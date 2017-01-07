Missing Teen in Gaston County, Warrant for Man’s Arrest

Police are now actively searching for a teenager that is missing from the Gastonia area.

14-year-old Jasmine Nichole Spurling was last seen walking near the 4000 block of South York Road, close to the Dollar General. She is thought to be with 34-year-old John Nicholas Taylor, who has been convicted before on charges of drug possession and possession of a concealed weapon. He was arrested on December 12th as well for possession of drug paraphernalia and charged with a misdemeanor. This makes for a total of four arrests in 6 months. A warrant is now out for Taylor’s arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Spurling has since contacted her mother to say that she was okay, but a search is still underway, and Spurling’s mother does not know her location.

Spurling is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

The public is asked to call 704-866-3320 if you see Spurling or Taylor, or have any information regarding their whereabouts.