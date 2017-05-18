Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-18-2017

May 18, 2017

Name BARNETT, ALFRED MITCHELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1957
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:13:00
Court Case 3502016053578
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOSS, DAMOND DEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name BLAKE, DENAIRIUS QUARION
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/5/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:03:00
Court Case 5902017218655
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 250.00

Name KIRBY, DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:26:00
Court Case 5902016209479
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name COVINGTON, DENNIS DEANDRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:06:00
Court Case 5902017217585
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DANIEL, ASHLEY SHARVEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/1/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:41:00
Court Case 5902017218660
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name FORD, DANISHA CAMILLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:54:00
Court Case 4002010097898
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HIGGS, DEREMEUS KESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/2/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 03:27:00
Court Case 5902017218663
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HILL, TONEY DEAIRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 04:00:00
Court Case 5902017218664
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NAJAR-NUNOZ, DANIEL EDUARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 01:44:00
Court Case 5902017218658
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RODEN, MONIQUE CHEREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/9/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:00:00
Court Case 1202012052308
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BURDEN, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 05:00:00
Court Case 5902014006973
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name LYTLE, KATIE MECHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 05:10:00
Court Case 5902017218647
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STURDIVANT, LANCE IAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1979
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 02:08:00
Court Case 5902017218674
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILSON, DONALD REGINALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/9/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 05:50:00
Court Case 5902017218538
Charge Description DELIVER COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STINSON, ODELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1950
Height 6.4
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 06:26:00
Court Case 5902016218876
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ADAMS, EZELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1965
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 07:03:00
Court Case 1202017052339
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name AGUILAR, JERRY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/1/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 03:00:00
Court Case 5902017218676
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount

Name DIAZ, RICHARD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/6/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUNSUCKER, DONL LEQUINTN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/24/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LEON, JUAN CRUZ
Arrest Type
DOB 11/17/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LYTLE, CHARLES KENYON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/12/1977
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCNEIL, DANGELO DEMARA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/31/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEGUES, JAMES BRANDIN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/10/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, AARON D
Arrest Type
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BANKS, FREDDREC DEANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/22/1995
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COKER, ADRIAN NAYRON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/7/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 152
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DANIELS, ANDRE DEQUON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/6/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:50:00
Court Case 5902017001544
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARRISON, ANTHONY ONEIL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/9/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 256
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOPPER, RAHEAM SHUMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 9/30/1993
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, MUHAMMAD JOHN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/22/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LINDSEY, TADARION
Arrest Type
DOB 9/12/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOWE, DAVID MATTHEW
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1991
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCLAIN, TRAVIS CORDELL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/13/1991
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCDONALD, STEPHON TARKIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/14/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017218682
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name MELTON, MYQUAN LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/6/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name POTTS, AUSTIN DEMONTRY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/4/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PROCTOR, CHIQUITA MARIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:03:00
Court Case 3502016008812
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 600.00

Name STALLWORTH, ISAIAH DEVON
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TOLLIVER, CURTIS ELI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017218683
Charge Description SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WOFFORD, RONALD ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 8/13/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BANNER, TIMOTHY NORVEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1964
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:52:00
Court Case 5902017218517
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BUTLER, MASUD AHMED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 08:50:00
Court Case 5902013042551
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name JONES, KEENAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/10/1989
Height 5.11
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:52:00
Court Case 5902013228259
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name BLAKENEY, DESTINEE DANYELL
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1994
Height 4.9
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, JVARIUS LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/3/1989
Height 6.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:25:00
Court Case 5902009032281
Charge Description POSS F-WN/LQ/MXBV < 21
Bond Amount 250.00

Name DAVIS, PHILLIP STANLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/21/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 09:05:00
Court Case 5902016243868
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HICKS, DELONTE MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/28/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HICKS, JASMINE REIKEEM
Arrest Type
DOB 7/23/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MITHCELL, JOHNNY THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/17/1979
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOSCA, ERIK JOHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 07:55:00
Court Case 5902017215066
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MUJRHAD, RAASHID
Arrest Type
DOB 9/6/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 177
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ODOM, JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1958
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:30:00
Court Case 4802016056996
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 4500.00

Name PELLAND, DANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/25/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WATKINS, JESSE JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 10/4/1983
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARELOCK, RICO LARALE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/19/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017218713
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GRIMES, NIQUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/9/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:27:00
Court Case 5902017217735
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount

Name NWOBI, DAMIEN IFY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017218706
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 200.00

Name BROOKS, ANTONIO DONTRE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/1992
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CAMP, RENALDO RODREGUS
Arrest Type
DOB 11/8/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 206
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DORSEY, DEANDRE ALANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:52:00
Court Case 5902017217324
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GREGORY, JERMELLE LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:13:00
Court Case 5902017218500
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name KING, RASHAD MONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/1991
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCINTOSH, ISAAC NABAH
Arrest Type
DOB 6/15/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MISENHEIMER, BARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 10:50:00
Court Case 5902016205336
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PETERKIN, DESHAWN DEONTA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/18/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RUFF, KENNETH MARQUISE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/4/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SURRATT, CEDRIC LEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/6/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WITHERSPOON, DEANGELO LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 11:50:00
Court Case 5902017218070
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COWART, MITCHELL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:53:00
Court Case 4002017709005
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DAWSON-LONG, DENEL NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/3/1985
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:27:00
Court Case 5902017218687
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN CS FORGERY/FRAUD(F)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HARRISON, BIANCA KAISHIE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MURPHY, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1965
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017218732
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name SHEPPHERD, SYLVIA DENISE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/18/1959
Height 5.1
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CARAM, PEDRO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 15:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HART, SHAQUILLE OLAJUWAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/25/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:41:00
Court Case 5902016738767
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount

Name HENDREN, ANASTASIA CHRISTINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1976
Height 6.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:01:00
Court Case 3502016057509
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KOONTZ, GREGORY ADAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/3/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:00:00
Court Case 1202017701363
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LIVINGSTON, CEDRIC ALPHONZO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:50:00
Court Case 5902017218748
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MARTIN, JACQUELINE BREWTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:01:00
Court Case 2202016055454
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SMITH, LETICIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/29/1990
Height 5.3
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:00:00
Court Case 1202016053848
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name WALLACE, JUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 13:22:00
Court Case 5902017218751
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BLAKE, BENJAMIN ESPEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/26/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:59:00
Court Case 5902016212546
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOSTIC, RONGI SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1971
Height 6.4
Weight 254
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 15:31:00
Court Case 5902015238983
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARP, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/17/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:10:00
Court Case 5902017218754
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MURRY, OLIVER SYLVESTER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/25/1969
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 14:50:00
Court Case 5902017218104
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, ROY JEFFERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 12:58:00
Court Case 5902017218711
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name POPE, CARSON LEIGHANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/8/2001
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:18:00
Court Case 5902017217737
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount

Name SPANN, DARREN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/23/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:38:00
Court Case 5902017713068
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILBERT, BRITNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 17:12:00
Court Case 5902017217991
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount

Name MONTOYA-RONCANCIO, YESSICA ANDREA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:33:00
Court Case 5902016224509
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name STINSON, MICHAEL DANYELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-18 16:41:00
Court Case 4802017052774
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00
Share

Comments are closed.