Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-23-2017

|Name
|GREEN, DIMITRI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/5/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 00:49:00
|Court Case
|5902016243054
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|HARDESTY, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/24/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017213679
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MELVIN, ANTHONY LAJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017213447
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MOREIRA, TEMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/9/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017219354
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|TEREKHOV, ALEKSANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/22/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902012255127
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WALLACE, JONATHAN FERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/22/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017211091
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KING, AMY MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 02:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017219360
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|RUFF, TEBIAN PEREZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/8/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:19:00
|Court Case
|6402017053671
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHERARD, DEAQUAN GLEN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/10/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 03:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|STRAYER, ANTHONY STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/10/1965
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017219358
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING INNKEEPER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WERTS, GEJUAN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/15/1991
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017211681
|Charge Description
|FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|AGURS, BYRON MACK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017219365
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ESPINOZA, ANDRES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/30/1970
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017219347
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MCCASKILL, JARED AVERY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/8/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 03:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017219368
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MONROE, CONLEY RAYNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/1973
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017216423
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|NGUYEN, HOA PHU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 04:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017219371
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SIMONS, EUGENE RANDOLPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/29/1960
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 01:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017219370
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HOPKINS, JASAMINE DAVON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/9/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 03:58:00
|Court Case
|4002017709170
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCLURE, ANTOINE JEMARR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/24/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 04:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219373
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2250.00
|Name
|MELVIN, STERLIN BAHLIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 06:19:00
|Court Case
|5902017218462
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PUGH, LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1966
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 06:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017219377
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LUNDY, KASHKA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/25/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 09:12:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BRACEY, ALEXANDER MALACHI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/22/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 08:16:00
|Court Case
|5902017214615
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CARELLA, JESE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/17/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 10:03:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GARLINS, LEONARD JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/26/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 08:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017218183
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|75000.00
|Name
|SELLERS, THERMON DESMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017219248
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, MARIO DE-CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1985
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017205163
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DUNHAM, DAVID CLIFFORD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/4/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 08:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017219226
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|GUSTAVO, YERA
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/16/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 10:20:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HILL, TAEMUS DUVALL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/13/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 08:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017219375
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|MCCRAY, DERRYL JUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 08:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017219393
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/20/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BREWSTER, CHRISAUD DASHUAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|5/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:33:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FORTNER, JESSE RYAN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|8/29/1973
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 12:13:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GREEN, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|17
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016001112
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAWKINS, SHOMARI RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/14/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902017213862
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|DELEEUW, DONALD JAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/2/1953
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 10:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017218935
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|MOORE, AAURIEL LAVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/24/1998
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017219401
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|POLK, CORTNEY
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|1/27/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 12:51:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|WITHERS, CRAVEN
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/13/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|139
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 12:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|GRAHAM, TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 10:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017217445
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LAWRENCE, DEVONTAE TRAVELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:15:00
|Court Case
|5902016231630
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RUIZ, IRVIN GONZALO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/4/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017219404
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|BROOM, BIANCA DENISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017218477
|Charge Description
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MASTERSON, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|4/28/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:34:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BREWSTER, CHRISUAD DASHUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:30:00
|Court Case
|3502016006514
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 12:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017219131
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GARNER, JUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 13:12:00
|Court Case
|5902015233499
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, JUSTICE SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/6/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219414
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PURNELL, KAREN A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1961
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 11:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017219413
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|BARNES, TRAYQUAN DEONTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/9/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017218454
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CAMLASARAN, INGRANIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/21/1967
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|90
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017219419
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HARRIS, ELCHINO MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219423
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HUNTER, BROOKE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902014236931
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TAWAYLYN DEON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/9/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017215369
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LINEBERGER, ERICA PRISCILLA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|390
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017219385
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MILLER, ERNEST ODELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/13/1953
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017219425
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NEAL, JOHN LAVONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/10/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017219427
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|POLK, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/7/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 13:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017219421
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|50.00
|Name
|SANDERS, XAVIER OCTAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|146
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017217987
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SANTOS, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/27/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 13:45:00
|Court Case
|1202014710779
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WELDON, QUINTELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/2000
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:12:00
|Court Case
|1202017052164
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILKINS, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1986
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:20:00
|Court Case
|8902017051298
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BAYLOR, DONELLE EVAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 15:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017219409
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|DRAYTON, QUINTON DARIUSLAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017219432
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KHOJASTEH, MAK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1953
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217854
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SPEERS, JUSTIN EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/25/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 16:54:00
|Court Case
|5902017218749
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FLEMING, CAMERON JALIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/4/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017219433
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SLAWON, MARCUS DARR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/4/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-23 14:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017219434
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|1500.00