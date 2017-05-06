Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-06-2017

Warning
|Name
|BOSEY, PHILIP ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/20/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 00:57:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CORTEZ-VILLEGAS, MILAGROS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/6/1981
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 01:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|VON-DAMM, DANIEL HUERGO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/8/1983
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 01:11:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TASHAWNEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/21/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 00:42:00
|Court Case
|5902017216896
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DIXON, EDGAR DAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 01:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017217005
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HAGGARD, KIMBERLY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/21/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 00:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017217007
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|WALLACE, CHRISTOPHER CARLDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1969
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902016230986
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CROSBY, DARRYL EATHERN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/3/1962
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 03:42:00
|Court Case
|3302017707623
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HAYES, ADRIANNA MARNICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217010
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|HECTOR, MAYON DIJION
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/10/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 03:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017217014
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HIGGS, JEREMY BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/14/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017217012
|Charge Description
|PWISD COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MYERS, BYRON ED
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/20/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 02:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017217015
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BARRINO, XAVIER DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 04:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017217016
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, DERRICK DWIGHT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/9/1967
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 03:54:00
|Court Case
|5902016232973
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COWART, MITCHELL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 03:31:00
|Court Case
|8302017050503
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JAMES, JAMARR TRANTWAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/1/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017217019
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CUTHBERTSON-HUEY, YVONZINER MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017217026
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HECTOR, MAYON DIJION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/10/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017217024
|Charge Description
|POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MCCLINTON, SCHANTERA MONIECE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017217022
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/27/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902010037287
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COCHRAN, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5402015053849
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PERRY, FREYAU SHALETTA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/4/1981
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 09:20:00
|Court Case
|902008005542
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, KENNETH MORGAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/30/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017203522
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, JESSICA ROSELIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/23/1985
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217040
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, JAYLAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/30/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 13:21:00
|Court Case
|7902017051952
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|THOMPKINS, JESSUP
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/28/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 13:08:00
|Court Case
|7902017051953
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|GORDON, SEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217044
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SANDERS, ANTHONY DALE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 15:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017012473
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|SMITH, RYAN GAGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017217043
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017217045
|Charge Description
|LOITERING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MULL, STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 16:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017217038
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BURCH, THORNTON MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/10/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|161
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-06 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017217049
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00