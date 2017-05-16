Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-16-2017 Name LOPEZ-NAVARRO, HECTOR HUGO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/17/1982 Height 5.7 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 00:09:00 Court Case 5902015203292 Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD Bond Amount 4000.00 Name GRIFFIN, TRISTON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/10/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 04:00:00 Court Case 3502016055630 Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21 Bond Amount Name MARTIN, GARNETTE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/15/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 02:30:00 Court Case 5902017218345 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 15000.00 Name MARSHALL, YANNICK MARC-ANTHONY Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/4/1988 Height 6.6 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 07:35:00 Court Case 5902017217856 Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY Bond Amount 25000.00 Name OWENS, DELWIN LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/23/1965 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 04:51:00 Court Case 5902017218348 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 25000.00 Name COLBERT, LISA ANNETTE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/22/1966 Height 5.7 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 07:06:00 Court Case 5902017218111 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 2500.00 Name PEGUES, CARLA REGINA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/3/1969 Height 4.9 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 07:24:00 Court Case 5902017218357 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount Name PINEDA-DUARTE, NELSON Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 5/19/1983 Height 5.8 Weight 166 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:34:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name BLACK, FREDRICK Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/5/1993 Height 6.4 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 08:49:00 Court Case 5902017216683 Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH Bond Amount 20000.00 Name CHASE, STEVEN W Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 3/5/1958 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:34:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name COLLIER, QUWAL AHMATH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/3/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:00:00 Court Case 5902016018119 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name GARDNER, ANTAVIUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/20/1996 Height 5.6 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 08:54:00 Court Case 5902017216673 Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HUITT, ROBERT Arrest Type DOB 5/17/1988 Height 6.3 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:45:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LUCKEY, BRIANA Arrest Type DOB 9/6/1999 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:06:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MANIGAULT, ADRIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/25/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:58:00 Court Case 5902017218289 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 750.00 Name BENSON, SAMMIE MARQUEZ Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/8/1990 Height 5.7 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:20:00 Court Case 5902017216658 Charge Description DIS WEAP OCC DWELL/MOVING VEH Bond Amount 15000.00 Name LUCKEY, BRIANA D Arrest Type DOB 9/12/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 183 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MERCER, SYDNEY S Arrest Type DOB 5/25/1997 Height 5.5 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:29:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name REDFERN, JOHNNY GARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/27/1973 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:30:00 Court Case 5902017218369 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 500.00 Name WILLIAMS, DEMARCO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/21/1996 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:51:00 Court Case 5902014247666 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BROWN, TERRANCE LEROY Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 7/25/1964 Height 5.9 Weight 275 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:48:00 Court Case Charge Description Parole Violation Bond Amount Name JONES, CAMERON MONTES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/26/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 10:00:00 Court Case 5902016208917 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 2000.00 Name LOCKLEAR, ELI SHEPHERD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/16/1997 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017218375 Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21 Bond Amount 1000.00 Name POWERS, THOMAS ELBERT Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/6/1971 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:20:00 Court Case 2402012052081 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 3 Bond Amount 2000.00 Name BELK, NASHAWN NATHAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/16/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 11:23:00 Court Case 4002017069913 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 100.00 Name BLACK, DANIELLE ALICIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/17/1983 Height 5.8 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:04:00 Court Case 1202017707016 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR AID AND ABET Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BORGA, JASMINE NICOLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/24/1998 Height 4.10 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:05:00 Court Case 5902017010060 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 4000.00 Name LEWIS, NATASHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/13/1976 Height 5.6 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:00:00 Court Case 5902017217891 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BROWN, TERRANCE L Arrest Type DOB 7/25/1964 Height 5.11 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:41:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DARBY, ROSELYN Arrest Type DOB 2/27/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 142 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:48:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GOFORTH, LACEY THOMAS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/17/1938 Height 5.11 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 09:38:00 Court Case 5902017218385 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 1000.00 Name KEYES-BELTON, DEMARCUS Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 1/11/1988 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:32:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name MARTINEZ-RODRIGUEZ, JUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/14/1977 Height 5.5 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:24:00 Court Case 5902017218390 Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name MATTHEWS, RONALD JASON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/23/1984 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 12:04:00 Court Case 5902017213137 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 3000.00 Name SMITH, RODNEY SCOTT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/25/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:00:00 Court Case 1702015052195 Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BUMGARNER, JUSTIN CLAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/9/1987 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:35:00 Court Case 7902017702184 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DECHAMPS, JOSHUA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/9/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:15:00 Court Case 5902017217722 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 500.00 Name GLOVER, THOMAS EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/2/1999 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:23:00 Court Case 5902017218396 Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY Bond Amount Name HENRY, GERALD WAYNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/12/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:35:00 Court Case 5902017218360 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name JOHNSON, JAYDEN AUSTIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/21/1994 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:24:00 Court Case 8002016050236 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 4000.00 Name RODICH, BRIANA SHELAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/14/1985 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:48:00 Court Case 5902017206641 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name WRIGHT, ANDREA JENI Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/14/1992 Height 5.1 Weight 126 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:38:00 Court Case 5902015244008 Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5 Bond Amount 2500.00 Name HARRIS, MAKENZIE PAULETTE Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/7/2000 Height 5.7 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:07:00 Court Case 5902017218404 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 75000.00 Name HRE, THI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/15/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:17:00 Court Case 5902017218402 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 750.00 Name MCNEIL, CHASE PATRICK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/7/2001 Height 6.1 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:22:00 Court Case 5902017010564 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name PERKINS, THOMAS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/9/1956 Height 5.11 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:25:00 Court Case 3502015701044 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount Name RHEA, JOSHUA CHRISTIAN Arrest Type DOB 2/2/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:36:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ROBERTSON, LOGAN TAYLOR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/29/1995 Height 5.8 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:01:00 Court Case 5902017217577 Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M) Bond Amount Name SUM, VAN BOI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/18/2000 Height 5.5 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:17:00 Court Case 5902017218403 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 750.00 Name TILLMAN, TAVIAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/29/1995 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:13:00 Court Case 5902017218400 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WHITE, TRAVIS JAMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/24/1988 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 13:30:00 Court Case 5902017218407 Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 10000.00 Name DAVIS, KEENAN ALEXANDER Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/21/1991 Height 6.2 Weight 154 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:08:00 Court Case 5902017218411 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 65000.00 Name HINTON, JAMES BRADLEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/27/1983 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 14:49:00 Court Case 5902017212776 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 500.00 Name JACKSON, RONDREKIUS KENNETH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/14/1999 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:08:00 Court Case 5902016006843 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCLAUGHLIN, MICHAEL FRANCIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/14/1961 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 15:17:00 Court Case 5902017218409 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 250.00 Name STEWART, MARQUETTE SHARIF Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/25/1993 Height 5.9 Weight 172 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 15:10:00 Court Case 4002016716547 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name KIRK, JAMARIO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/26/1987 Height 5.6 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017218415 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 800.00 Name STOKES, AKEYIO JAQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/6/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:42:00 Court Case 3502017000750 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 750.00 Name VEGA, SHEELA IRMARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/19/1996 Height 5.1 Weight 110 Arrest Name VEGA, SHEELA IRMARY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/19/1996 Height 5.1 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 18:10:00 Court Case 5902017218422 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount Name WHITE, TIFFANY Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/27/1971 Height 5.6 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-16 16:15:00 Court Case 5902017218380 Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE Bond Amount 5000.00

Charlotte Mugshots MONTGOMERY, ROGER Charged With ASSAULT ON A FEMALE.











