Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-02-2017 Name PORTILLO, RONY ESTANLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/3/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 00:27:00 Court Case 5902017205277 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name KELLER, STEVEN ADAM Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/9/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 00:49:00 Court Case 5902017216222 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MUNCY, BRIAN LUCAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/8/1982 Height 6.1 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 01:17:00 Court Case 5902011233820 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HUCKIN, KATHERINE ELIZABETH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/16/1989 Height 5.6 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 03:13:00 Court Case 5902017216238 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CAMPBELL, PRENTICE ORVILLA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/19/1977 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 03:44:00 Court Case 5902017201886 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 2500.00 Name JONES, MARTHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/25/1956 Height 5.3 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 05:00:00 Court Case 5902017216240 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name NEWMAN, BREONDRA RYCHELLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/13/1996 Height 5.2 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 03:30:00 Court Case 5902017216243 Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name SHEFMIRE, RICHARD MARK Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/3/1961 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 01:16:00 Court Case 5902017216244 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 3500.00 Name DAVIS, MICHAEL ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/4/1969 Height 5.4 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 06:30:00 Court Case 5902016034784 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name FAULK, RONALD Arrest Type DOB 1/2/1970 Height 5.11 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:03:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name KERRICK, BERNARD RANDAL Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/13/1976 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 04:45:00 Court Case 5902017216251 Charge Description POSSESS MDPV-FELONY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WHITE, THOMAS JOSEPH Arrest Type DOB 11/14/1979 Height 6.2 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROUGHTON, KEYON JAQUEZ Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/23/2000 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:51:00 Court Case 5902017215816 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name CRAIG, EDWARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/4/1958 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:14:00 Court Case 5402017051225 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 3500.00 Name BURDETTE, NICHOLAS Arrest Type DOB 11/17/1995 Height 6.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:05:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GILBERT, BRITNEY Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/8/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:36:00 Court Case 3502017055034 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name REID, FRED ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/27/1963 Height 5.7 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:40:00 Court Case 5902017216265 Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL Bond Amount 300.00 Name STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/28/1979 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:40:00 Court Case 5902017216253 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 250.00 Name GHAZAL, SAVEH Arrest Type DOB 8/7/1988 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:01:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCCANTS, LAVANIA LEICHELLE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/20/1982 Height 5.7 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:45:00 Court Case 1202015001199 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5 Bond Amount Name MORGAN, BRADLEY RHETT Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/13/1977 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:00:00 Court Case 5902016247996 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name SHERARD, DEAQUAN GLEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/10/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 07:00:00 Court Case 5902017215723 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount Name SMITH, THOMAS VICTOR Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/21/1983 Height 5.7 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 04:28:00 Court Case 5902017216268 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name LONG, DOMINIC LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/28/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 156 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 04:56:00 Court Case 5902017216274 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name WASHINGTON, SOPHRONIA LYNNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/20/1963 Height 5.6 Weight 232 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 10:54:00 Court Case 5902017215131 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name HAZEN, AUSTIN KASEY Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 6/26/1991 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:15:00 Court Case Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount Name IBARRA, STEVEN Arrest Type DOB 8/12/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:55:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name RHODES, JERMAINE TWANEK Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/29/1978 Height 6.0 Weight 216 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017216282 Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name SHERARD, DEAQUAN Arrest Type DOB 4/10/1993 Height 5.3 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:34:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SULONTEH, JULEVIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/1/1995 Height 5.3 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:26:00 Court Case 3302017052378 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name WOODY, JANISA LAQUANE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/9/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 186 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:30:00 Court Case 4802016050620 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2000.00 Name CALDWELL, TONY Arrest Type DOB 9/22/1969 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:48:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GIVENS, CHARIO RASHAD Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/1/1986 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:45:00 Court Case 5902017211318 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GROSSKOPF, JILLIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/5/1978 Height 5.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:52:00 Court Case 5902017215919 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name JOHNSON, LEONARD RAMONE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/1/1998 Height 5.8 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:18:00 Court Case 5902016032145 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 500.00 Name LONG, DOMINIC Arrest Type DOB 4/28/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:42:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name NOWELL, ROBERTO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/2/1980 Height 5.8 Weight 236 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:20:00 Court Case 5902017216241 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name RICE, DARIN ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/28/1995 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:05:00 Court Case 5902016240159 Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name RODRIGUEZ, DIAMOND LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/25/1987 Height 5.1 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:16:00 Court Case 5902016236161 Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY Bond Amount 3000.00 Name CLARK, MANGASHA DION Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 3/20/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:36:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Term Bond Amount Name COPELAND, JOHN MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/24/1964 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:43:00 Court Case 5902016000005 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 200.00 Name GRAHAM, TREVIA TAMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/23/1974 Height 5.2 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:22:00 Court Case 5902017216300 Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HARRIS, ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/30/1968 Height 6.0 Weight 285 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:40:00 Court Case 5902017214375 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name PENN, LUCAS Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/12/1987 Height 5.8 Weight 187 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:18:00 Court Case 5902017205592 Charge Description FELONIOUS RESTRAINT Bond Amount Name PETERSON, FALAH AKIAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/5/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:18:00 Court Case 5902017215475 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name PHIFER, DENNISON ISSAC Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/19/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 10:30:00 Court Case 1202017051991 Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY (F) Bond Amount 3500.00 Name BELK, TYREE MARQUISE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/15/1989 Height 6.4 Weight 245 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:56:00 Court Case 5902017216291 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/25/1962 Height 6.3 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:15:00 Court Case 5902017216307 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 500.00 Name HAZEN, AUSTIN KADEY Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/26/1991 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:48:00 Court Case 5902013228621 Charge Description FELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE Bond Amount 70000.00 Name HOPKINS, CASTILLO Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/25/1985 Height 6.1 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:35:00 Court Case 5902017216292 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name MITCHELL, STANLEY MELVIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/21/1983 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:51:00 Court Case 5902014202289 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 300000.00 Name STALEY, ELIJAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/13/1962 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:44:00 Court Case 5902017204435 Charge Description CRUELTY TO ANIMALS(M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name DUNCAN, TEVIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/15/1997 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017216319 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ENGLISH, NAEQUAN MARKAIL Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/9/1995 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:40:00 Court Case 5902017216325 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name KNOTTS, ROBERT Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 6/28/1989 Height 5.10 Weight 178 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 17:30:00 Court Case Charge Description Parole Violation Bond Amount Name MCFADDEN, DAQUAN HARMON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/28/1995 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:05:00 Court Case 5902016219413 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 8000.00 Name DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/26/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 16:37:00 Court Case 5902016020140 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name FLOYD, J’LAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/30/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:40:00 Court Case 5902017216326 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name HOLMES, KEYONNA LAPORCHE Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/1/1994 Height 5.1 Weight 115 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:34:00 Court Case 5902017216329 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 4000.00 Name PINEDA, GABRIEL ALEXANDER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/3/1997 Height 5.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 16:16:00 Court Case 5902017216333 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name RIDDICK, SAVON HARRIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/31/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:57:00 Court Case 5902017216172 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name RODDEY, DEMARIO ERICSON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/29/1992 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 16:56:00 Court Case 5902017216338 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00

