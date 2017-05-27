Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-27-2017

Warning
|Name
|HICKS, JASON SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/27/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:13:00
|Court Case
|1202017051817
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MILLER, JEWEL KANAI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1983
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|201
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 00:25:00
|Court Case
|5902009234061
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MAJORS, FRED OBEDIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1961
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017219944
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|CHAPMAN, MEGAN RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017219992
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DEFFET, CHRISTINE SUZANNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219985
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DISALVO, DOMINICK ARTHUR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1960
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017219982
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FORIEST, ROOSEVELT CALVIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/7/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 02:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017219993
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|FOWLER, MATTHEW LEVAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/30/1979
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:59:00
|Court Case
|5902015245769
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|ROYAL, LADARIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/4/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 00:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017219988
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JONES, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/4/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 01:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017219994
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|MITCHELL, MARK JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/2/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 03:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017219941
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RUIZ, CINDY MADELYN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/26/1992
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219996
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SHAH, SHAIL CHANDRESH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/4/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 03:05:00
|Court Case
|5902017219995
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JOHNTAVIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1994
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 02:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017214566
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|GRANT, TYERE RONDELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902017220003
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HILL, JASON MARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/4/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 02:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017220000
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MERRITT, WILLIAM ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/3/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017220002
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ESTRADA, LAYLA SAMANTHA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/13/1995
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|122
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 04:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017220007
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|NORMAN, RAMONE JERMEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017220004
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SLOAN, JEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 04:57:00
|Court Case
|5902017220009
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|HUNT, JONATHAN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/30/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 08:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017014388
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 08:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017220012
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NEAL, TRACY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 07:52:00
|Court Case
|5902017220008
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|PAVKOVIC, ANTE NEDLKO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/31/1965
|Height
|6.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 11:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017220028
|Charge Description
|NOISE ORDINANCE VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|YOUNG-JOHNSON, ANDRE AMIR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 06:25:00
|Court Case
|5902017220015
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, CHRISHAWN ELATHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017220043
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|
|Name
|JEWETT, LEWIS CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/6/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 15:22:00
|Court Case
|5902017219863
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|KETCHENS, MARION S
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/4/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 14:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017220042
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CROSBY, JOANNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1966
|Height
|4.8
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-05-27 16:17:00
|Court Case
|5902017220045
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|