Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017 Name HAROLD, TRACY DEWITT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/14/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:02:00 Court Case 5902017213758 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name CLARK-JOHNSON, KIMBERLY DIANE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/11/1968 Height 5.3 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:25:00 Court Case 5902017216630 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount Name MCGILL, SANRICO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/24/1989 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:04:00 Court Case 5902017216635 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MURRAY, JOSEPH PATRICK Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/28/1962 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:16:00 Court Case 5902017216625 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 180000.00 Name GERTIE, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/28/1975 Height 5.10 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:48:00 Court Case 5902017216636 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GUEVARA, JAMIE LUIS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/8/1986 Height 5.8 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:30:00 Court Case 1202007703560 Charge Description WINDOW TINTING VIOL Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCVAY, QUEYSHAW Arrest Type Infraction DOB 11/24/1992 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:00:00 Court Case 1202016721613 Charge Description FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name PULLIAM, CHESTON MILES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/13/1988 Height 6.1 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:09:00 Court Case 5902017215245 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name ROGERS, CLEVELAND Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/2/1971 Height 5.9 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:30:00 Court Case 5902017216637 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name STRONG, BRAD KARNEZ Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/23/1989 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:10:00 Court Case 2202017052085 Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT Bond Amount 1500.00 Name ARMSTEAD, DERIEST Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/13/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:00:00 Court Case 5902017216642 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/2/1972 Height 5.5 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:55:00 Court Case 5902016019252 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name FLUKER, YAMA MONTEITH Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/9/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:38:00 Court Case 5902017216640 Charge Description ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER Bond Amount 7500.00 Name ILUNGA, JOE RIF-SHABANTU Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/4/1986 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:59:00 Court Case 5902017709757 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name LOADHOLT, RONALD DONTAE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/1/1982 Height 6.0 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 04:40:00 Court Case 5902017216648 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount Name GRISSETT, ELROY MALCOLM Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/26/1974 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:38:00 Court Case 5902017216649 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name CARN, CHRISTINA ELIZABETH Arrest Type DOB 1/21/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:24:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOSKINS, TANYA LACHELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/16/1971 Height 5.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 08:50:00 Court Case 5902017216132 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MCCULLOUGH, JAMAL Arrest Type DOB 6/19/1992 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PETTY, IVAN FERNANDO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/13/1970 Height 5.10 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 07:55:00 Court Case 5902017216666 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount Name MATHIAS, SHANNON LYN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/10/1982 Height 5.3 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:14:00 Court Case 5902016031751 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 500.00 Name MOORE, REGGIE LAMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/23/1979 Height 6.0 Weight 270 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:09:00 Court Case 5902017214549 Charge Description PWIMSD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 2500.00 Name TOWNES, SCHARONE ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/30/1977 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 08:50:00 Court Case 5902016025240 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BRADLEY, AARON LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/17/1987 Height 5.4 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:30:00 Court Case 5402017051486 Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOUSTON, TERRY LEWIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/5/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 280 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:13:00 Court Case Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD Bond Amount Name LIGHTNER, KIMANII Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/14/1996 Height 5.6 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:29:00 Court Case 5902017216441 Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY Bond Amount Name MERRELL, CONNIE MARIE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/8/1994 Height 5.1 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 08:37:00 Court Case 5902017216698 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WRIGHT, KENYA DYOR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/24/1980 Height 5.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:18:00 Court Case 5902017216344 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BYRD, SHEA Arrest Type DOB 7/7/1973 Height 6.0 Weight 211 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 12:41:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CARTER, JOEL STEPHEN Arrest Type DOB 10/5/1963 Height 6.0 Weight 198 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 13:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MUNDY, KEVIN LYNN Arrest Type DOB 6/23/1970 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 13:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PETERS, CRYSTAL DAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/19/1987 Height 5.2 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017215793 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name ELLIOT, JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/16/1986 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 11:28:00 Court Case 5902017215770 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MEADERS, WILLIAM JAMES Arrest Type Infraction DOB 10/18/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 11:40:00 Court Case 8902017704571 Charge Description FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT Bond Amount 500.00 Name MENDOZA-MENDEZ, EDGAR ALFFONSO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/13/1985 Height 5.6 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017216634 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name CLAY, ADAM HENRY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/17/1958 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 13:08:00 Court Case 5902017216750 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount Name DELOATCH, MAURICE Arrest Type DOB 12/11/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:31:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WILKES, NASEEM Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/8/2000 Height 6.2 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 12:00:00 Court Case 5902017208431 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BERNAL, KAELEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/11/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:33:00 Court Case 5902017216758 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 65000.00 Name BRICE, DE’TERIO JATAVIUS Arrest Type DOB 9/29/1981 Height 5.7 Weight 208 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 16:06:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BROWER, DOUGLAS EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/14/1973 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:28:00 Court Case 5902017215867 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name DOUGLAS, JOSHUA TIM Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/6/2000 Height 5.9 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:45:00 Court Case 5902017216697 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SAHL, STEPHEN JUSTIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/16/1983 Height 5.10 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017213209 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name GARLINS, LEONARD JOSEPH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/26/1984 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:55:00 Court Case 5902017216763 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount Name JOHNSON, JOSEPH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/21/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:08:00 Court Case 4802017702864 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BROWN, CERON RASHAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/8/1979 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:23:00 Court Case 5902017200568 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CARBALLO, JOSE ALEXANDER Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/19/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:30:00 Court Case 5902017216773 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/28/1968 Height 6.5 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:42:00 Court Case 5902017216769 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GLENN, TABARIAN DIMITRIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/26/1978 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:47:00 Court Case 5902017216657 Charge Description CONSPIRE SELL/DELIVER HEROIN Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GLOVER, THOMAS EUGENE Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/2/1999 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017216777 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 3000.00 Name ROGERS, LEKEISHA CASTAINNA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/14/1975 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 16:53:00 Court Case 5902017216776 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount Name EDWARDS, JAMES DEANGELO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/2/1965 Height 6.3 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 17:13:00 Court Case 5902016239643 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name GUARDADO, JUAN PABLO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/9/2000 Height 5.10 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 16:39:00 Court Case 5902016228091 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 500.00 Name HUTCHIN, JACOB TYLER Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/29/1992 Height 6.2 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 17:12:00 Court Case 3502016701390 Charge Description DWLR VIOL LIMITED DRIVE PRIV Bond Amount 500.00 Name ROBINSON, ANTHONY RONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/1971 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017214758 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name THOMAS, COREY CLIFTON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/14/1982 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 17:24:00 Court Case 1202015053414 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5 Bond Amount Name WILDER, KELLY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/10/1986 Height 5.5 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:40:00 Court Case 5902017215763 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00

Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

Charlotte Mugshots RUSSELL, KEVIN THOMAS Charged With DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED.











