Missing Man Found Dead in East Charlotte

Police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was found in east Charlotte on Friday.

The discovery was linked to a missing man case in the nearby area. According to police reports, 24-year-old Peter Cody Vongsaly had been reported missing two weeks before the discovery. He was last seen on March 28 in the 6100 block of Balsam Fir Drive.

On Friday, police were conducting a search of the area in which he had last been seen. With the help of detection dogs, they discovered the body of a male in a wooded area near Balsam Fir Drive. The body was later identified as that of Vongsaly.

The family was notified, and an investigation began. Police have not said whether foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.