZANAREZ, ALEXANDRIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/16/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 17:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017216074
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SMITH, TASHAME NEAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-01 17:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017214956
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00