Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-10-2017 Name STINSON, KENYON JAMARL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/6/1975 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:11:00 Court Case Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD Bond Amount Name ISAACS, MICHAEL ROBERT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/28/1972 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:09:00 Court Case 5902017217532 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name KENNEDY, THOMAS QUINN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/19/1977 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:29:00 Court Case 5902017217534 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name LUSELELA, BETHLEHEM MIMI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/1/1980 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:00:00 Court Case 5902016206758 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 500.00 Name HORNE, HAROLD ANTONIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/26/1963 Height 5.4 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 01:56:00 Court Case 1802015000862 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount Name MYERS, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/27/1993 Height 5.5 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 02:50:00 Court Case 3502016052327 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 8000.00 Name STEINFELD, SETH REED Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/20/1996 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 01:25:00 Court Case 5902017211831 Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name HAVEN, WILLIAM HAROLD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/17/1987 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:20:00 Court Case 5902017217540 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1500.00 Name WAH, ALIZABETH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/12/1991 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:01:00 Court Case 5902017217539 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name CLINKSCALES, AMARI MALIK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/1/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:52:00 Court Case 5902017217541 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HOWIE, ANTONIO STEPHAWN Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/19/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:02:00 Court Case 5902017217542 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name WALL, EMILY ANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/28/1990 Height 5.4 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 06:01:00 Court Case 5902017217544 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name SPERA, JOHN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/28/1994 Height 5.8 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 08:20:00 Court Case 8902017052232 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 100000.00 Name STEWART, SONYA EUGENIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/25/1968 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:19:00 Court Case 5902017217490 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name TAYLOR, REGINALD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/21/1959 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:32:00 Court Case 5902017009859 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name ELLIS, MELVIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/8/1987 Height 6.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:30:00 Court Case 5902017217551 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name GILVAJA-LEON, DANIEL Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/24/1975 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 09:27:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name GRAHAM, JAZIAH MALIK Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/15/2000 Height 6.0 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:55:00 Court Case 5902017217453 Charge Description KIDNAPPING Bond Amount 10000.00 Name NASH, NATHAN MICHAEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/21/1996 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 06:05:00 Court Case 5902017217435 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name PERRY, TIMOTHY VINCENT Arrest Type DOB 6/2/1992 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 09:41:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROBINSON, GEARY LAMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/10/1992 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:37:00 Court Case 5902016233453 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DINGLE, SASHA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/15/1988 Height 5.4 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:54:00 Court Case 5902016209538 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 6000.00 Name FUNDERBURK, CATOINE Arrest Type DOB 5/10/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WILLOX, TONI Arrest Type DOB 8/13/1969 Height 5.1 Weight 128 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:26:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ABEE, HEATHER Arrest Type DOB 10/23/1989 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:06:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JONES, TINA DENISE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/30/1970 Height 5.2 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:00:00 Court Case 7702017052793 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name FORD, PATRICK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/28/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:23:00 Court Case 5902015233752 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 4000.00 Name GIRI, LAXMI P Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/28/1976 Height 5.6 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017217570 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name COLLINS, PIERRE Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 5/9/1978 Height 6.0 Weight 182 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:28:00 Court Case Charge Description Parole Violation Bond Amount Name GUILLEN, DAVID GUADALUPE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/4/1990 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:30:00 Court Case 5902017217576 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name LAINEZ-CABRERO, ERICK MAURICIO Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/20/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:42:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name RIVERA-HERNANDEZ, LUCAS Arrest Type DOB 5/20/1975 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:40:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name RONQUILLO-CUELLAR, FERNANDO Arrest Type DOB 12/6/1975 Height 5.5 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:49:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SHEPHERD, JAMES T Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/1/1976 Height 6.0 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 08:15:00 Court Case 5902017204468 Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WHITE, CARLOS DEVON Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/12/1977 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 11:20:00 Court Case 5902016015014 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 2000.00 Name BONILLA-RODRIGUEZ, LUISITO ALEXANDER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/4/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:11:00 Court Case 5902016244410 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 250.00 Name HUNTLEY, TYRONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/12/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:44:00 Court Case 5902017211249 Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL Bond Amount 500.00 Name MOORE, PHILLIP Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/14/1995 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:08:00 Court Case 5902017216538 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MURRAY, MARQUIS TRELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/18/1987 Height 5.8 Weight 226 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:23:00 Court Case 5902017702584 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name PARRIS, CHRISTOPHER JEVAAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/7/2000 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:29:00 Court Case 5902017217579 Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M) Bond Amount Name RICHARDSON, DAMIARA Arrest Type DOB 12/21/1994 Height 5.4 Weight 167 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WALLER, ARBERLIE Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/12/1961 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 11:15:00 Court Case 5902017217578 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 7500.00 Name AUTRY, MELVIN LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/18/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:15:00 Court Case 5902017215487 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BELK, TYREE MARQUISE Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/15/1989 Height 6.4 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:50:00 Court Case 5902017013260 Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM ENCL FEAR Bond Amount 20000.00 Name PURNELL, KAREN YVONNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/28/1963 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:06:00 Court Case 5902017217589 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount Name STRICKLAND, RAJAI TIMONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/21/1986 Height 5.9 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:10:00 Court Case 5902017217561 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WILSON, MARIO KAY Arrest Type DOB 9/20/1989 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:04:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ALEXANDER, QUANTRAVIOUS Arrest Type DOB 9/13/1993 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:46:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FINNEY, REGINALD HERMAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/13/1961 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 11:50:00 Court Case 3502016063504 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 2000.00 Name GREENE, EVANIA BRITTANY Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/28/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 212 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017216620 Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY Bond Amount Name HOPPER, TYLER Arrest Type DOB 9/9/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:42:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MOORE, BRANDON KEITH Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/20/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:57:00 Court Case 3502017055042 Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE Bond Amount 6000.00 Name SHELL, ZACHARY LOMONT Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/26/1986 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:45:00 Court Case 8902014055646 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount Name YOUNG, JUSTIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1988 Height 5.11 Weight 176 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:14:00 Court Case 1202014707733 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount Name HERNANDEZF, ANGELICA VILLALVA Arrest Type DOB 1/15/1990 Height 5.0 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 17:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MARTINEZ-MEJIA, HECTOR Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/12/1998 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:43:00 Court Case 5902017217591 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 700.00 Name MILES, TONYA TERRELL Arrest Type DOB 10/1/1970 Height 5.2 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:23:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MONTGOMERY, ROBERT Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/30/1971 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017217496 Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WESTMORELAND, BENJAMIN FORREST Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1990 Height 6.1 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:15:00 Court Case 5902016224343 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 2500.00 Name WILLIAMS, DARIUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/26/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:03:00 Court Case 5402015053600 Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT Bond Amount 50000.00 Name ABERCROMBIE, JOSEPH TYRELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/7/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Name ABERCROMBIE, JOSEPH TYRELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/7/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:18:00 Court Case 5902017217617 Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name FULTON, BRANDON JIWAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/2/1988 Height 6.5 Weight 340 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:51:00 Court Case 4002008709791 Charge Description DWLR Bond Amount 100.00 Name TILLMAN, LATONYA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/15/1964 Height 5.3 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:49:00 Court Case 5902017217618 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount

