Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-16-2017

May 16, 2017

Name LOPEZ-NAVARRO, HECTOR HUGO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 00:09:00
Court Case 5902015203292
Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name GRIFFIN, TRISTON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/10/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 04:00:00
Court Case 3502016055630
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, GARNETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 02:30:00
Court Case 5902017218345
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name MARSHALL, YANNICK MARC-ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1988
Height 6.6
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 07:35:00
Court Case 5902017217856
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name OWENS, DELWIN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 04:51:00
Court Case 5902017218348
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name COLBERT, LISA ANNETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1966
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 07:06:00
Court Case 5902017218111
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PEGUES, CARLA REGINA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/3/1969
Height 4.9
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 07:24:00
Court Case 5902017218357
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name PINEDA-DUARTE, NELSON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/19/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, FREDRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/5/1993
Height 6.4
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 08:49:00
Court Case 5902017216683
Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name CHASE, STEVEN W
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/5/1958
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name COLLIER, QUWAL AHMATH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/3/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:00:00
Court Case 5902016018119
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARDNER, ANTAVIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 08:54:00
Court Case 5902017216673
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HUITT, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 5/17/1988
Height 6.3
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LUCKEY, BRIANA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/6/1999
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MANIGAULT, ADRIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/25/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:58:00
Court Case 5902017218289
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 750.00

Name BENSON, SAMMIE MARQUEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/8/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:20:00
Court Case 5902017216658
Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name LUCKEY, BRIANA D
Arrest Type
DOB 9/12/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MERCER, SYDNEY S
Arrest Type
DOB 5/25/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REDFERN, JOHNNY GARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1973
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:30:00
Court Case 5902017218369
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, DEMARCO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:51:00
Court Case 5902014247666
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, TERRANCE LEROY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/25/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name JONES, CAMERON MONTES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:00:00
Court Case 5902016208917
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LOCKLEAR, ELI SHEPHERD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/16/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017218375
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name POWERS, THOMAS ELBERT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/6/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:20:00
Court Case 2402012052081
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 3
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BELK, NASHAWN NATHAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/16/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:23:00
Court Case 4002017069913
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 100.00

Name BLACK, DANIELLE ALICIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/17/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:04:00
Court Case 1202017707016
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR AID AND ABET
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BORGA, JASMINE NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/24/1998
Height 4.10
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:05:00
Court Case 5902017010060
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name LEWIS, NATASHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/13/1976
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017217891
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, TERRANCE L
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DARBY, ROSELYN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/27/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 142
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GOFORTH, LACEY THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/17/1938
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:38:00
Court Case 5902017218385
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KEYES-BELTON, DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/11/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:24:00
Court Case 5902017218390
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MATTHEWS, RONALD JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:04:00
Court Case 5902017213137
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SMITH, RODNEY SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:00:00
Court Case 1702015052195
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BUMGARNER, JUSTIN CLAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:35:00
Court Case 7902017702184
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DECHAMPS, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:15:00
Court Case 5902017217722
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GLOVER, THOMAS EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/2/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:23:00
Court Case 5902017218396
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount

Name HENRY, GERALD WAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:35:00
Court Case 5902017218360
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name JOHNSON, JAYDEN AUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:24:00
Court Case 8002016050236
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name RODICH, BRIANA SHELAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:48:00
Court Case 5902017206641
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, ANDREA JENI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/14/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:38:00
Court Case 5902015244008
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARRIS, MAKENZIE PAULETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:07:00
Court Case 5902017218404
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name HRE, THI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:17:00
Court Case 5902017218402
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 750.00

Name MCNEIL, CHASE PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:22:00
Court Case 5902017010564
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PERKINS, THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/9/1956
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:25:00
Court Case 3502015701044
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name RHEA, JOSHUA CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/2/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBERTSON, LOGAN TAYLOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:01:00
Court Case 5902017217577
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount

Name SUM, VAN BOI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/18/2000
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:17:00
Court Case 5902017218403
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 750.00

Name TILLMAN, TAVIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:13:00
Court Case 5902017218400
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITE, TRAVIS JAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/24/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:30:00
Court Case 5902017218407
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DAVIS, KEENAN ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/21/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 154
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:08:00
Court Case 5902017218411
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 65000.00

Name HINTON, JAMES BRADLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:49:00
Court Case 5902017212776
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JACKSON, RONDREKIUS KENNETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1999
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:08:00
Court Case 5902016006843
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCLAUGHLIN, MICHAEL FRANCIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1961
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 15:17:00
Court Case 5902017218409
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 250.00

Name STEWART, MARQUETTE SHARIF
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/25/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 15:10:00
Court Case 4002016716547
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KIRK, JAMARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017218415
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 800.00

Name STOKES, AKEYIO JAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/6/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:42:00
Court Case 3502017000750
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 750.00

Name VEGA, SHEELA IRMARY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/19/1996
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 18:10:00
Court Case 5902017218422
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name WHITE, TIFFANY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/27/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:15:00
Court Case 5902017218380
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00
Share

Comments are closed.