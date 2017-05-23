Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-23-2017

May 23, 2017

Name GREEN, DIMITRI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/5/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 00:49:00
Court Case 5902016243054
Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name HARDESTY, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/24/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 00:05:00
Court Case 5902017213679
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MELVIN, ANTHONY LAJUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:30:00
Court Case 5902017213447
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MOREIRA, TEMOTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/9/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017219354
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name TEREKHOV, ALEKSANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/22/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:26:00
Court Case 5902012255127
Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WALLACE, JONATHAN FERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/22/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:36:00
Court Case 5902017211091
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KING, AMY MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:04:00
Court Case 5902017219360
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 250.00

Name RUFF, TEBIAN PEREZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/8/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:19:00
Court Case 6402017053671
Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHERARD, DEAQUAN GLEN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/10/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 03:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STRAYER, ANTHONY STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1965
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:10:00
Court Case 5902017219358
Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WERTS, GEJUAN JAMAL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/15/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:43:00
Court Case 5902017211681
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name AGURS, BYRON MACK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/23/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017219365
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ESPINOZA, ANDRES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/30/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:08:00
Court Case 5902017219347
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCCASKILL, JARED AVERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/8/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 03:40:00
Court Case 5902017219368
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name MONROE, CONLEY RAYNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:01:00
Court Case 5902017216423
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NGUYEN, HOA PHU
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 04:32:00
Court Case 5902017219371
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIMONS, EUGENE RANDOLPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/1960
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:01:00
Court Case 5902017219370
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HOPKINS, JASAMINE DAVON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/9/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 03:58:00
Court Case 4002017709170
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCCLURE, ANTOINE JEMARR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/24/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 04:30:00
Court Case 5902017219373
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2250.00

Name MELVIN, STERLIN BAHLIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 06:19:00
Court Case 5902017218462
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PUGH, LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 06:15:00
Court Case 5902017219377
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LUNDY, KASHKA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BRACEY, ALEXANDER MALACHI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/22/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:16:00
Court Case 5902017214615
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CARELLA, JESE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/17/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GARLINS, LEONARD JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/26/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:22:00
Court Case 5902017218183
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name SELLERS, THERMON DESMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 07:15:00
Court Case 5902017219248
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CUNNINGHAM, MARIO DE-CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1985
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017205163
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DUNHAM, DAVID CLIFFORD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/4/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:03:00
Court Case 5902017219226
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name GUSTAVO, YERA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/16/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HILL, TAEMUS DUVALL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/13/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:44:00
Court Case 5902017219375
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MCCRAY, DERRYL JUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:09:00
Court Case 5902017219393
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name THOMPSON, XAVIER
Arrest Type
DOB 7/20/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BREWSTER, CHRISAUD DASHUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/25/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FORTNER, JESSE RYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/29/1973
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 17
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:00:00
Court Case 5902016001112
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAWKINS, SHOMARI RASHAD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/14/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:48:00
Court Case 5902017213862
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DELEEUW, DONALD JAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/2/1953
Height 6.4
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:40:00
Court Case 5902017218935
Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name MOORE, AAURIEL LAVONNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/24/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017219401
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 200.00

Name POLK, CORTNEY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/27/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WITHERS, CRAVEN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/13/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 139
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GRAHAM, TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:30:00
Court Case 5902017217445
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LAWRENCE, DEVONTAE TRAVELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:15:00
Court Case 5902016231630
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RUIZ, IRVIN GONZALO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/4/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:45:00
Court Case 5902017219404
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 250.00

Name BROOM, BIANCA DENISE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:45:00
Court Case 5902017218477
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MASTERSON, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BREWSTER, CHRISUAD DASHUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:30:00
Court Case 3502016006514
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:36:00
Court Case 5902017219131
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GARNER, JUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:12:00
Court Case 5902015233499
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/6/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:30:00
Court Case 5902017219414
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PURNELL, KAREN A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1961
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:52:00
Court Case 5902017219413
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 100.00

Name BARNES, TRAYQUAN DEONTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1997
Height 6.3
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:59:00
Court Case 5902017218454
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CAMLASARAN, INGRANIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1967
Height 5.0
Weight 90
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 15:40:00
Court Case 5902017219419
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, ELCHINO MARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/20/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:30:00
Court Case 5902017219423
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HUNTER, BROOKE NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/3/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:15:00
Court Case 5902014236931
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/9/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:10:00
Court Case 5902017215369
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name LINEBERGER, ERICA PRISCILLA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 390
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:20:00
Court Case 5902017219385
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MILLER, ERNEST ODELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/13/1953
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:50:00
Court Case 5902017219425
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NEAL, JOHN LAVONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/10/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:52:00
Court Case 5902017219427
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name POLK, ELIJAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:55:00
Court Case 5902017219421
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 50.00

Name SANDERS, XAVIER OCTAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 146
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:02:00
Court Case 5902017217987
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name SANTOS, DANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/27/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:45:00
Court Case 1202014710779
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WELDON, QUINTELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/12/2000
Height 5.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:12:00
Court Case 1202017052164
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILKINS, ANDREW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1986
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:20:00
Court Case 8902017051298
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BAYLOR, DONELLE EVAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 15:59:00
Court Case 5902017219409
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, QUINTON DARIUSLAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:20:00
Court Case 5902017219432
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KHOJASTEH, MAK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1953
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017217854
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SPEERS, JUSTIN EDWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/25/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 16:54:00
Court Case 5902017218749
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FLEMING, CAMERON JALIL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017219433
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name SLAWON, MARCUS DARR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/4/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:52:00
Court Case 5902017219434
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 1500.00
