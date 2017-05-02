Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-02-2017

Warning
|Name
|PORTILLO, RONY ESTANLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017205277
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KELLER, STEVEN ADAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/9/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 00:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017216222
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MUNCY, BRIAN LUCAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 01:17:00
|Court Case
|5902011233820
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HUCKIN, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/16/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017216238
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, PRENTICE ORVILLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 03:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017201886
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, MARTHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1956
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216240
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NEWMAN, BREONDRA RYCHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/13/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017216243
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SHEFMIRE, RICHARD MARK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/3/1961
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 01:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017216244
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1969
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016034784
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FAULK, RONALD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/2/1970
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 09:03:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KERRICK, BERNARD RANDAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/13/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 04:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017216251
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MDPV-FELONY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, THOMAS JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/14/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 09:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROUGHTON, KEYON JAQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 08:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017215816
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CRAIG, EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/4/1958
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 08:14:00
|Court Case
|5402017051225
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|BURDETTE, NICHOLAS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/17/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:05:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GILBERT, BRITNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 09:36:00
|Court Case
|3502017055034
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|REID, FRED ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1963
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017216265
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|300.00
|Name
|STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017216253
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|GHAZAL, SAVEH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/7/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 12:01:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCCANTS, LAVANIA LEICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/20/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 09:45:00
|Court Case
|1202015001199
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MORGAN, BRADLEY RHETT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/13/1977
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016247996
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SHERARD, DEAQUAN GLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/10/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017215723
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SMITH, THOMAS VICTOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 04:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017216268
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LONG, DOMINIC LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/28/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 04:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017216274
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WASHINGTON, SOPHRONIA LYNNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/20/1963
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|232
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 10:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017215131
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HAZEN, AUSTIN KASEY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/26/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:15:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|IBARRA, STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/12/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:55:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RHODES, JERMAINE TWANEK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/29/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|216
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216282
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SHERARD, DEAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/10/1993
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:34:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SULONTEH, JULEVIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:26:00
|Court Case
|3302017052378
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WOODY, JANISA LAQUANE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:30:00
|Court Case
|4802016050620
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, TONY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/22/1969
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 14:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GIVENS, CHARIO RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/1/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017211318
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GROSSKOPF, JILLIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1978
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017215919
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, LEONARD RAMONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/1/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:18:00
|Court Case
|5902016032145
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LONG, DOMINIC
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/28/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 14:42:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NOWELL, ROBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/2/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|236
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017216241
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RICE, DARIN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/28/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902016240159
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, DIAMOND LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1987
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:16:00
|Court Case
|5902016236161
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|CLARK, MANGASHA DION
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/20/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 15:36:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COPELAND, JOHN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1964
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902016000005
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, TREVIA TAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1974
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017216300
|Charge Description
|ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017214375
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PENN, LUCAS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/12/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017205592
|Charge Description
|FELONIOUS RESTRAINT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PETERSON, FALAH AKIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/5/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017215475
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PHIFER, DENNISON ISSAC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 10:30:00
|Court Case
|1202017051991
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY (F)
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|BELK, TYREE MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1989
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 15:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017216291
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1962
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017216307
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HAZEN, AUSTIN KADEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/26/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 15:48:00
|Court Case
|5902013228621
|Charge Description
|FELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|70000.00
|Name
|HOPKINS, CASTILLO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1985
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017216292
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MITCHELL, STANLEY MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/21/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 11:51:00
|Court Case
|5902014202289
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|300000.00
|Name
|STALEY, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017204435
|Charge Description
|CRUELTY TO ANIMALS(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DUNCAN, TEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/15/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216319
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ENGLISH, NAEQUAN MARKAIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017216325
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KNOTTS, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/28/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 17:30:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCFADDEN, DAQUAN HARMON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902016219413
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|8000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 16:37:00
|Court Case
|5902016020140
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FLOYD, J’LAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/30/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017216326
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|HOLMES, KEYONNA LAPORCHE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/1/1994
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 12:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017216329
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|PINEDA, GABRIEL ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1997
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017216333
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RIDDICK, SAVON HARRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017216172
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|RODDEY, DEMARIO ERICSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-02 16:56:00
|Court Case
|5902017216338
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00