Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

|Name
|HAROLD, TRACY DEWITT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017213758
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CLARK-JOHNSON, KIMBERLY DIANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1968
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017216630
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCGILL, SANRICO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 01:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017216635
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MURRAY, JOSEPH PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/28/1962
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 00:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017216625
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|180000.00
|Name
|GERTIE, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/28/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 00:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017216636
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GUEVARA, JAMIE LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/8/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 02:30:00
|Court Case
|1202007703560
|Charge Description
|WINDOW TINTING VIOL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCVAY, QUEYSHAW
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|11/24/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 02:00:00
|Court Case
|1202016721613
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PULLIAM, CHESTON MILES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017215245
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ROGERS, CLEVELAND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017216637
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STRONG, BRAD KARNEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/23/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 00:10:00
|Court Case
|2202017052085
|Charge Description
|FORGERY – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ARMSTEAD, DERIEST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/13/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216642
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1972
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016019252
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FLUKER, YAMA MONTEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/9/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 00:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017216640
|Charge Description
|ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|ILUNGA, JOE RIF-SHABANTU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/4/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 02:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017709757
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LOADHOLT, RONALD DONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 04:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017216648
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GRISSETT, ELROY MALCOLM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1974
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 02:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017216649
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARN, CHRISTINA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/21/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 09:24:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOSKINS, TANYA LACHELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1971
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017216132
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MCCULLOUGH, JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/19/1992
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 10:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PETTY, IVAN FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 07:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017216666
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MATHIAS, SHANNON LYN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1982
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 09:14:00
|Court Case
|5902016031751
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOORE, REGGIE LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/23/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 09:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017214549
|Charge Description
|PWIMSD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TOWNES, SCHARONE ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/30/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016025240
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRADLEY, AARON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5402017051486
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOUSTON, TERRY LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/5/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 09:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LIGHTNER, KIMANII
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/14/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 10:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017216441
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MERRELL, CONNIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/8/1994
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 08:37:00
|Court Case
|5902017216698
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, KENYA DYOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1980
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017216344
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BYRD, SHEA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/7/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 12:41:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARTER, JOEL STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/5/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 13:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MUNDY, KEVIN LYNN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/23/1970
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 13:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PETERS, CRYSTAL DAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017215793
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ELLIOT, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 11:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017215770
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MEADERS, WILLIAM JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|10/18/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 11:40:00
|Court Case
|8902017704571
|Charge Description
|FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MENDOZA-MENDEZ, EDGAR ALFFONSO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216634
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CLAY, ADAM HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1958
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 13:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017216750
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DELOATCH, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/11/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:31:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILKES, NASEEM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/8/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017208431
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BERNAL, KAELEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/11/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 15:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017216758
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|65000.00
|Name
|BRICE, DE’TERIO JATAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/29/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|208
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 16:06:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BROWER, DOUGLAS EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017215867
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DOUGLAS, JOSHUA TIM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017216697
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SAHL, STEPHEN JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017213209
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GARLINS, LEONARD JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/26/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017216763
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JOHNSON, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/21/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 15:08:00
|Court Case
|4802017702864
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, CERON RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/8/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 15:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017200568
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CARBALLO, JOSE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017216773
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1968
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017216769
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GLENN, TABARIAN DIMITRIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 15:47:00
|Court Case
|5902017216657
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE SELL/DELIVER HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GLOVER, THOMAS EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/2/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216777
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|ROGERS, LEKEISHA CASTAINNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1975
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 16:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017216776
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|EDWARDS, JAMES DEANGELO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/2/1965
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 17:13:00
|Court Case
|5902016239643
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GUARDADO, JUAN PABLO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 16:39:00
|Court Case
|5902016228091
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HUTCHIN, JACOB TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/29/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 17:12:00
|Court Case
|3502016701390
|Charge Description
|DWLR VIOL LIMITED DRIVE PRIV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, ANTHONY RONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017214758
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|THOMAS, COREY CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/14/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 17:24:00
|Court Case
|1202015053414
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILDER, KELLY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-04 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017215763
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00