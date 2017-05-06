Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-06-2017 Name BOSEY, PHILIP ANTHONY Arrest Type DOB 7/20/1982 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 00:57:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CORTEZ-VILLEGAS, MILAGROS Arrest Type DOB 10/6/1981 Height 5.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name VON-DAMM, DANIEL HUERGO Arrest Type DOB 6/8/1983 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:11:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WILLIAMS, TASHAWNEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/21/2000 Height 5.4 Weight 132 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 00:42:00 Court Case 5902017216896 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount Name DIXON, EDGAR DAVIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/7/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:11:00 Court Case 5902017217005 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HAGGARD, KIMBERLY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/21/1982 Height 5.4 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 00:26:00 Court Case 5902017217007 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1250.00 Name WALLACE, CHRISTOPHER CARLDON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/8/1969 Height 6.1 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:55:00 Court Case 5902016230986 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CROSBY, DARRYL EATHERN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/3/1962 Height 6.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:42:00 Court Case 3302017707623 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HAYES, ADRIANNA MARNICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/15/1994 Height 5.4 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:00:00 Court Case 5902017217010 Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE Bond Amount 3500.00 Name HECTOR, MAYON DIJION Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/10/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:45:00 Court Case 5902017217014 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HIGGS, JEREMY BRIAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/14/1986 Height 5.11 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 02:08:00 Court Case 5902017217012 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MYERS, BYRON ED Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/20/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 02:33:00 Court Case 5902017217015 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BARRINO, XAVIER DWAYNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/9/1993 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 04:24:00 Court Case 5902017217016 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BROWN, DERRICK DWIGHT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/9/1967 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:54:00 Court Case 5902016232973 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name COWART, MITCHELL JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/20/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:31:00 Court Case 8302017050503 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JAMES, JAMARR TRANTWAIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/1/1992 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 05:03:00 Court Case 5902017217019 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1500.00 Name CUTHBERTSON-HUEY, YVONZINER MARIE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/20/1989 Height 5.5 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 08:30:00 Court Case 5902017217026 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name HECTOR, MAYON DIJION Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/10/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 08:20:00 Court Case 5902017217024 Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES Bond Amount 2000.00 Name MCCLINTON, SCHANTERA MONIECE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/16/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 07:30:00 Court Case 5902017217022 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount Name ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN LAMONT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/27/1980 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 09:00:00 Court Case 5902010037287 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount Name COCHRAN, AARON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/26/1983 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 10:23:00 Court Case 5402015053849 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 2500.00 Name PERRY, FREYAU SHALETTA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/4/1981 Height 5.3 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 09:20:00 Court Case 902008005542 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 750.00 Name WILLIAMS, KENNETH MORGAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/30/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 09:15:00 Court Case 5902017203522 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JACKSON, JESSICA ROSELIE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/23/1985 Height 5.1 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017217040 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ROBINSON, JAYLAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/30/1999 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 13:21:00 Court Case 7902017051952 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 25000.00 Name THOMPKINS, JESSUP Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/28/2000 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 13:08:00 Court Case 7902017051953 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 25000.00 Name GORDON, SEVEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/19/1997 Height 6.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 15:00:00 Court Case 5902017217044 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount Name SANDERS, ANTHONY DALE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/25/1983 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 15:33:00 Court Case 5902017012473 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 20000.00 Name SMITH, RYAN GAGE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/21/1993 Height 5.2 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 15:15:00 Court Case 5902017217043 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/28/1968 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 14:55:00 Court Case 5902017217045 Charge Description LOITERING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MULL, STEPHEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/27/1980 Height 6.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 16:45:00 Court Case 5902017217038 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name BURCH, THORNTON MAURICE Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/10/1969 Height 5.10 Weight 161 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 16:15:00 Court Case 5902017217049 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Share Man Killed in Possible Self-Defense Case

Man Killed Inside Shelby Home

Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Children Denies Guilt

Stupid Crime of the Week: Woman Claiming to be Hillary Clinton Receives DUI

Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-06-2017

Search Site Search for:





Charlotte Mugshots Robinson, Terence Dean Charged With Assault, Female.











: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) inon line