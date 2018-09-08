Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for DWI

A Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired after driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The sheriff’s deputy was identified as DeWayne Huggins. According to reports, Huggins had been driving his vehicle in Union County at around just after midnight on Friday morning when he was pulled over and arrested for DWI. Huggins had also been in possession of a firearm at the time of the arrest which added charges of carrying a concealed handgun while having consumed alcohol.

Police said that the handgun was not one that had been issued as a “service weapon.”

Huggins, who had worked in the sheriff’s office since 2009 and was a member of the arrest processing center, was fired from his position after the arrest.