Missing Clover Man Found Dead in Charlotte

A missing Clover man was found dead in his vehicle in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The man, 52-year-old Michael “Randy” McFalls Sr., was at his job in Charlotte in the 3900 block of Stuart Andrews Boulevard. This was the last place he was seen alive. According to reports, McFalls had contacted his wife at around 4:30 p.m. on July 13 to tell her he was on his way home. However, the man did not return home and his wife and other family members became concerned because all of his devices were turned off.

Police searched for nearly a week before finding him deceased in his truck at the Hearst Tower in Charlotte.

Authorities have released that the case is an apparent suicide.

The death has come as a shock to family members who described McFalls as always having a smile on his face and as being the solid rock of the family.