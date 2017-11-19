MEDIC Worker Charged With Sexual Assault of Patient

A previous MEDIC worker has been charged after accusations of the sexual assault of a patient.

The incident occurred earlier in the summer, according to reports. The victim reported that she was in a hospital in Steele Creek for an illness and was being transported to Pineville when the incident occurred. The victim told police that the suspect, 48-year-old Julio Lizarazo, touched her inappropriately during the transfer as well as in her hospital room following the transfer.

Lizarazo was arrested and taken to Mecklenburg County Jail on August 16, and lost his position at MEDIC that same day. He was released the same day after he posted his bail of $2,500.

The suspect was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and was set to appear in court on Friday. A charge of assault of a female was added and the case will be continued into January with a court appearance on January 19.