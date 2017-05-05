Missing Rock Hill Teenager Found Dead

Family and friends are mourning this week after a missing Rock Hill teenager was found dead on Monday.

18-year-old Jamie Magras was last seen alive on the evening of April 27th. According to police reports, the teenager had left her parents a note saying that she was going out for a few hours, but would return the next morning at 5:45 a.m. When Magras did not return, her parents became worried and notified police. Her parents told police that she had not packed many belongings—just a few articles of clothing and her driver’s license—so it appeared as thought the teenager had every intention of returning. However, they did mention that it was possible that she had met someone during this time.

A frantic search took place over the next couple of days to no avail. Three days after her disappearance, Jamie’s body was found near a church building in the woods. The church was located within a mile of the teenager’s home, but sources said that she and her family did not attend the church. Police indicated that, as a result of preliminary investigations, there are no signs of foul play.

Jamie Magras was a senior at Northwestern High School and was due to graduate this month. Counselors were brought to the school after the incident to support students during the difficult time.