Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-23-2017 Name GREEN, DIMITRI Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/5/1997 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 00:49:00 Court Case 5902016243054 Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN Bond Amount 4000.00 Name HARDESTY, ANTHONY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/24/1988 Height 5.10 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 00:05:00 Court Case 5902017213679 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MELVIN, ANTHONY LAJUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/5/1972 Height 6.0 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:30:00 Court Case 5902017213447 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MOREIRA, TEMOTHY Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/9/1997 Height 5.9 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:00:00 Court Case 5902017219354 Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA Bond Amount 2500.00 Name TEREKHOV, ALEKSANDER Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/22/1987 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:26:00 Court Case 5902012255127 Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN Bond Amount 2000.00 Name WALLACE, JONATHAN FERRELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/22/1996 Height 5.10 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:36:00 Court Case 5902017211091 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name KING, AMY MICHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/14/1978 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:04:00 Court Case 5902017219360 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 250.00 Name RUFF, TEBIAN PEREZ Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/8/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:19:00 Court Case 6402017053671 Charge Description HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SHERARD, DEAQUAN GLEN Arrest Type DOB 4/10/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 03:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name STRAYER, ANTHONY STEPHEN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/10/1965 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:10:00 Court Case 5902017219358 Charge Description DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER Bond Amount 500.00 Name WERTS, GEJUAN JAMAL Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/15/1991 Height 6.4 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:43:00 Court Case 5902017211681 Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000 Bond Amount 2500.00 Name AGURS, BYRON MACK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/23/1990 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:00:00 Court Case 5902017219365 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 500.00 Name ESPINOZA, ANDRES Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/30/1970 Height 5.8 Weight 158 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 02:08:00 Court Case 5902017219347 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name MCCASKILL, JARED AVERY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/8/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 03:40:00 Court Case 5902017219368 Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN Bond Amount Name MONROE, CONLEY RAYNARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/8/1973 Height 5.7 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:01:00 Court Case 5902017216423 Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name NGUYEN, HOA PHU Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/23/1982 Height 5.6 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 04:32:00 Court Case 5902017219371 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 500.00 Name SIMONS, EUGENE RANDOLPH Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/29/1960 Height 6.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 01:01:00 Court Case 5902017219370 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name HOPKINS, JASAMINE DAVON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/9/1987 Height 5.2 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 03:58:00 Court Case 4002017709170 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MCCLURE, ANTOINE JEMARR Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/24/1987 Height 5.2 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 04:30:00 Court Case 5902017219373 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount 2250.00 Name MELVIN, STERLIN BAHLIL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/28/1991 Height 5.9 Weight 120 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 06:19:00 Court Case 5902017218462 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name PUGH, LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/29/1966 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 06:15:00 Court Case 5902017219377 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name LUNDY, KASHKA Arrest Type DOB 7/25/1985 Height 5.11 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:12:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BRACEY, ALEXANDER MALACHI Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/22/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:16:00 Court Case 5902017214615 Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CARELLA, JESE Arrest Type DOB 11/17/1994 Height 5.6 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:03:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GARLINS, LEONARD JOSEPH Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/26/1984 Height 5.11 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:22:00 Court Case 5902017218183 Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL Bond Amount 75000.00 Name SELLERS, THERMON DESMOND Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/21/1986 Height 5.11 Weight 230 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 07:15:00 Court Case 5902017219248 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name CUNNINGHAM, MARIO DE-CARLOS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/20/1985 Height 6.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:30:00 Court Case 5902017205163 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name DUNHAM, DAVID CLIFFORD Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/4/1971 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:03:00 Court Case 5902017219226 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 15000.00 Name GUSTAVO, YERA Arrest Type DOB 11/16/1982 Height 5.9 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:20:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HILL, TAEMUS DUVALL Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/13/1998 Height 6.0 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:44:00 Court Case 5902017219375 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 7500.00 Name MCCRAY, DERRYL JUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/2/1991 Height 6.2 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 08:09:00 Court Case 5902017219393 Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR Bond Amount 1000.00 Name THOMPSON, XAVIER Arrest Type DOB 7/20/1988 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BREWSTER, CHRISAUD DASHUAN Arrest Type DOB 5/25/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:33:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FORTNER, JESSE RYAN Arrest Type DOB 8/29/1973 Height 6.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:13:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/26/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 17 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:00:00 Court Case 5902016001112 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DAWKINS, SHOMARI RASHAD Arrest Type Traffic DOB 7/14/1992 Height 5.8 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:48:00 Court Case 5902017213862 Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 2000.00 Name DELEEUW, DONALD JAY Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/2/1953 Height 6.4 Weight 210 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:40:00 Court Case 5902017218935 Charge Description SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR Bond Amount 7500.00 Name MOORE, AAURIEL LAVONNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/24/1998 Height 5.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:45:00 Court Case 5902017219401 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 200.00 Name POLK, CORTNEY Arrest Type DOB 1/27/1982 Height 5.9 Weight 162 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:51:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name WITHERS, CRAVEN Arrest Type DOB 4/13/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 139 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name GRAHAM, TERRELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/16/1998 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 10:30:00 Court Case 5902017217445 Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name LAWRENCE, DEVONTAE TRAVELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/26/1991 Height 5.10 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:15:00 Court Case 5902016231630 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name RUIZ, IRVIN GONZALO Arrest Type Traffic DOB 6/4/1995 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:45:00 Court Case 5902017219404 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 250.00 Name BROOM, BIANCA DENISE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/9/1991 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:45:00 Court Case 5902017218477 Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MASTERSON, CHRISTOPHER Arrest Type DOB 4/28/1987 Height 5.11 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:34:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name BREWSTER, CHRISUAD DASHUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/25/1997 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:30:00 Court Case 3502016006514 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DAVIS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/24/1977 Height 5.6 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:36:00 Court Case 5902017219131 Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name GARNER, JUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/23/1979 Height 5.8 Weight 205 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:12:00 Court Case 5902015233499 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 6000.00 Name PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/6/1996 Height 5.9 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 09:30:00 Court Case 5902017219414 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name PURNELL, KAREN A Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/18/1961 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 11:52:00 Court Case 5902017219413 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 100.00 Name BARNES, TRAYQUAN DEONTA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/9/1997 Height 6.3 Weight 225 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:59:00 Court Case 5902017218454 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name CAMLASARAN, INGRANIE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/21/1967 Height 5.0 Weight 90 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 15:40:00 Court Case 5902017219419 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount Name HARRIS, ELCHINO MARCUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/20/1977 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:30:00 Court Case 5902017219423 Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HUNTER, BROOKE NICOLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/3/1993 Height 5.6 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:15:00 Court Case 5902014236931 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON Arrest Type Traffic DOB 5/9/1984 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:10:00 Court Case 5902017215369 Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM Bond Amount 2000.00 Name LINEBERGER, ERICA PRISCILLA Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/1/1979 Height 5.8 Weight 390 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 12:20:00 Court Case 5902017219385 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MILLER, ERNEST ODELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/13/1953 Height 5.9 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:50:00 Court Case 5902017219425 Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name NEAL, JOHN LAVONTE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/10/1983 Height 5.9 Weight 240 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:52:00 Court Case 5902017219427 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name POLK, ELIJAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/7/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:55:00 Court Case 5902017219421 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 50.00 Name SANDERS, XAVIER OCTAY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/19/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 146 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:02:00 Court Case 5902017217987 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount Name SANTOS, DANIEL Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/27/1987 Height 5.5 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 13:45:00 Court Case 1202014710779 Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WELDON, QUINTELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/12/2000 Height 5.2 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:12:00 Court Case 1202017052164 Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE Bond Amount 1000.00 Name WILKINS, ANDREW Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/8/1986 Height 6.3 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:20:00 Court Case 8902017051298 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BAYLOR, DONELLE EVAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/30/1998 Height 6.2 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 15:59:00 Court Case 5902017219409 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name DRAYTON, QUINTON DARIUSLAMAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/29/1998 Height 5.6 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:20:00 Court Case 5902017219432 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 1000.00 Name KHOJASTEH, MAK Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/14/1953 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017217854 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name SPEERS, JUSTIN EDWARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/25/1979 Height 5.6 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 16:54:00 Court Case 5902017218749 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 2500.00 Name FLEMING, CAMERON JALIL Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/4/1998 Height 5.7 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017219433 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO Bond Amount 1500.00 Name SLAWON, MARCUS DARR Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/4/1995 Height 5.7 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-23 14:52:00 Court Case 5902017219434 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO Bond Amount 1500.00

