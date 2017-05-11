Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-11-2017

May 11, 2017

Name CAMACK, DEVONTE LAROC
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/28/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:01:00
Court Case 4002014032747
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLT, CHRISTIAN JAMMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/28/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:01:00
Court Case 5902017217648
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JOHNSON, DECHAE LAMARR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:26:00
Court Case 1202016710633
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 605.00

Name KNOX, MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/8/1961
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:30:00
Court Case 5902017214608
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name LEDFORD, COLBY DAVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:12:00
Court Case 3502017055520
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MASSEY, DANA LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/14/1970
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:10:00
Court Case 5902017010526
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHAFFER, JUSTIN JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:49:00
Court Case 5902016210283
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ASBURY, LETAJ DURAN-NAJEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:19:00
Court Case 3302017052913
Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GIBSON, ARCHIE LEWIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/7/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:19:00
Court Case 7902017700411
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOYNER, JENNIFER ANNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 02:27:00
Court Case 5902016234349
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name SAFFELS, JESSE JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/17/1954
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 00:12:00
Court Case 5902017217612
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name AGUILAR, HECTOR EDUARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/7/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 03:52:00
Court Case 5902017217678
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CANELA, MITZI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/11/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 02:15:00
Court Case 5902017217689
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DUNN, KELLI RAE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/8/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 02:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SHEPARD, DOMINIC GIOVANNI
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 04:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, CORNELL ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 01:16:00
Court Case 5902017217641
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CRITTINGTON, OMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/8/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DUANES-INTRIAGO, JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/23/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 07:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, CLARA EVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1957
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 05:13:00
Court Case 5902017217690
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name MANLEY, JUSTIN EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 03:00:00
Court Case 5902017217694
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name FRANCIS, RODNEY CRISHEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 07:45:00
Court Case 5902017213989
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name IZARD, THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/18/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MIXON, ZACHARY RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 06:30:00
Court Case 1002017080231
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name OLIVER, ALICIA SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1965
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 07:00:00
Court Case 5902017217698
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROOKS, QUINCY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:08:00
Court Case 5902017003905
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JOHNSON, JOSEPH NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:56:00
Court Case 1202016055705
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LAWRENCE, GARY GENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/18/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017217587
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 150000.00

Name TUCKER, AMANDA LEIGH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:36:00
Court Case 4002017066397
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ALBRIGHT, WILLIAM LOUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:10:00
Court Case 5402016001389
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name FLUKER, YAMA MONTEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/9/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 05:00:00
Court Case 5902017216638
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, JOSE ALMAVAZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/6/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017216101
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, MATTHEW
Arrest Type
DOB 8/31/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NOZNESKY, DOUGLAS LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SIGLE, COREY DWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 04:15:00
Court Case 5902017217708
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WALTON, JONATHAN L
Arrest Type
DOB 7/23/1980
Height 6.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DESROSIERS, CRYSTAL LYNN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/5/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:30:00
Court Case 1202016703522
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JONES, DA’QUARIUS BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/15/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:06:00
Court Case 5902017217718
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC BLDG
Bond Amount

Name PATTERSON, JOHN LUTHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1950
Height 5.7
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:30:00
Court Case 1202017001103
Charge Description HABITUAL FELON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name PATTERSON, LAVARIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/24/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 12:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RICHARDSON, JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 1/17/1968
Height 6.6
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SAMUEL, SHAQUILLE SAWANDI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 04:03:00
Court Case 5902017217714
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SPIVEY, BENNY RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017210709
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SWEET, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 8/13/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TATE, WILLIAM LWEIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/28/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:20:00
Court Case 7902017050241
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name AUSTIN, SHABREA M
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:39:00
Court Case 5902016214521
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LITTLE, DEMARIO JAREEME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/17/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:41:00
Court Case 5902017217558
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BOYD, SANTARIO TEHRON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/9/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:39:00
Court Case 5902016242867
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WILLIAMS, FLETCHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 08:30:00
Court Case 5902015205852
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMSON, ISIAH DAQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/11/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FINLAY, JAMES MICHAEL
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 2/11/1958
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:33:00
Court Case 5902015022700
Charge Description IMPROPER EQUIP – SPEEDOMETER
Bond Amount

Name MCCAIN, BRENTON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/1/1988
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALLMAN, REGENALD JOSHUA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 12:44:00
Court Case 5902017217719
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ANDERSON, AARON ORLANDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/27/1965
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 13:10:00
Court Case 5902017217740
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GRAHAM, TERRELL DAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017217445
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRIER, CARL LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:15:00
Court Case 5902017009873
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GROGAN, JACOB
Arrest Type
DOB 6/11/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPRINGS, ANTHRAWN MCGLAUGHLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/8/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:45:00
Court Case 5902017217401
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name STITT, SHAVARE CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 13:00:00
Court Case 5902016218915
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BROWN, CHARLES VINCENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:40:00
Court Case 5902017217307
Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LUCKEY, CORBIN RUSSELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:24:00
Court Case 5902017216431
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SIMMS, DARNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 11:15:00
Court Case 5902017216910
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name SUBER, DARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:08:00
Court Case 5902016031124
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITNEY, BRIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/19/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELK, LARFARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:10:00
Court Case 5902017000304
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COLLIE, JOHNNY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/11/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 17:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name CONNOR, BYRON QUINCY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:50:00
Court Case 5902017217357
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, JEFFERY PERNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1964
Height 5.8
Weight 201
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 14:13:00
Court Case 5902015226887
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name DIGIACOMO, AARON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/15/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:38:00
Court Case 5902017217398
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HENRY, GERALD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/12/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 18:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name HINES, NITIAN TALEYANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 17:36:00
Court Case 5902016031428
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCNAIR, SHAWN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017217756
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 800.00

Name MUJIHAD, RAASHAD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:13:00
Court Case 5902017217724
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROSS, KALEAB
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017217754
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TIMMONS, RASHEEDA LASTAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-11 16:54:00
Court Case 5902017216885
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00
