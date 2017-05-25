Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-25-2017

May 25, 2017

Name SOLORZANO, CARLOS ALBERTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/10/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:10:00
Court Case 5902017014509
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KERN, GENESIS DJAMON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/26/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:51:00
Court Case 4802017050863
Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name WILBANKS, MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1976
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:20:00
Court Case 5902017219619
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FULLER, JUSTIN VALDEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:58:00
Court Case 5902017218241
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MORRIS, JAKAYLA MONIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/3/1996
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:03:00
Court Case 5902016011490
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RICHARDSON, LAWRENCE XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/28/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 01:28:00
Court Case 5902015004592
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name TASTE, ANTONIO
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/13/1968
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name COCKROFT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/1/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 01:53:00
Court Case 5902017219682
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BRANDON, SHAQUEILA SHONTRECE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/23/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:26:00
Court Case 5902017219689
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MINOR, MONTEZ JEROME
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/13/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:31:00
Court Case 5902017219686
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RIVENS, CARLOS RAMON
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 5/30/1959
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 03:32:00
Court Case 4802017703616
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KEE, ROGER EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1954
Height 5.8
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 05:09:00
Court Case 5902017219690
Charge Description SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name THAVYCHITH, KHAMSAY S
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 04:32:00
Court Case 5902017219691
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SHERRILL, MARK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1974
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 07:25:00
Court Case 3302017054087
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WALKER, JACOBE LAVONNE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 09:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CAMPBELL, TIMEATRIC BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/1/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 08:05:00
Court Case 5902017219671
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROYAL, DARRELL LYNN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/23/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017219707
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JETT, BRANDT LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/19/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:14:00
Court Case 5902017219714
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOVE, JEMARR WILLIE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/11/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OWENS, DELWIN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:24:00
Court Case 5902017219701
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BEARD, JAMES LEOTRE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:45:00
Court Case 5902017203492
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name FRANKLIN, RAFAEL UVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:55:00
Court Case 5902017219132
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PATTERSON, MATTHEW JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/18/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:00:00
Court Case 5902016701203
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PRICE, LISA ROCHELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/4/1978
Height 5.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:30:00
Court Case 8902017052337
Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name AUSTIN, JAMES O
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOVE, DARIO YADORAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017216063
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name MORALES-VENTURA, JOSE ISABEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/20/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name NELSON, LEE CHESTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:50:00
Court Case 5902017219695
Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SMITH, DAVID THOMAS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/27/1967
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:10:00
Court Case 3502017703031
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STEVENSON, DARREN SAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/6/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:44:00
Court Case 5902017211470
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WENTZ, JOURNEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 177
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:24:00
Court Case 5902014043303
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name BARRINGER, PATRICK TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/28/1965
Height 5.6
Weight 169
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017005983
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOOPER, DANAJAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:53:00
Court Case 5902017219721
Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
Bond Amount

Name IVEY-GRIER, SHAWNPRECE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/27/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:29:00
Court Case 5902017219720
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name SWEEZY, WILLIAM EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:15:00
Court Case 5902017216723
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HALL, ERIC ADISIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 09:27:00
Court Case 5902016231186
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HERIOT, JUSTIN OMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/18/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:04:00
Court Case 5902017219620
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name KING, DENZEL RAYLAN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/9/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:48:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name KING, DENZEL RAYLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/9/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:34:00
Court Case 5902017216443
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name LITTLE, JOHN LESTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/29/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 12:05:00
Court Case 5902017218136
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name YOUNG, DARYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/16/1957
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017003375
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BERRY, DARRYL MONTRAZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:43:00
Court Case 5902017219743
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, ANTONIO MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HAYNIE, IVAN QUENTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/3/1971
Height 5.6
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:35:00
Court Case 5902017219581
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HEATH, PARRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:18:00
Court Case 5902017219741
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 200.00

Name JAMES, SHENIKA YVONNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:00:00
Court Case 5902017217416
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, KENDRA TERESA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:27:00
Court Case 5902017206736
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRITO-BAUTISTA, ERICK
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 18:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CHAI, XI SHEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/5/1953
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:54:00
Court Case 5902015226178
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GILLIARD, DARIUS JQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:30:00
Court Case 5902017218894
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name KIRKPATRICK, TROY JUSTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1982
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name LEEPER, GERARD OSCAR-LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:05:00
Court Case 5902017217717
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MCKENITH, DAVID LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/4/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:36:00
Court Case 5902017214957
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name RODRIGUEZ, EMILIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/1965
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:29:00
Court Case 5902017219711
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount

Name SLOAN, ERIC BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/8/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:00:00
Court Case 5902017219693
Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/10/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 19:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FORD, DANIEL CORNELIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1964
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 17:09:00
Court Case 5902017219730
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCDOUGALD, NATRON SHAQUAIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:44:00
Court Case 5902017219725
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MORRISON, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/25/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 129
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:00:00
Court Case 5902017205587
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TUCHBAUM, ERIN EMERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/20/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:15:00
Court Case 5902017219751
Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN
Bond Amount 9500.00
