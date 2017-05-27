Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-27-2017

May 27, 2017

Name HICKS, JASON SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:13:00
Court Case 1202017051817
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MILLER, JEWEL KANAI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 201
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 00:25:00
Court Case 5902009234061
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MAJORS, FRED OBEDIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:17:00
Court Case 5902017219944
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name CHAPMAN, MEGAN RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:00:00
Court Case 5902017219992
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DEFFET, CHRISTINE SUZANNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:30:00
Court Case 5902017219985
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DISALVO, DOMINICK ARTHUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1960
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:05:00
Court Case 5902017219982
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FORIEST, ROOSEVELT CALVIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/7/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 02:05:00
Court Case 5902017219993
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name FOWLER, MATTHEW LEVAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/30/1979
Height 6.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:59:00
Court Case 5902015245769
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount

Name ROYAL, LADARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/4/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 00:45:00
Court Case 5902017219988
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JONES, ERIC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/4/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:50:00
Court Case 5902017219994
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount

Name MITCHELL, MARK JOSEPH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/2/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:22:00
Court Case 5902017219941
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RUIZ, CINDY MADELYN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/26/1992
Height 5.0
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:30:00
Court Case 5902017219996
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SHAH, SHAIL CHANDRESH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/4/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:05:00
Court Case 5902017219995
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WILLIAMS, JOHNTAVIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 02:02:00
Court Case 5902017214566
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name GRANT, TYERE RONDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:13:00
Court Case 5902017220003
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HILL, JASON MARCUS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/4/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 02:09:00
Court Case 5902017220000
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MERRITT, WILLIAM ANDREW
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/3/1977
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 04:00:00
Court Case 5902017220002
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ESTRADA, LAYLA SAMANTHA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/13/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 122
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 04:11:00
Court Case 5902017220007
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NORMAN, RAMONE JERMEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 00:34:00
Court Case 5902017220004
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SLOAN, JEQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 04:57:00
Court Case 5902017220009
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HUNT, JONATHAN LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/30/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 08:45:00
Court Case 5902017014388
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 08:22:00
Court Case 5902017220012
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NEAL, TRACY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 07:52:00
Court Case 5902017220008
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name PAVKOVIC, ANTE NEDLKO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/31/1965
Height 6.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 11:40:00
Court Case 5902017220028
Charge Description NOISE ORDINANCE VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG-JOHNSON, ANDRE AMIR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/9/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 06:25:00
Court Case 5902017220015
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CALDWELL, CHRISHAWN ELATHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 14:45:00
Court Case 5902017220043
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name JEWETT, LEWIS CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/6/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 15:22:00
Court Case 5902017219863
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name KETCHENS, MARION S
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/4/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 14:08:00
Court Case 5902017220042
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CROSBY, JOANNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1966
Height 4.8
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 16:17:00
Court Case 5902017220045
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount
Share

Comments are closed.