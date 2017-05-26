Mobile Home Fire in Kings Mountain Causes One Fatality

One man is dead after a mobile home fire that took place in Kings Mountain on Friday morning.

The fire took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The flames were consuming a singlewide mobile home on Pat Court in Gaston County when firefighters arrived. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, and when the flames had been extinguished, entered the demolished home to find the body of 66-year-old James Partlow.

Police say they do not expect foul play to be a factor in the fire, but are investigating all possible causes. Family members of Partlow said that he heated his home with a kerosene heater and that it was likely he used it the night before due to the colder weather.

The loss has saddened many in the community as Partlow was a beloved man who spent his time visiting nursing homes and attending Galilee United Methodist Church in Kings Mountain.