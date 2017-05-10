Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-10-2017

Warning
|Name
|STINSON, KENYON JAMARL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 00:11:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ISAACS, MICHAEL ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/28/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017217532
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|KENNEDY, THOMAS QUINN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017217534
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LUSELELA, BETHLEHEM MIMI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016206758
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HORNE, HAROLD ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1963
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 01:56:00
|Court Case
|1802015000862
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MYERS, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/27/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 02:50:00
|Court Case
|3502016052327
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|8000.00
|Name
|STEINFELD, SETH REED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 01:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017211831
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HAVEN, WILLIAM HAROLD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/17/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017217540
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WAH, ALIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 03:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017217539
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CLINKSCALES, AMARI MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/1/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 03:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017217541
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HOWIE, ANTONIO STEPHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/19/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 03:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017217542
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WALL, EMILY ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/28/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 06:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017217544
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SPERA, JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 08:20:00
|Court Case
|8902017052232
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|STEWART, SONYA EUGENIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 07:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017217490
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1959
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 07:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017009859
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ELLIS, MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017217551
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILVAJA-LEON, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/24/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 09:27:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GRAHAM, JAZIAH MALIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/15/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 07:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017217453
|Charge Description
|KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|NASH, NATHAN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/21/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 06:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017217435
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PERRY, TIMOTHY VINCENT
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/2/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 09:41:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROBINSON, GEARY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 07:37:00
|Court Case
|5902016233453
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DINGLE, SASHA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/15/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 03:54:00
|Court Case
|5902016209538
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|FUNDERBURK, CATOINE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/10/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 10:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLOX, TONI
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/13/1969
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|128
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 10:26:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ABEE, HEATHER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/23/1989
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 12:06:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, TINA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/30/1970
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 10:00:00
|Court Case
|7702017052793
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FORD, PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/28/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 10:23:00
|Court Case
|5902015233752
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|GIRI, LAXMI P
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217570
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COLLINS, PIERRE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/9/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:28:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GUILLEN, DAVID GUADALUPE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/4/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017217576
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LAINEZ-CABRERO, ERICK MAURICIO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/20/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:42:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RIVERA-HERNANDEZ, LUCAS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/20/1975
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:40:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RONQUILLO-CUELLAR, FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/6/1975
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:49:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SHEPHERD, JAMES T
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/1/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017204468
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WHITE, CARLOS DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/12/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902016015014
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BONILLA-RODRIGUEZ, LUISITO ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:11:00
|Court Case
|5902016244410
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|HUNTLEY, TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017211249
|Charge Description
|OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOORE, PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/14/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017216538
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MURRAY, MARQUIS TRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/18/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|226
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 14:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017702584
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PARRIS, CHRISTOPHER JEVAAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/7/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 12:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017217579
|Charge Description
|WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RICHARDSON, DAMIARA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/21/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 15:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WALLER, ARBERLIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/12/1961
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017217578
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|AUTRY, MELVIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017215487
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BELK, TYREE MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1989
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017013260
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM ENCL FEAR
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|PURNELL, KAREN YVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1963
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017217589
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STRICKLAND, RAJAI TIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017217561
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILSON, MARIO KAY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/20/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:04:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ALEXANDER, QUANTRAVIOUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/13/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:46:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FINNEY, REGINALD HERMAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/1961
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 11:50:00
|Court Case
|3502016063504
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GREENE, EVANIA BRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/28/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216620
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOPPER, TYLER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/9/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:42:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MOORE, BRANDON KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/20/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 13:57:00
|Court Case
|3502017055042
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|SHELL, ZACHARY LOMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 14:45:00
|Court Case
|8902014055646
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|YOUNG, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 15:14:00
|Court Case
|1202014707733
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HERNANDEZF, ANGELICA VILLALVA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/15/1990
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 17:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTINEZ-MEJIA, HECTOR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/12/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017217591
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|700.00
|Name
|MILES, TONYA TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/1/1970
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:23:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MONTGOMERY, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217496
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WESTMORELAND, BENJAMIN FORREST
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016224343
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 16:03:00
|Court Case
|5402015053600
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|ABERCROMBIE, JOSEPH TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 15:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017217617
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FULTON, BRANDON JIWAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/2/1988
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|340
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 15:51:00
|Court Case
|4002008709791
|Charge Description
|DWLR
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, LATONYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/15/1964
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-10 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017217618
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|