Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-02-2017

May 2, 2017

Name PORTILLO, RONY ESTANLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 00:27:00
Court Case 5902017205277
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KELLER, STEVEN ADAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/9/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 00:49:00
Court Case 5902017216222
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MUNCY, BRIAN LUCAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 01:17:00
Court Case 5902011233820
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HUCKIN, KATHERINE ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/16/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 03:13:00
Court Case 5902017216238
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CAMPBELL, PRENTICE ORVILLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 03:44:00
Court Case 5902017201886
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JONES, MARTHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1956
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 05:00:00
Court Case 5902017216240
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name NEWMAN, BREONDRA RYCHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/13/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 03:30:00
Court Case 5902017216243
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHEFMIRE, RICHARD MARK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1961
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 01:16:00
Court Case 5902017216244
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name DAVIS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1969
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 06:30:00
Court Case 5902016034784
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FAULK, RONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/1970
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KERRICK, BERNARD RANDAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/13/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 04:45:00
Court Case 5902017216251
Charge Description POSSESS MDPV-FELONY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITE, THOMAS JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/14/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROUGHTON, KEYON JAQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:51:00
Court Case 5902017215816
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CRAIG, EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1958
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:14:00
Court Case 5402017051225
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name BURDETTE, NICHOLAS
Arrest Type
DOB 11/17/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GILBERT, BRITNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:36:00
Court Case 3502017055034
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name REID, FRED ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1963
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:40:00
Court Case 5902017216265
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 300.00

Name STEVENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:40:00
Court Case 5902017216253
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name GHAZAL, SAVEH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/7/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCANTS, LAVANIA LEICHELLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/20/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:45:00
Court Case 1202015001199
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name MORGAN, BRADLEY RHETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/13/1977
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:00:00
Court Case 5902016247996
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SHERARD, DEAQUAN GLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 07:00:00
Court Case 5902017215723
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, THOMAS VICTOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 04:28:00
Court Case 5902017216268
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LONG, DOMINIC LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 04:56:00
Court Case 5902017216274
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WASHINGTON, SOPHRONIA LYNNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/20/1963
Height 5.6
Weight 232
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 10:54:00
Court Case 5902017215131
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HAZEN, AUSTIN KASEY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/26/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name IBARRA, STEVEN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RHODES, JERMAINE TWANEK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017216282
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SHERARD, DEAQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/10/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SULONTEH, JULEVIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1995
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:26:00
Court Case 3302017052378
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name WOODY, JANISA LAQUANE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:30:00
Court Case 4802016050620
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CALDWELL, TONY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/22/1969
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GIVENS, CHARIO RASHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/1/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:45:00
Court Case 5902017211318
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GROSSKOPF, JILLIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/5/1978
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:52:00
Court Case 5902017215919
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, LEONARD RAMONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/1/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:18:00
Court Case 5902016032145
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LONG, DOMINIC
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NOWELL, ROBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/2/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 236
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 09:20:00
Court Case 5902017216241
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name RICE, DARIN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/28/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:05:00
Court Case 5902016240159
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, DIAMOND LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1987
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:16:00
Court Case 5902016236161
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name CLARK, MANGASHA DION
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/20/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name COPELAND, JOHN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:43:00
Court Case 5902016000005
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 200.00

Name GRAHAM, TREVIA TAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/23/1974
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:22:00
Court Case 5902017216300
Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 08:40:00
Court Case 5902017214375
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PENN, LUCAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/12/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 14:18:00
Court Case 5902017205592
Charge Description FELONIOUS RESTRAINT
Bond Amount

Name PETERSON, FALAH AKIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/5/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:18:00
Court Case 5902017215475
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name PHIFER, DENNISON ISSAC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 10:30:00
Court Case 1202017051991
Charge Description OBTAIN CS BY FRAUD/FORGERY (F)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name BELK, TYREE MARQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1989
Height 6.4
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:56:00
Court Case 5902017216291
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1962
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:15:00
Court Case 5902017216307
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAZEN, AUSTIN KADEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/26/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:48:00
Court Case 5902013228621
Charge Description FELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE
Bond Amount 70000.00

Name HOPKINS, CASTILLO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1985
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:35:00
Court Case 5902017216292
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MITCHELL, STANLEY MELVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/21/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 11:51:00
Court Case 5902014202289
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 300000.00

Name STALEY, ELIJAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1962
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:44:00
Court Case 5902017204435
Charge Description CRUELTY TO ANIMALS(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DUNCAN, TEVIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/15/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017216319
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ENGLISH, NAEQUAN MARKAIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:40:00
Court Case 5902017216325
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KNOTTS, ROBERT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/28/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 17:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name MCFADDEN, DAQUAN HARMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:05:00
Court Case 5902016219413
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name DAVIS, WILLIAM MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 16:37:00
Court Case 5902016020140
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FLOYD, J’LAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:40:00
Court Case 5902017216326
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name HOLMES, KEYONNA LAPORCHE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/1/1994
Height 5.1
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 12:34:00
Court Case 5902017216329
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name PINEDA, GABRIEL ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/3/1997
Height 5.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 16:16:00
Court Case 5902017216333
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RIDDICK, SAVON HARRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 15:57:00
Court Case 5902017216172
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RODDEY, DEMARIO ERICSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-02 16:56:00
Court Case 5902017216338
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00
Share

Comments are closed.