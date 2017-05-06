Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-06-2017

May 6, 2017

Name BOSEY, PHILIP ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/20/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 00:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CORTEZ-VILLEGAS, MILAGROS
Arrest Type
DOB 10/6/1981
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VON-DAMM, DANIEL HUERGO
Arrest Type
DOB 6/8/1983
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, TASHAWNEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/2000
Height 5.4
Weight 132
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 00:42:00
Court Case 5902017216896
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount

Name DIXON, EDGAR DAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/7/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:11:00
Court Case 5902017217005
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HAGGARD, KIMBERLY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/21/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 00:26:00
Court Case 5902017217007
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name WALLACE, CHRISTOPHER CARLDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1969
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:55:00
Court Case 5902016230986
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CROSBY, DARRYL EATHERN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/3/1962
Height 6.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:42:00
Court Case 3302017707623
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HAYES, ADRIANNA MARNICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017217010
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name HECTOR, MAYON DIJION
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:45:00
Court Case 5902017217014
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HIGGS, JEREMY BRIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/14/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 02:08:00
Court Case 5902017217012
Charge Description PWISD COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MYERS, BYRON ED
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/20/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 02:33:00
Court Case 5902017217015
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BARRINO, XAVIER DWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 04:24:00
Court Case 5902017217016
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, DERRICK DWIGHT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/9/1967
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:54:00
Court Case 5902016232973
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COWART, MITCHELL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 03:31:00
Court Case 8302017050503
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JAMES, JAMARR TRANTWAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 05:03:00
Court Case 5902017217019
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CUTHBERTSON-HUEY, YVONZINER MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017217026
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HECTOR, MAYON DIJION
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 08:20:00
Court Case 5902017217024
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCCLINTON, SCHANTERA MONIECE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 07:30:00
Court Case 5902017217022
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name ARMSTRONG, JONATHAN LAMONT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/27/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 09:00:00
Court Case 5902010037287
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount

Name COCHRAN, AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 10:23:00
Court Case 5402015053849
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PERRY, FREYAU SHALETTA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/4/1981
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 09:20:00
Court Case 902008005542
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 750.00

Name WILLIAMS, KENNETH MORGAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/30/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 09:15:00
Court Case 5902017203522
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JACKSON, JESSICA ROSELIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/23/1985
Height 5.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017217040
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROBINSON, JAYLAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/30/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 13:21:00
Court Case 7902017051952
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name THOMPKINS, JESSUP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/28/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 13:08:00
Court Case 7902017051953
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name GORDON, SEVEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/19/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 15:00:00
Court Case 5902017217044
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name SANDERS, ANTHONY DALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 15:33:00
Court Case 5902017012473
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SMITH, RYAN GAGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 15:15:00
Court Case 5902017217043
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 14:55:00
Court Case 5902017217045
Charge Description LOITERING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MULL, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 16:45:00
Court Case 5902017217038
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BURCH, THORNTON MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 161
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-06 16:15:00
Court Case 5902017217049
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00
