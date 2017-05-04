Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-04-2017

May 4, 2017

Name HAROLD, TRACY DEWITT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:02:00
Court Case 5902017213758
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CLARK-JOHNSON, KIMBERLY DIANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1968
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:25:00
Court Case 5902017216630
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name MCGILL, SANRICO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:04:00
Court Case 5902017216635
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MURRAY, JOSEPH PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1962
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:16:00
Court Case 5902017216625
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 180000.00

Name GERTIE, LAWRENCE CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/28/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:48:00
Court Case 5902017216636
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GUEVARA, JAMIE LUIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/8/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:30:00
Court Case 1202007703560
Charge Description WINDOW TINTING VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCVAY, QUEYSHAW
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 11/24/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:00:00
Court Case 1202016721613
Charge Description FAIL TO STOP-STEADY RED LIGHT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PULLIAM, CHESTON MILES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:09:00
Court Case 5902017215245
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ROGERS, CLEVELAND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:30:00
Court Case 5902017216637
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name STRONG, BRAD KARNEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/23/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:10:00
Court Case 2202017052085
Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ARMSTEAD, DERIEST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017216642
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BUCK, ELIZABETH KAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 01:55:00
Court Case 5902016019252
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FLUKER, YAMA MONTEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/9/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 00:38:00
Court Case 5902017216640
Charge Description ALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name ILUNGA, JOE RIF-SHABANTU
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:59:00
Court Case 5902017709757
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LOADHOLT, RONALD DONTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 04:40:00
Court Case 5902017216648
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name GRISSETT, ELROY MALCOLM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 02:38:00
Court Case 5902017216649
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CARN, CHRISTINA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type
DOB 1/21/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOSKINS, TANYA LACHELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1971
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 08:50:00
Court Case 5902017216132
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MCCULLOUGH, JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PETTY, IVAN FERNANDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 07:55:00
Court Case 5902017216666
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name MATHIAS, SHANNON LYN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1982
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:14:00
Court Case 5902016031751
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOORE, REGGIE LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:09:00
Court Case 5902017214549
Charge Description PWIMSD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TOWNES, SCHARONE ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/30/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 08:50:00
Court Case 5902016025240
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRADLEY, AARON LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:30:00
Court Case 5402017051486
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOUSTON, TERRY LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name LIGHTNER, KIMANII
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/14/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:29:00
Court Case 5902017216441
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FORGERY
Bond Amount

Name MERRELL, CONNIE MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/8/1994
Height 5.1
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 08:37:00
Court Case 5902017216698
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WRIGHT, KENYA DYOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1980
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:18:00
Court Case 5902017216344
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BYRD, SHEA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/7/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 12:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARTER, JOEL STEPHEN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/5/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 13:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MUNDY, KEVIN LYNN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1970
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 13:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PETERS, CRYSTAL DAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017215793
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELLIOT, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 11:28:00
Court Case 5902017215770
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MEADERS, WILLIAM JAMES
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 10/18/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 11:40:00
Court Case 8902017704571
Charge Description FAIL STOP STOPSIGN/FLSH RED LT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MENDOZA-MENDEZ, EDGAR ALFFONSO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017216634
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CLAY, ADAM HENRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1958
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 13:08:00
Court Case 5902017216750
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name DELOATCH, MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/11/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILKES, NASEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/8/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017208431
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BERNAL, KAELEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/11/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:33:00
Court Case 5902017216758
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 65000.00

Name BRICE, DE’TERIO JATAVIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/29/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 208
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 16:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWER, DOUGLAS EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:28:00
Court Case 5902017215867
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DOUGLAS, JOSHUA TIM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:45:00
Court Case 5902017216697
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SAHL, STEPHEN JUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017213209
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name GARLINS, LEONARD JOSEPH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/26/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:55:00
Court Case 5902017216763
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:08:00
Court Case 4802017702864
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, CERON RASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:23:00
Court Case 5902017200568
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CARBALLO, JOSE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:30:00
Court Case 5902017216773
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 6.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:42:00
Court Case 5902017216769
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GLENN, TABARIAN DIMITRIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 15:47:00
Court Case 5902017216657
Charge Description CONSPIRE SELL/DELIVER HEROIN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GLOVER, THOMAS EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/2/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017216777
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name ROGERS, LEKEISHA CASTAINNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1975
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 16:53:00
Court Case 5902017216776
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, JAMES DEANGELO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/2/1965
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 17:13:00
Court Case 5902016239643
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GUARDADO, JUAN PABLO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 16:39:00
Court Case 5902016228091
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUTCHIN, JACOB TYLER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/29/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 17:12:00
Court Case 3502016701390
Charge Description DWLR VIOL LIMITED DRIVE PRIV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBINSON, ANTHONY RONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017214758
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, COREY CLIFTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/14/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 17:24:00
Court Case 1202015053414
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name WILDER, KELLY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-04 14:40:00
Court Case 5902017215763
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00
