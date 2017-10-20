MLK Student Brings Unloaded Gun to School

Investigations are taking place after a Martin Luther King Middle School student brought a gun to school with him in his backpack.

The incident occurred on Thursday. According to officials at the middle school, the gun was discovered in the student’s backpack. Reports indicated that the gun was unloaded.

MLK Jr. officials were quick to inform families via phone message and were eager to reassure them that there was no threat to any of the students as a result of the incident. They also encouraged parents to always check students’ backpacks for inappropriate items before allowing them to take the bags to school.

The 13-year-old male student was not identified due to his youthful age.

CMPD have not released any further information relating to the case.