Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

|Name
|CAMACK, DEVONTE LAROC
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/28/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:01:00
|Court Case
|4002014032747
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOLT, CHRISTIAN JAMMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017217648
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DECHAE LAMARR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1996
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 01:26:00
|Court Case
|1202016710633
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|605.00
|Name
|KNOX, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/8/1961
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017214608
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:12:00
|Court Case
|3502017055520
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, DANA LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/14/1970
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017010526
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHAFFER, JUSTIN JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1974
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:49:00
|Court Case
|5902016210283
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ASBURY, LETAJ DURAN-NAJEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:19:00
|Court Case
|3302017052913
|Charge Description
|POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GIBSON, ARCHIE LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/7/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:19:00
|Court Case
|7902017700411
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOYNER, JENNIFER ANNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902016234349
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SAFFELS, JESSE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/17/1954
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017217612
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|AGUILAR, HECTOR EDUARDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/7/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 03:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017217678
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CANELA, MITZI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 02:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017217689
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DUNN, KELLI RAE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/8/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 02:22:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SHEPARD, DOMINIC GIOVANNI
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/1/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 04:15:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WILLIAMS, CORNELL ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 01:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017217641
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CRITTINGTON, OMAR
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/8/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 08:02:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DUANES-INTRIAGO, JOSE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/23/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 07:58:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, CLARA EVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1957
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 05:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017217690
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MANLEY, JUSTIN EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/23/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217694
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|FRANCIS, RODNEY CRISHEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017213989
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|IZARD, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/18/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 08:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MIXON, ZACHARY RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 06:30:00
|Court Case
|1002017080231
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|OLIVER, ALICIA SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/9/1965
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217698
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROOKS, QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/20/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 08:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017003905
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/21/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 08:56:00
|Court Case
|1202016055705
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, GARY GENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/18/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217587
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|150000.00
|Name
|TUCKER, AMANDA LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/6/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 08:36:00
|Court Case
|4002017066397
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5402016001389
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|FLUKER, YAMA MONTEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/9/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216638
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ, JOSE ALMAVAZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216101
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MILLER, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/31/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:31:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NOZNESKY, DOUGLAS LEE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/10/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 09:30:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SIGLE, COREY DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 04:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017217708
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WALTON, JONATHAN L
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/23/1980
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:29:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DESROSIERS, CRYSTAL LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/5/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:30:00
|Court Case
|1202016703522
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JONES, DA’QUARIUS BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/15/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017217718
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PATTERSON, JOHN LUTHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1950
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 09:30:00
|Court Case
|1202017001103
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL FELON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, LAVARIUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/24/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 12:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RICHARDSON, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/17/1968
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 11:00:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SAMUEL, SHAQUILLE SAWANDI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 04:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017217714
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SPIVEY, BENNY RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017210709
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SWEET, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/13/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:30:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TATE, WILLIAM LWEIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:20:00
|Court Case
|7902017050241
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|AUSTIN, SHABREA M
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:39:00
|Court Case
|5902016214521
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LITTLE, DEMARIO JAREEME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 11:41:00
|Court Case
|5902017217558
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BOYD, SANTARIO TEHRON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/9/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:39:00
|Court Case
|5902016242867
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, FLETCHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902015205852
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMSON, ISIAH DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/11/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 14:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FINLAY, JAMES MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|2/11/1958
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 11:33:00
|Court Case
|5902015022700
|Charge Description
|IMPROPER EQUIP – SPEEDOMETER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCCAIN, BRENTON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/1/1988
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 14:24:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ALLMAN, REGENALD JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/31/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 12:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017217719
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ANDERSON, AARON ORLANDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1965
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 13:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017217740
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GRAHAM, TERRELL DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217445
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GRIER, CARL LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017009873
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GROGAN, JACOB
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/11/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:29:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SPRINGS, ANTHRAWN MCGLAUGHLIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/8/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017217401
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|STITT, SHAVARE CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/2/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016218915
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BROWN, CHARLES VINCENT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/26/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017217307
|Charge Description
|POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LUCKEY, CORBIN RUSSELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017216431
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SIMMS, DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/21/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017216910
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|SUBER, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 16:08:00
|Court Case
|5902016031124
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITNEY, BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/19/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 16:27:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BELK, LARFARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017000304
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COLLIE, JOHNNY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/11/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|183
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 17:31:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CONNOR, BYRON QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017217357
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SLOAN, JEFFERY PERNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1964
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|201
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 14:13:00
|Court Case
|5902015226887
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DIGIACOMO, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/15/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 16:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017217398
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HENRY, GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/12/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 18:14:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HINES, NITIAN TALEYANA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 17:36:00
|Court Case
|5902016031428
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCNAIR, SHAWN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017217756
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|800.00
|Name
|MUJIHAD, RAASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/6/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017217724
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROSS, KALEAB
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 15:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017217754
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TIMMONS, RASHEEDA LASTAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/2/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-11 16:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017216885
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00