Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017 Name CAMACK, DEVONTE LAROC Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/28/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:01:00 Court Case 4002014032747 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HOLT, CHRISTIAN JAMMON Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/28/1995 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:01:00 Court Case 5902017217648 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name JOHNSON, DECHAE LAMARR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/23/1996 Height 6.4 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:26:00 Court Case 1202016710633 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount 605.00 Name KNOX, MAURICE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/8/1961 Height 6.1 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:30:00 Court Case 5902017214608 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount 20000.00 Name LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/19/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:12:00 Court Case 3502017055520 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MASSEY, DANA LAMONT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/14/1970 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:10:00 Court Case 5902017010526 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name SHAFFER, JUSTIN JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/8/1974 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:49:00 Court Case 5902016210283 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 2000.00 Name ASBURY, LETAJ DURAN-NAJEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/14/1993 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:19:00 Court Case 3302017052913 Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID Bond Amount 2500.00 Name GIBSON, ARCHIE LEWIS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/7/1993 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:19:00 Court Case 7902017700411 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name JOYNER, JENNIFER ANNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/23/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 02:27:00 Court Case 5902016234349 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name SAFFELS, JESSE JAMES Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/17/1954 Height 5.9 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:12:00 Court Case 5902017217612 Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN Bond Amount 5000.00 Name AGUILAR, HECTOR EDUARDO Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/7/1998 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 03:52:00 Court Case 5902017217678 Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION Bond Amount Name CANELA, MITZI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/11/1990 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 02:15:00 Court Case 5902017217689 Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name DUNN, KELLI RAE Arrest Type DOB 10/8/1989 Height 5.6 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 02:22:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SHEPARD, DOMINIC GIOVANNI Arrest Type DOB 10/1/1998 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 04:15:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WILLIAMS, CORNELL ALAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/1/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:16:00 Court Case 5902017217641 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CRITTINGTON, OMAR Arrest Type DOB 7/8/1982 Height 5.9 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:02:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DUANES-INTRIAGO, JOSE Arrest Type DOB 4/23/1994 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 07:58:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JONES, CLARA EVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/19/1957 Height 5.2 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 05:13:00 Court Case 5902017217690 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name MANLEY, JUSTIN EMMANUEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/23/1996 Height 6.2 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 03:00:00 Court Case 5902017217694 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name FRANCIS, RODNEY CRISHEAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/8/1984 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 07:45:00 Court Case 5902017213989 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name IZARD, THOMAS Arrest Type DOB 12/18/1963 Height 6.0 Weight 187 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MIXON, ZACHARY RYAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/12/1986 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 06:30:00 Court Case 1002017080231 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 20000.00 Name OLIVER, ALICIA SHAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/9/1965 Height 5.4 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 07:00:00 Court Case 5902017217698 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name BROOKS, QUINCY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/20/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:08:00 Court Case 5902017003905 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JOHNSON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/21/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:56:00 Court Case 1202016055705 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 500.00 Name LAWRENCE, GARY GENE Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/18/1973 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017217587 Charge Description AWDWIKISI Bond Amount 150000.00 Name TUCKER, AMANDA LEIGH Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/6/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:36:00 Court Case 4002017066397 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/30/1985 Height 6.0 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:10:00 Court Case 5402016001389 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 30000.00 Name FLUKER, YAMA MONTEITH Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/9/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 05:00:00 Court Case 5902017216638 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 20000.00 Name HERNANDEZ, JOSE ALMAVAZ Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/6/1986 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017216101 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF Bond Amount Name MILLER, MATTHEW Arrest Type DOB 8/31/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:31:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name NOZNESKY, DOUGLAS LEE Arrest Type DOB 9/10/1968 Height 6.1 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:30:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SIGLE, COREY DWAYNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/22/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 04:15:00 Court Case 5902017217708 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name WALTON, JONATHAN L Arrest Type DOB 7/23/1980 Height 6.5 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:29:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DESROSIERS, CRYSTAL LYNN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/5/1985 Height 5.3 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:30:00 Court Case 1202016703522 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name JONES, DA’QUARIUS BERNARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/15/2001 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:06:00 Court Case 5902017217718 Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG Bond Amount Name PATTERSON, JOHN LUTHER Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/12/1950 Height 5.7 Weight 270 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:30:00 Court Case 1202017001103 Charge Description HABITUAL FELON Bond Amount 25000.00 Name PATTERSON, LAVARIUS Arrest Type DOB 9/24/1998 Height 5.9 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 12:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name RICHARDSON, JAMES Arrest Type DOB 1/17/1968 Height 6.6 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:00:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SAMUEL, SHAQUILLE SAWANDI Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/9/1997 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 04:03:00 Court Case 5902017217714 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name SPIVEY, BENNY RAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/12/1968 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017210709 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 2000.00 Name SWEET, ROBERT Arrest Type DOB 8/13/1970 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:30:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TATE, WILLIAM LWEIS Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/28/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:20:00 Court Case 7902017050241 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 15000.00 Name AUSTIN, SHABREA M Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/20/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:39:00 Court Case 5902016214521 Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY Bond Amount 2000.00 Name LITTLE, DEMARIO JAREEME Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/17/1992 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:41:00 Court Case 5902017217558 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name BOYD, SANTARIO TEHRON Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/9/1990 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:39:00 Court Case 5902016242867 Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY Bond Amount 20000.00 Name WILLIAMS, FLETCHER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/12/1970 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:30:00 Court Case 5902015205852 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMSON, ISIAH DAQUAN Arrest Type DOB 8/11/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FINLAY, JAMES MICHAEL Arrest Type Infraction DOB 2/11/1958 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:33:00 Court Case 5902015022700 Charge Description IMPROPER EQUIP – SPEEDOMETER Bond Amount Name MCCAIN, BRENTON Arrest Type DOB 8/1/1988 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:24:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ALLMAN, REGENALD JOSHUA Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/31/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 12:44:00 Court Case 5902017217719 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA Bond Amount 2500.00 Name ANDERSON, AARON ORLANDO Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/27/1965 Height 5.7 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 13:10:00 Court Case 5902017217740 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 50000.00 Name GRAHAM, TERRELL DAQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/16/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:00:00 Court Case 5902017217445 Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name GRIER, CARL LEWIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/16/1984 Height 5.5 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:15:00 Court Case 5902017009873 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GROGAN, JACOB Arrest Type DOB 6/11/1991 Height 5.8 Weight 280 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:29:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SPRINGS, ANTHRAWN MCGLAUGHLIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/8/1995 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:45:00 Court Case 5902017217401 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM Bond Amount 3500.00 Name STITT, SHAVARE CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/2/1998 Height 5.9 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 13:00:00 Court Case 5902016218915 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BROWN, CHARLES VINCENT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/26/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:40:00 Court Case 5902017217307 Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID Bond Amount 1000.00 Name LUCKEY, CORBIN RUSSELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/19/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:24:00 Court Case 5902017216431 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name SIMMS, DARNELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/21/1986 Height 6.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:15:00 Court Case 5902017216910 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 50000.00 Name SUBER, DARIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/14/1995 Height 5.8 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:08:00 Court Case 5902016031124 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name WHITNEY, BRIAN Arrest Type DOB 1/19/1969 Height 5.10 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:27:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BELK, LARFARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/7/1971 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:10:00 Court Case 5902017000304 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name COLLIE, JOHNNY Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 11/11/1980 Height 6.2 Weight 183 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 17:31:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name CONNOR, BYRON QUINCY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/20/2000 Height 5.7 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:50:00 Court Case 5902017217357 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name SLOAN, JEFFERY PERNELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/23/1964 Height 5.8 Weight 201 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:13:00 Court Case 5902015226887 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount Name DIGIACOMO, AARON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 8/15/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:38:00 Court Case 5902017217398 Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE Bond Amount 1500.00 Name HENRY, GERALD Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 1/12/1991 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 18:14:00 Court Case Charge Description Parole Violation Bond Amount Name HINES, NITIAN TALEYANA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/4/1985 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 17:36:00 Court Case 5902016031428 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name MCNAIR, SHAWN ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/13/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:10:00 Court Case 5902017217756 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 800.00 Name MUJIHAD, RAASHAD Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/6/1999 Height 5.11 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:13:00 Court Case 5902017217724 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name ROSS, KALEAB Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/28/1993 Height 5.5 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:10:00 Court Case 5902017217754 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name TIMMONS, RASHEEDA LASTAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/2/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:54:00 Court Case 5902017216885 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 1000.00 Share Rock Hill Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

Teacher in Charlotte Arrested After Inappropriate Contact With Students

Union County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

York County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

Search Site Search for:





Charlotte Mugshots Newton, Austin Garrett Charged With Hit & Run - Leave Scene (M),.











: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/crimeincharlotte/public_html/wp-content/themes/twentyten/header.php:25) inon line