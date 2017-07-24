Monday Morning Shooting Sends One to Hospital

One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting that took place on Monday morning in south Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of Archdale Drive early Monday morning just before 5:00 a.m. According to reports, two men had been walking to their car in a nearby parking lot when they were approached by two male suspects armed with a gun. The suspects attacked the two victims leaving one with a gunshot wound and another with injuries to his face from being struck in the face with the suspect’s fist.

The gunshot victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main where he is being treated for injuries that are life-threatening. He is described as being in critical condition.

In addition to the injuries, three vehicles in the area were struck with bullets as well as one occupied apartment. No one in the apartment was injured. Police believe the vehicles and apartment were simply caught in the crossfire.

The shooting happened on the tail of another incident that occurred Sunday evening in east Charlotte. One person was hospitalized with minor injuries after a shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Anna Garrison Road.

Police are now investigating the incidents. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.