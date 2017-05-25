Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-25-2017

Warning
|Name
|SOLORZANO, CARLOS ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/10/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017014509
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KERN, GENESIS DJAMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/26/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 00:51:00
|Court Case
|4802017050863
|Charge Description
|FORGERY – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|WILBANKS, MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1976
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 00:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017219619
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FULLER, JUSTIN VALDEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017218241
|Charge Description
|CYBERSTALKING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORRIS, JAKAYLA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/3/1996
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 02:03:00
|Court Case
|5902016011490
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RICHARDSON, LAWRENCE XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/28/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902015004592
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|TASTE, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/13/1968
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 02:20:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|COCKROFT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/1/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 01:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017219682
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BRANDON, SHAQUEILA SHONTRECE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/23/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902017219689
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MINOR, MONTEZ JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/13/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 02:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017219686
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RIVENS, CARLOS RAMON
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|5/30/1959
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 03:32:00
|Court Case
|4802017703616
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KEE, ROGER EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/5/1954
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 05:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017219690
|Charge Description
|SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|THAVYCHITH, KHAMSAY S
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 04:32:00
|Court Case
|5902017219691
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHERRILL, MARK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1974
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 07:25:00
|Court Case
|3302017054087
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WALKER, JACOBE LAVONNE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/17/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 09:02:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CAMPBELL, TIMEATRIC BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/1/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 08:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017219671
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROYAL, DARRELL LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/23/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219707
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JETT, BRANDT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/19/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017219714
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|LOVE, JEMARR WILLIE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/11/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|OWENS, DELWIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:24:00
|Court Case
|5902017219701
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BEARD, JAMES LEOTRE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/13/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017203492
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|FRANKLIN, RAFAEL UVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/7/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902017219132
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, MATTHEW JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/18/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016701203
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PRICE, LISA ROCHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/4/1978
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:30:00
|Court Case
|8902017052337
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|AUSTIN, JAMES O
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|7/26/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:56:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LOVE, DARIO YADORAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017216063
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MORALES-VENTURA, JOSE ISABEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/20/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:16:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|NELSON, LEE CHESTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/11/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017219695
|Charge Description
|ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SMITH, DAVID THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/27/1967
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:10:00
|Court Case
|3502017703031
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STEVENSON, DARREN SAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/6/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 11:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017211470
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WENTZ, JOURNEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/18/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|177
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 11:24:00
|Court Case
|5902014043303
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|BARRINGER, PATRICK TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/28/1965
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|169
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017005983
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOOPER, DANAJAI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 11:53:00
|Court Case
|5902017219721
|Charge Description
|WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|IVEY-GRIER, SHAWNPRECE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/27/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 10:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017219720
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SWEEZY, WILLIAM EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017216723
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HALL, ERIC ADISIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 09:27:00
|Court Case
|5902016231186
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERIOT, JUSTIN OMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/18/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017219620
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|KING, DENZEL RAYLAN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/9/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 15:48:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|KING, DENZEL RAYLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/9/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017216443
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|LITTLE, JOHN LESTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/29/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 12:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017218136
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|YOUNG, DARYL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1957
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017003375
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BERRY, DARRYL MONTRAZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/26/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 14:43:00
|Court Case
|5902017219743
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, ANTONIO MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/10/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 16:52:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HAYNIE, IVAN QUENTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017219581
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HEATH, PARRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 14:18:00
|Court Case
|5902017219741
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|JAMES, SHENIKA YVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/28/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017217416
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SMITH, KENDRA TERESA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 11:27:00
|Court Case
|5902017206736
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BRITO-BAUTISTA, ERICK
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|9/1/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 18:03:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CHAI, XI SHEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/5/1953
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:54:00
|Court Case
|5902015226178
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GILLIARD, DARIUS JQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017218894
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, TROY JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1982
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 14:26:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|LEEPER, GERARD OSCAR-LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/1970
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 16:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017217717
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MCKENITH, DAVID LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/4/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017214957
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, EMILIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 15:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017219711
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|SLOAN, ERIC BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/8/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017219693
|Charge Description
|ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F)
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|Arrest Type
|
|DOB
|11/10/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 19:09:00
|Court Case
|
|Charge Description
|
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FORD, DANIEL CORNELIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/13/1964
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 17:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017219730
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCDOUGALD, NATRON SHAQUAIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 16:44:00
|Court Case
|5902017219725
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MORRISON, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|129
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017205587
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|TUCHBAUM, ERIN EMERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/20/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-25 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017219751
|Charge Description
|POSSESS HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|9500.00