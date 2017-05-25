Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-25-2017 Name SOLORZANO, CARLOS ALBERTO Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/10/2000 Height 5.7 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:10:00 Court Case 5902017014509 Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON Bond Amount 10000.00 Name KERN, GENESIS DJAMON Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/26/1999 Height 5.9 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:51:00 Court Case 4802017050863 Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT Bond Amount 250000.00 Name WILBANKS, MICHELLE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/31/1976 Height 5.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:20:00 Court Case 5902017219619 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name FULLER, JUSTIN VALDEZ Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/12/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 00:58:00 Court Case 5902017218241 Charge Description CYBERSTALKING Bond Amount 500.00 Name MORRIS, JAKAYLA MONIQUE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/3/1996 Height 5.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:03:00 Court Case 5902016011490 Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY Bond Amount 500.00 Name RICHARDSON, LAWRENCE XAVIER Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/28/1989 Height 5.8 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 01:28:00 Court Case 5902015004592 Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY Bond Amount 20000.00 Name TASTE, ANTONIO Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 7/13/1968 Height 5.4 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:20:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name COCKROFT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/1/1983 Height 5.6 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 01:53:00 Court Case 5902017219682 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name BRANDON, SHAQUEILA SHONTRECE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/23/1989 Height 5.10 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:26:00 Court Case 5902017219689 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2500.00 Name MINOR, MONTEZ JEROME Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/13/1990 Height 5.10 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 02:31:00 Court Case 5902017219686 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name RIVENS, CARLOS RAMON Arrest Type Infraction DOB 5/30/1959 Height 5.8 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 03:32:00 Court Case 4802017703616 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name KEE, ROGER EUGENE Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/5/1954 Height 5.8 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 05:09:00 Court Case 5902017219690 Charge Description SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES Bond Amount 5000.00 Name THAVYCHITH, KHAMSAY S Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/3/1976 Height 5.8 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 04:32:00 Court Case 5902017219691 Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M) Bond Amount 1000.00 Name SHERRILL, MARK Arrest Type Felony DOB 10/26/1974 Height 6.0 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 07:25:00 Court Case 3302017054087 Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF Bond Amount 50000.00 Name WALKER, JACOBE LAVONNE Arrest Type DOB 9/17/1993 Height 6.0 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 09:02:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CAMPBELL, TIMEATRIC BERNARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/1/1992 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 08:05:00 Court Case 5902017219671 Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY Bond Amount 1000.00 Name ROYAL, DARRELL LYNN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/23/1970 Height 5.10 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 08:30:00 Court Case 5902017219707 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name JETT, BRANDT LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/19/1998 Height 5.7 Weight 135 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:14:00 Court Case 5902017219714 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS Bond Amount 2500.00 Name LOVE, JEMARR WILLIE Arrest Type DOB 9/11/1986 Height 6.0 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name OWENS, DELWIN LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/23/1965 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:24:00 Court Case 5902017219701 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name BEARD, JAMES LEOTRE Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/13/1999 Height 5.4 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:45:00 Court Case 5902017203492 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 30000.00 Name FRANKLIN, RAFAEL UVON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/7/1997 Height 6.2 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:55:00 Court Case 5902017219132 Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY Bond Amount 500.00 Name PATTERSON, MATTHEW JERMAINE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/18/1990 Height 6.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:00:00 Court Case 5902016701203 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 2000.00 Name PRICE, LISA ROCHELLE Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/4/1978 Height 5.2 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:30:00 Court Case 8902017052337 Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN Bond Amount 4000.00 Name AUSTIN, JAMES O Arrest Type DOB 7/26/1985 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:56:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name LOVE, DARIO YADORAIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/10/1981 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:00:00 Court Case 5902017216063 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name MORALES-VENTURA, JOSE ISABEL Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 9/20/1980 Height 6.2 Weight 178 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:16:00 Court Case Charge Description Federal Bond Amount Name NELSON, LEE CHESTER Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/11/1995 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:50:00 Court Case 5902017219695 Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name SMITH, DAVID THOMAS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 4/27/1967 Height 6.1 Weight 250 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:10:00 Court Case 3502017703031 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name STEVENSON, DARREN SAQUAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/6/1991 Height 5.10 Weight 130 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:44:00 Court Case 5902017211470 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name WENTZ, JOURNEY Arrest Type Felony DOB 4/18/1993 Height 5.7 Weight 177 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:24:00 Court Case 5902014043303 Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION Bond Amount Name BARRINGER, PATRICK TYRONE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/28/1965 Height 5.6 Weight 169 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017005983 Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST Bond Amount 500.00 Name HOOPER, DANAJAI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/4/1999 Height 5.10 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:53:00 Court Case 5902017219721 Charge Description WEAPONS ON EDUC PROP/AID (M) Bond Amount Name IVEY-GRIER, SHAWNPRECE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/27/2001 Height 5.11 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 10:29:00 Court Case 5902017219720 Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY Bond Amount Name SWEEZY, WILLIAM EUGENE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/7/1991 Height 5.11 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:15:00 Court Case 5902017216723 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HALL, ERIC ADISIA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/18/1997 Height 6.2 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 09:27:00 Court Case 5902016231186 Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH Bond Amount 500.00 Name HERIOT, JUSTIN OMAR Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/18/1989 Height 5.6 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:04:00 Court Case 5902017219620 Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY Bond Amount 20000.00 Name KING, DENZEL RAYLAN Arrest Type Non-Arrest DOB 10/9/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:48:00 Court Case Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount Name KING, DENZEL RAYLIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/9/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:34:00 Court Case 5902017216443 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1500.00 Name LITTLE, JOHN LESTER Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/29/1993 Height 6.3 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 12:05:00 Court Case 5902017218136 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name YOUNG, DARYL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/16/1957 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:00:00 Court Case 5902017003375 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name BERRY, DARRYL MONTRAZ Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/26/1992 Height 5.6 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:43:00 Court Case 5902017219743 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name BROWN, ANTONIO MAURICE Arrest Type DOB 9/10/1987 Height 5.9 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:52:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name HAYNIE, IVAN QUENTIN Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/3/1971 Height 5.6 Weight 215 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:35:00 Court Case 5902017219581 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name HEATH, PARRIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/5/1998 Height 5.11 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:18:00 Court Case 5902017219741 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 200.00 Name JAMES, SHENIKA YVONNE Arrest Type Felony DOB 7/28/1981 Height 5.9 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:00:00 Court Case 5902017217416 Charge Description MURDER Bond Amount Name SMITH, KENDRA TERESA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/24/1997 Height 5.2 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 11:27:00 Court Case 5902017206736 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BRITO-BAUTISTA, ERICK Arrest Type DOB 9/1/1989 Height 5.3 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 18:03:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CHAI, XI SHEN Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/5/1953 Height 5.6 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:54:00 Court Case 5902015226178 Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO Bond Amount 500.00 Name GILLIARD, DARIUS JQUAN Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/9/1996 Height 5.8 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:30:00 Court Case 5902017218894 Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON Bond Amount 5000.00 Name KIRKPATRICK, TROY JUSTIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/11/1982 Height 5.4 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 14:26:00 Court Case Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD Bond Amount Name LEEPER, GERARD OSCAR-LEON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/28/1970 Height 5.7 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:05:00 Court Case 5902017217717 Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MCKENITH, DAVID LEE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/4/1995 Height 5.11 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 13:36:00 Court Case 5902017214957 Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M) Bond Amount Name RODRIGUEZ, EMILIO Arrest Type Felony DOB 5/22/1965 Height 5.8 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:29:00 Court Case 5902017219711 Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT Bond Amount Name SLOAN, ERIC BERNARD Arrest Type Felony DOB 11/8/1977 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 15:00:00 Court Case 5902017219693 Charge Description ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT (F) Bond Amount 20000.00 Name DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LEE Arrest Type DOB 11/10/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 19:09:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name FORD, DANIEL CORNELIUS Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/13/1964 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 17:09:00 Court Case 5902017219730 Charge Description FELONY LARCENY Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MCDOUGALD, NATRON SHAQUAIL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/30/1994 Height 6.2 Weight 170 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:44:00 Court Case 5902017219725 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 1500.00 Name MORRISON, JAMES EDWARD Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/25/1987 Height 5.7 Weight 129 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-25 16:00:00 Court Case 5902017205587 Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M) Bond Amount 