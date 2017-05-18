Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-18-2017 Name BARNETT, ALFRED MITCHELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/5/1957 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:13:00 Court Case 3502016053578 Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MOSS, DAMOND DEON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/10/1978 Height 6.1 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:48:00 Court Case Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD Bond Amount Name BLAKE, DENAIRIUS QUARION Arrest Type Traffic DOB 3/5/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 270 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:03:00 Court Case 5902017218655 Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER Bond Amount 250.00 Name KIRBY, DAVID Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/19/1968 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:26:00 Court Case 5902016209479 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 5000.00 Name COVINGTON, DENNIS DEANDRE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/16/1993 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:06:00 Court Case 5902017217585 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 2500.00 Name DANIEL, ASHLEY SHARVEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/1/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 197 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:41:00 Court Case 5902017218660 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name FORD, DANISHA CAMILLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/2/1979 Height 5.8 Weight 183 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:54:00 Court Case 4002010097898 Charge Description CYBERSTALKING Bond Amount 500.00 Name HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/2/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 03:27:00 Court Case 5902017218663 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name HILL, TONEY DEAIRIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/5/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 04:00:00 Court Case 5902017218664 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name NAJAR-NUNOZ, DANIEL EDUARDO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/21/1983 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:44:00 Court Case 5902017218658 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name RODEN, MONIQUE CHEREE Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/9/1991 Height 5.5 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:00:00 Court Case 1202012052308 Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 20000.00 Name BURDEN, JEREMIAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/9/1993 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 05:00:00 Court Case 5902014006973 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name LYTLE, KATIE MECHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/20/1991 Height 5.10 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 05:10:00 Court Case 5902017218647 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 500.00 Name STURDIVANT, LANCE IAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/30/1979 Height 6.2 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:08:00 Court Case 5902017218674 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WILSON, DONALD REGINALD Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/9/1977 Height 5.8 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 05:50:00 Court Case 5902017218538 Charge Description DELIVER COCAINE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name STINSON, ODELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/3/1950 Height 6.4 Weight 245 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 06:26:00 Court Case 5902016218876 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 500.00 Name ADAMS, EZELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/28/1965 Height 5.11 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 07:03:00 Court Case 1202017052339 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 2000.00 Name AGUILAR, JERRY Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/1/1999 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 03:00:00 Court Case 5902017218676 Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE Bond Amount Name DIAZ, RICHARD Arrest Type DOB 8/6/1984 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:49:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HUNSUCKER, DONL LEQUINTN Arrest Type DOB 10/24/1986 Height 5.6 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:37:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LEON, JUAN CRUZ Arrest Type DOB 11/17/1995 Height 6.1 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LYTLE, CHARLES KENYON Arrest Type DOB 11/12/1977 Height 5.11 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:28:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCNEIL, DANGELO DEMARA Arrest Type DOB 5/31/1990 Height 6.1 Weight 265 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:50:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PEGUES, JAMES BRANDIN Arrest Type DOB 11/10/1986 Height 5.9 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:19:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ALEXANDER, AARON D Arrest Type DOB 10/17/1992 Height 5.11 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:21:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BANKS, FREDDREC DEANDRE Arrest Type DOB 11/22/1995 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:08:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name COKER, ADRIAN NAYRON Arrest Type DOB 8/7/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 152 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:26:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DANIELS, ANDRE DEQUON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/6/1979 Height 5.9 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:50:00 Court Case 5902017001544 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 1000.00 Name HARRISON, ANTHONY ONEIL Arrest Type DOB 4/9/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 256 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:25:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HOPPER, RAHEAM SHUMAR Arrest Type DOB 9/30/1993 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:03:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name JACKSON, MUHAMMAD JOHN Arrest Type DOB 11/22/1984 Height 6.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LINDSEY, TADARION Arrest Type DOB 9/12/1992 Height 6.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:11:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LOWE, DAVID MATTHEW Arrest Type DOB 4/12/1991 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:05:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCCLAIN, TRAVIS CORDELL Arrest Type DOB 6/13/1991 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:07:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCDONALD, STEPHON TARKIE Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/14/1986 Height 6.4 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:30:00 Court Case 5902017218682 Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE Bond Amount 50000.00 Name MELTON, MYQUAN LAMAR Arrest Type DOB 7/6/1990 Height 6.3 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:17:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name POTTS, AUSTIN DEMONTRY Arrest Type DOB 9/4/1993 Height 6.2 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name PROCTOR, CHIQUITA MARIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/29/1976 Height 5.5 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:03:00 Court Case 3502016008812 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 600.00 Name STALLWORTH, ISAIAH DEVON Arrest Type DOB 5/10/1992 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:10:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name TOLLIVER, CURTIS ELI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/25/1986 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:00:00 Court Case 5902017218683 Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY Bond Amount 500.00 Name WOFFORD, RONALD ANTHONY Arrest Type DOB 8/13/1989 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BANNER, TIMOTHY NORVEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/29/1964 Height 5.4 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:52:00 Court Case 5902017218517 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BUTLER, MASUD AHMED Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/25/1989 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:50:00 Court Case 5902013042551 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount Name JONES, KEENAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/10/1989 Height 5.11 Weight 158 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:52:00 Court Case 5902013228259 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 20000.00 Name BLAKENEY, DESTINEE DANYELL Arrest Type DOB 8/2/1994 Height 4.9 Weight 115 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:44:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CALDWELL, JVARIUS LAMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/3/1989 Height 6.4 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:25:00 Court Case 5902009032281 Charge Description POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21 Bond Amount 250.00 Name DAVIS, PHILLIP STANLEY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/21/1988 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:05:00 Court Case 5902016243868 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 500.00 Name HICKS, DELONTE MAURICE Arrest Type DOB 9/28/1988 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:52:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HICKS, JASMINE REIKEEM Arrest Type DOB 7/23/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:54:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MITHCELL, JOHNNY THOMAS Arrest Type DOB 12/17/1979 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:51:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MOSCA, ERIK JOHN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/22/1970 Height 5.10 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 07:55:00 Court Case 5902017215066 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MUJRHAD, RAASHID Arrest Type DOB 9/6/1999 Height 5.11 Weight 177 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:40:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name ODOM, JOSEPH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/26/1958 Height 5.11 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:30:00 Court Case 4802016056996 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 4500.00 Name PELLAND, DANIEL Arrest Type DOB 11/25/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:10:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WATKINS, JESSE JAMES Arrest Type DOB 10/4/1983 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:55:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CARELOCK, RICO LARALE Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/19/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017218713 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 1500.00 Name GRIMES, NIQUEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/9/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 265 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:27:00 Court Case 5902017217735 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount Name NWOBI, DAMIEN IFY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/24/1995 Height 6.3 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017218706 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 200.00 Name BROOKS, ANTONIO DONTRE Arrest Type DOB 9/1/1992 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:39:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CAMP, RENALDO RODREGUS Arrest Type DOB 11/8/1977 Height 6.2 Weight 206 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:40:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name DORSEY, DEANDRE ALANTE Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/9/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:52:00 Court Case 5902017217324 Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP Bond Amount 2000.00 Name GREGORY, JERMELLE LAMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/14/1984 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:13:00 Court Case 5902017218500 Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name KING, RASHAD MONTE Arrest Type DOB 6/12/1991 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:41:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MCINTOSH, ISAAC NABAH Arrest Type DOB 6/15/1990 Height 5.10 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:35:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MISENHEIMER, BARRY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/19/1966 Height 6.0 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:50:00 Court Case 5902016205336 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name PETERKIN, DESHAWN DEONTA Arrest Type DOB 9/18/1988 Height 6.2 Weight 179 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:36:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name RUFF, KENNETH MARQUISE Arrest Type DOB 7/4/1990 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:42:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name SURRATT, CEDRIC LEXANDER Arrest Type DOB 9/6/1987 Height 6.2 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:38:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WITHERSPOON, DEANGELO LAMONT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/8/1989 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:50:00 Court Case 5902017218070 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name COWART, MITCHELL JAMES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/20/1990 Height 6.0 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:53:00 Court Case 4002017709005 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name DAWSON-LONG, DENEL NICOLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/3/1985 Height 5.5 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:27:00 Court Case 5902017218687 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F) Bond Amount 1500.00 Name HARRISON, BIANCA KAISHIE Arrest Type DOB 6/5/1989 Height 5.6 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:25:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name MURPHY, ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/5/1965 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:00:00 Court Case 5902017218732 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount 4000.00 Name SHEPPHERD, SYLVIA DENISE Arrest Type DOB 8/18/1959 Height 5.1 Weight 110 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:38:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CARAM, PEDRO Arrest Type DOB 8/28/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 15:25:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HART, SHAQUILLE OLAJUWAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/25/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:41:00 Court Case 5902016738767 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount Name HENDREN, ANASTASIA CHRISTINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/23/1976 Height 6.4 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:01:00 Court Case 3502016057509 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 1000.00 Name KOONTZ, GREGORY ADAM Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/3/1987 Height 6.1 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:00:00 Court Case 1202017701363 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 1000.00 Name LIVINGSTON, CEDRIC ALPHONZO Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/5/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:50:00 Court Case 5902017218748 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MARTIN, JACQUELINE BREWTON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/27/1966 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:01:00 Court Case 2202016055454 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL Bond Amount 5000.00 Name SMITH, LETICIA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/29/1990 Height 5.3 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:00:00 Court Case 1202016053848 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 6000.00 Name WALLACE, JUSTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/12/1990 Height 5.7 Weight 128 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:22:00 Court Case 5902017218751 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BLAKE, BENJAMIN ESPEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/26/1983 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:59:00 Court Case 5902016212546 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BOSTIC, RONGI SCOTT Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/20/1971 Height 6.4 Weight 254 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 15:31:00 Court Case 5902015238983 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HARP, MICHAEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/17/1964 Height 5.11 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:10:00 Court Case 5902017218754 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name MURRY, OLIVER SYLVESTER Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/25/1969 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:50:00 Court Case 5902017218104 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name SMITH, ROY JEFFERY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/28/1991 Height 6.1 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:58:00 Court Case 5902017218711 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name POPE, CARSON LEIGHANN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/8/2001 Height 5.4 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:18:00 Court Case 5902017217737 Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN Bond Amount Name SPANN, DARREN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/23/1968 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:38:00 Court Case 5902017713068 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name GILBERT, BRITNEY Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/8/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 195 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 17:12:00 Court Case 5902017217991 Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY Bond Amount Name MONTOYA-RONCANCIO, YESSICA ANDREA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/7/1992 Height 5.1 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:33:00 Court Case 5902016224509 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name STINSON, MICHAEL DANYELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/17/1976 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:41:00 Court Case 4802017052774 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY 