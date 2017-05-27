Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 05-27-2017 Name HICKS, JASON SCOTT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/27/1983 Height 6.0 Weight 235 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:13:00 Court Case 1202017051817 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 5000.00 Name MILLER, JEWEL KANAI Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/18/1983 Height 5.5 Weight 201 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 00:25:00 Court Case 5902009234061 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name MAJORS, FRED OBEDIAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/27/1961 Height 5.10 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:17:00 Court Case 5902017219944 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount Name CHAPMAN, MEGAN RYAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/20/1993 Height 5.4 Weight 125 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:00:00 Court Case 5902017219992 Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA Bond Amount 500.00 Name DEFFET, CHRISTINE SUZANNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/27/1990 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:30:00 Court Case 5902017219985 Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE Bond Amount 500.00 Name DISALVO, DOMINICK ARTHUR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 8/19/1960 Height 5.11 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:05:00 Court Case 5902017219982 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name FORIEST, ROOSEVELT CALVIN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/7/1963 Height 5.10 Weight 220 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 02:05:00 Court Case 5902017219993 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount Name FOWLER, MATTHEW LEVAR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/30/1979 Height 6.4 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:59:00 Court Case 5902015245769 Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS Bond Amount Name ROYAL, LADARIUS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/4/1993 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 00:45:00 Court Case 5902017219988 Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER Bond Amount 500.00 Name JONES, ERIC Arrest Type Felony DOB 1/4/2001 Height 5.11 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 01:50:00 Court Case 5902017219994 Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE Bond Amount Name MITCHELL, MARK JOSEPH Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/2/1994 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:22:00 Court Case 5902017219941 Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE Bond Amount 5000.00 Name RUIZ, CINDY MADELYN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/26/1992 Height 5.0 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:30:00 Court Case 5902017219996 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 2000.00 Name SHAH, SHAIL CHANDRESH Arrest Type Traffic DOB 11/4/1994 Height 5.5 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:05:00 Court Case 5902017219995 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name WILLIAMS, JOHNTAVIS Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/23/1994 Height 5.5 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 02:02:00 Court Case 5902017214566 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 3000.00 Name GRANT, TYERE RONDELL Arrest Type Felony DOB 9/13/1993 Height 6.1 Weight 260 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 03:13:00 Court Case 5902017220003 Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F) Bond Amount 10000.00 Name HILL, JASON MARCUS Arrest Type Traffic DOB 9/4/1981 Height 5.10 Weight 178 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 02:09:00 Court Case 5902017220000 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 500.00 Name MERRITT, WILLIAM ANDREW Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/3/1977 Height 6.0 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 04:00:00 Court Case 5902017220002 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1500.00 Name ESTRADA, LAYLA SAMANTHA Arrest Type Traffic DOB 2/13/1995 Height 5.2 Weight 122 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 04:11:00 Court Case 5902017220007 Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED Bond Amount 1000.00 Name NORMAN, RAMONE JERMEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/27/1988 Height 5.7 Weight 145 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 00:34:00 Court Case 5902017220004 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name SLOAN, JEQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/25/1980 Height 6.0 Weight 175 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 04:57:00 Court Case 5902017220009 Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE Bond Amount Name HUNT, JONATHAN LEE Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/30/1985 Height 5.9 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 08:45:00 Court Case 5902017014388 Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F) Bond Amount 5000.00 Name JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/12/1990 Height 5.7 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 08:22:00 Court Case 5902017220012 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 500.00 Name NEAL, TRACY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/26/1981 Height 5.7 Weight 165 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 07:52:00 Court Case 5902017220008 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name PAVKOVIC, ANTE NEDLKO Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 10/31/1965 Height 6.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 11:40:00 Court Case 5902017220028 Charge Description NOISE ORDINANCE VIOLATION Bond Amount Name YOUNG-JOHNSON, ANDRE AMIR Arrest Type Felony DOB 2/9/1997 Height 5.7 Weight 155 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 06:25:00 Court Case 5902017220015 Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING Bond Amount 10000.00 Name CALDWELL, CHRISHAWN ELATHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/4/1992 Height 5.4 Weight 270 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 14:45:00 Court Case 5902017220043 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount Name JEWETT, LEWIS CHARLES Arrest Type Felony DOB 8/6/1969 Height 5.7 Weight 198 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 15:22:00 Court Case 5902017219863 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCE SEX OFF Bond Amount 25000.00 Name KETCHENS, MARION S Arrest Type Traffic DOB 10/4/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 14:08:00 Court Case 5902017220042 Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV Bond Amount 500.00 Name CROSBY, JOANNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/13/1966 Height 4.8 Name CROSBY, JOANNE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 5/13/1966 Height 4.8 Weight 100 Arrest Date Time 2017-05-27 16:17:00 Court Case 5902017220045 Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON Bond Amount

