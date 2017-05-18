Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-18-2017

Warning
|Name
|BARNETT, ALFRED MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1957
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 01:13:00
|Court Case
|3502016053578
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MOSS, DAMOND DEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 02:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BLAKE, DENAIRIUS QUARION
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/5/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 01:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017218655
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|KIRBY, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1968
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902016209479
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|COVINGTON, DENNIS DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 02:06:00
|Court Case
|5902017217585
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DANIEL, ASHLEY SHARVEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/1/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|197
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 01:41:00
|Court Case
|5902017218660
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FORD, DANISHA CAMILLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/2/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|183
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 01:54:00
|Court Case
|4002010097898
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/2/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 03:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017218663
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HILL, TONEY DEAIRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218664
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|NAJAR-NUNOZ, DANIEL EDUARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 01:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017218658
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RODEN, MONIQUE CHEREE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 02:00:00
|Court Case
|1202012052308
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|BURDEN, JEREMIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902014006973
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|LYTLE, KATIE MECHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 05:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017218647
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STURDIVANT, LANCE IAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1979
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017218674
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILSON, DONALD REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/9/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 05:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017218538
|Charge Description
|DELIVER COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STINSON, ODELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/3/1950
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 06:26:00
|Court Case
|5902016218876
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ADAMS, EZELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1965
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 07:03:00
|Court Case
|1202017052339
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|AGUILAR, JERRY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/1/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 03:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218676
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DIAZ, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/6/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:49:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HUNSUCKER, DONL LEQUINTN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/24/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:37:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LEON, JUAN CRUZ
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/17/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LYTLE, CHARLES KENYON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/12/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:28:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCNEIL, DANGELO DEMARA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/31/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:50:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PEGUES, JAMES BRANDIN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/10/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:19:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ALEXANDER, AARON D
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:21:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BANKS, FREDDREC DEANDRE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/22/1995
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:08:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COKER, ADRIAN NAYRON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/7/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|152
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:26:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DANIELS, ANDRE DEQUON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/6/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017001544
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRISON, ANTHONY ONEIL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/9/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|256
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:25:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HOPPER, RAHEAM SHUMAR
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/30/1993
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:03:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JACKSON, MUHAMMAD JOHN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/22/1984
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LINDSEY, TADARION
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/12/1992
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:11:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LOWE, DAVID MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/12/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:05:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCCLAIN, TRAVIS CORDELL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/13/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:07:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCDONALD, STEPHON TARKIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/14/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017218682
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|MELTON, MYQUAN LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/6/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:17:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|POTTS, AUSTIN DEMONTRY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/4/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PROCTOR, CHIQUITA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:03:00
|Court Case
|3502016008812
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|600.00
|Name
|STALLWORTH, ISAIAH DEVON
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/10/1992
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:10:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|TOLLIVER, CURTIS ELI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218683
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WOFFORD, RONALD ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/13/1989
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BANNER, TIMOTHY NORVEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1964
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017218517
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BUTLER, MASUD AHMED
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902013042551
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JONES, KEENAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/10/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:52:00
|Court Case
|5902013228259
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|BLAKENEY, DESTINEE DANYELL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/2/1994
|Height
|4.9
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:44:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CALDWELL, JVARIUS LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/3/1989
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902009032281
|Charge Description
|POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|DAVIS, PHILLIP STANLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/21/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 09:05:00
|Court Case
|5902016243868
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HICKS, DELONTE MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/28/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:52:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HICKS, JASMINE REIKEEM
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/23/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:54:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MITHCELL, JOHNNY THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|12/17/1979
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:51:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MOSCA, ERIK JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 07:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017215066
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MUJRHAD, RAASHID
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/6/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|177
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:40:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ODOM, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1958
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:30:00
|Court Case
|4802016056996
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|PELLAND, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/25/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 12:10:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WATKINS, JESSE JAMES
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|10/4/1983
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:55:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARELOCK, RICO LARALE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/19/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218713
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GRIMES, NIQUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/9/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017217735
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NWOBI, DAMIEN IFY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218706
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|BROOKS, ANTONIO DONTRE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/1/1992
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:39:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CAMP, RENALDO RODREGUS
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/8/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|206
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:40:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DORSEY, DEANDRE ALANTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 12:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017217324
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GREGORY, JERMELLE LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/14/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 12:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017218500
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|KING, RASHAD MONTE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/12/1991
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:41:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCINTOSH, ISAAC NABAH
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/15/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:35:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MISENHEIMER, BARRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1966
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902016205336
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PETERKIN, DESHAWN DEONTA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/18/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:36:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RUFF, KENNETH MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/4/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:42:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SURRATT, CEDRIC LEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/6/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:38:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WITHERSPOON, DEANGELO LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/8/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017218070
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COWART, MITCHELL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:53:00
|Court Case
|4002017709005
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DAWSON-LONG, DENEL NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/3/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017218687
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HARRISON, BIANCA KAISHIE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|6/5/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:25:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MURPHY, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1965
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017218732
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|SHEPPHERD, SYLVIA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/18/1959
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:38:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CARAM, PEDRO
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/28/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 15:25:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HART, SHAQUILLE OLAJUWAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/25/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:41:00
|Court Case
|5902016738767
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HENDREN, ANASTASIA CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1976
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:01:00
|Court Case
|3502016057509
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KOONTZ, GREGORY ADAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/3/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:00:00
|Court Case
|1202017701363
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LIVINGSTON, CEDRIC ALPHONZO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/5/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017218748
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MARTIN, JACQUELINE BREWTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:01:00
|Court Case
|2202016055454
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SMITH, LETICIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/29/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:00:00
|Court Case
|1202016053848
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|WALLACE, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/12/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|128
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 13:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017218751
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BLAKE, BENJAMIN ESPEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/26/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:59:00
|Court Case
|5902016212546
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOSTIC, RONGI SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/20/1971
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|254
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 15:31:00
|Court Case
|5902015238983
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HARP, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/17/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017218754
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MURRY, OLIVER SYLVESTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1969
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 14:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017218104
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SMITH, ROY JEFFERY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/28/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 12:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017218711
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|POPE, CARSON LEIGHANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/8/2001
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 16:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017217737
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SPANN, DARREN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/23/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 16:38:00
|Court Case
|5902017713068
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILBERT, BRITNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 17:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017217991
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MONTOYA-RONCANCIO, YESSICA ANDREA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 16:33:00
|Court Case
|5902016224509
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STINSON, MICHAEL DANYELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/17/1976
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-18 16:41:00
|Court Case
|4802017052774
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00