Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-16-2017

|Name
|LOPEZ-NAVARRO, HECTOR HUGO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902015203292
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|GRIFFIN, TRISTON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/10/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 04:00:00
|Court Case
|3502016055630
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTIN, GARNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/15/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017218345
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|MARSHALL, YANNICK MARC-ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1988
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 07:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017217856
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|OWENS, DELWIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1965
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 04:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017218348
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|COLBERT, LISA ANNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1966
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 07:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017218111
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PEGUES, CARLA REGINA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/3/1969
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 07:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017218357
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PINEDA-DUARTE, NELSON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/19/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|166
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:34:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BLACK, FREDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/5/1993
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 08:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017216683
|Charge Description
|DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|CHASE, STEVEN W
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/5/1958
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 10:34:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COLLIER, QUWAL AHMATH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/3/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016018119
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARDNER, ANTAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/20/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 08:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017216673
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HUITT, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/17/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 10:45:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LUCKEY, BRIANA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/6/1999
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 11:06:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MANIGAULT, ADRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/25/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017218289
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|BENSON, SAMMIE MARQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/8/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017216658
|Charge Description
|DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|LUCKEY, BRIANA D
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/12/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|183
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 11:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MERCER, SYDNEY S
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/25/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 11:29:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|REDFERN, JOHNNY GARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1973
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017218369
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DEMARCO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/21/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902014247666
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, TERRANCE LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/25/1964
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 12:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, CAMERON MONTES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016208917
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LOCKLEAR, ELI SHEPHERD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/16/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218375
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|POWERS, THOMAS ELBERT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/6/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:20:00
|Court Case
|2402012052081
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 3
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BELK, NASHAWN NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/16/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 11:23:00
|Court Case
|4002017069913
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|BLACK, DANIELLE ALICIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 12:04:00
|Court Case
|1202017707016
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR AID AND ABET
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BORGA, JASMINE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/24/1998
|Height
|4.10
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017010060
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|LEWIS, NATASHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/13/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217891
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROWN, TERRANCE L
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/25/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:41:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DARBY, ROSELYN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/27/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|142
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GOFORTH, LACEY THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1938
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 09:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017218385
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KEYES-BELTON, DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/11/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:32:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/14/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 12:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017218390
|Charge Description
|CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MATTHEWS, RONALD JASON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 12:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017213137
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SMITH, RODNEY SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:00:00
|Court Case
|1702015052195
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BUMGARNER, JUSTIN CLAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:35:00
|Court Case
|7902017702184
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DECHAMPS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/9/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017217722
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GLOVER, THOMAS EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/2/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:23:00
|Court Case
|5902017218396
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HENRY, GERALD WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/12/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017218360
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, JAYDEN AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:24:00
|Court Case
|8002016050236
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|RODICH, BRIANA SHELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017206641
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WRIGHT, ANDREA JENI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/14/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:38:00
|Court Case
|5902015244008
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HARRIS, MAKENZIE PAULETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017218404
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|HRE, THI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/15/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017218402
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|MCNEIL, CHASE PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/7/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017010564
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PERKINS, THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/9/1956
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:25:00
|Court Case
|3502015701044
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RHEA, JOSHUA CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|2/2/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:36:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROBERTSON, LOGAN TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017217577
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SUM, VAN BOI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017218403
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, TAVIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017218400
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, TRAVIS JAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/24/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017218407
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, KEENAN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/21/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017218411
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|65000.00
|Name
|HINTON, JAMES BRADLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902017212776
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JACKSON, RONDREKIUS KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/14/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:08:00
|Court Case
|5902016006843
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCLAUGHLIN, MICHAEL FRANCIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1961
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 15:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017218409
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|STEWART, MARQUETTE SHARIF
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/25/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 15:10:00
|Court Case
|4002016716547
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KIRK, JAMARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218415
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|800.00
|Name
|STOKES, AKEYIO JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:42:00
|Court Case
|3502017000750
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|VEGA, SHEELA IRMARY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/19/1996
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 18:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017218422
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WHITE, TIFFANY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/27/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-16 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017218380
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00