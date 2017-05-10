Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-10-2017

May 10, 2017

Name STINSON, KENYON JAMARL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1975
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name ISAACS, MICHAEL ROBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/28/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:09:00
Court Case 5902017217532
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name KENNEDY, THOMAS QUINN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/19/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:29:00
Court Case 5902017217534
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LUSELELA, BETHLEHEM MIMI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 00:00:00
Court Case 5902016206758
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HORNE, HAROLD ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1963
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 01:56:00
Court Case 1802015000862
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name MYERS, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/27/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 02:50:00
Court Case 3502016052327
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name STEINFELD, SETH REED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 01:25:00
Court Case 5902017211831
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HAVEN, WILLIAM HAROLD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/17/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:20:00
Court Case 5902017217540
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WAH, ALIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:01:00
Court Case 5902017217539
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name CLINKSCALES, AMARI MALIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:52:00
Court Case 5902017217541
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOWIE, ANTONIO STEPHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/19/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:02:00
Court Case 5902017217542
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WALL, EMILY ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 06:01:00
Court Case 5902017217544
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPERA, JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 08:20:00
Court Case 8902017052232
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name STEWART, SONYA EUGENIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:19:00
Court Case 5902017217490
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TAYLOR, REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1959
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:32:00
Court Case 5902017009859
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ELLIS, MELVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:30:00
Court Case 5902017217551
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILVAJA-LEON, DANIEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/24/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 09:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GRAHAM, JAZIAH MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:55:00
Court Case 5902017217453
Charge Description KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name NASH, NATHAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 06:05:00
Court Case 5902017217435
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PERRY, TIMOTHY VINCENT
Arrest Type
DOB 6/2/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 09:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, GEARY LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 07:37:00
Court Case 5902016233453
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DINGLE, SASHA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/15/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 03:54:00
Court Case 5902016209538
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name FUNDERBURK, CATOINE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLOX, TONI
Arrest Type
DOB 8/13/1969
Height 5.1
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ABEE, HEATHER
Arrest Type
DOB 10/23/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, TINA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/1970
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:00:00
Court Case 7702017052793
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FORD, PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/28/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:23:00
Court Case 5902015233752
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name GIRI, LAXMI P
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017217570
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name COLLINS, PIERRE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/9/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name GUILLEN, DAVID GUADALUPE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/4/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:30:00
Court Case 5902017217576
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name LAINEZ-CABRERO, ERICK MAURICIO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/20/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name RIVERA-HERNANDEZ, LUCAS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/20/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RONQUILLO-CUELLAR, FERNANDO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/6/1975
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SHEPHERD, JAMES T
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/1/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 08:15:00
Court Case 5902017204468
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WHITE, CARLOS DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 11:20:00
Court Case 5902016015014
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BONILLA-RODRIGUEZ, LUISITO ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/4/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:11:00
Court Case 5902016244410
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 250.00

Name HUNTLEY, TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:44:00
Court Case 5902017211249
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOORE, PHILLIP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:08:00
Court Case 5902017216538
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MURRAY, MARQUIS TRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 226
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:23:00
Court Case 5902017702584
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PARRIS, CHRISTOPHER JEVAAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 12:29:00
Court Case 5902017217579
Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
Bond Amount

Name RICHARDSON, DAMIARA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALLER, ARBERLIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/12/1961
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 11:15:00
Court Case 5902017217578
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name AUTRY, MELVIN LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:15:00
Court Case 5902017215487
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BELK, TYREE MARQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1989
Height 6.4
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:50:00
Court Case 5902017013260
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM ENCL FEAR
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name PURNELL, KAREN YVONNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1963
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:06:00
Court Case 5902017217589
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name STRICKLAND, RAJAI TIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/21/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:10:00
Court Case 5902017217561
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILSON, MARIO KAY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, QUANTRAVIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/13/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FINNEY, REGINALD HERMAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/1961
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 11:50:00
Court Case 3502016063504
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GREENE, EVANIA BRITTANY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/28/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017216620
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount

Name HOPPER, TYLER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/9/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, BRANDON KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 13:57:00
Court Case 3502017055042
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name SHELL, ZACHARY LOMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:45:00
Court Case 8902014055646
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, JUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 176
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:14:00
Court Case 1202014707733
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name HERNANDEZF, ANGELICA VILLALVA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/1990
Height 5.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 17:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ-MEJIA, HECTOR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/12/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:43:00
Court Case 5902017217591
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 700.00

Name MILES, TONYA TERRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/1970
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MONTGOMERY, ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017217496
Charge Description HABITUAL MISDEMEANOR ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WESTMORELAND, BENJAMIN FORREST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:15:00
Court Case 5902016224343
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WILLIAMS, DARIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 16:03:00
Court Case 5402015053600
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name ABERCROMBIE, JOSEPH TYRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:18:00
Court Case 5902017217617
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FULTON, BRANDON JIWAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/2/1988
Height 6.5
Weight 340
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 15:51:00
Court Case 4002008709791
Charge Description DWLR
Bond Amount 100.00

Name TILLMAN, LATONYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/1964
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-10 14:49:00
Court Case 5902017217618
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount
