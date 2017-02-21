Men Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Charlotte

Four men were sentenced this week after being charged for drug trafficking in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

The men were 35-year-old Santiago Arellano-Campos, 37-year-old Luis Garcia-Ruelas, 22-year-old Jose Martin Padilla-Desiderio, and 25-year-old Carolos Wilfrido Perez-Casillas.

Arellano-Campos was arrested near the beginning of 2016 after police found 16 pounds of methamphetamine in his car. The suspect had been planning on picking up drugs that were coming into Mecklenburg County from Arizona, and was going to earn about $8,000 in the dealing of the drug. Arellano-Campos pled guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine by possession.

Garcia-Ruelas was arrested after transporting heroin from a hotel. Police saw him carry out suitcases that contained 200 grams of heroin. Police also found $14,000 in cash in his hotel room. Garcia-Ruelas pled guilty to charges of trafficking in heroin by transportation and attempted trafficking in heroin by possession.

Padilla-Desiderio was arrested in May of 2016. Police found him in possession of heroin, and as a result charged him with trafficking in heroin by possession. Padilla-Desiderio pled guilty to these charges.

Perez-Casillas was also found in possession of heroin, and pled guilty to the charge of trafficking heroin by possession.

All four men face sentences of a minimum of seven years and six months. The suspects were just four of 53 people who were apprehended, charged, and sentenced for a wide array of drug-related offences in the Mecklenburg County Area. Sentences were given out by Superior Court Judge Robert Bell. Bell gave out a large range of sentences from probations to jail time.