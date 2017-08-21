Monroe Officer Dead After Motorcycle Accident

A Monroe officer is dead after a motorcycle accident that took place on Saturday afternoon.

The officer was 49-year-old Paul Perrette. Reports say that the Perrette was a resource officer at Monroe High School. He had held the position for three out of his eight years at the Monroe Police Department, and was beloved by the students and everyone he came into contact with. Students at the school referred to him as “Officer Pauly.”

The accident occurred near Cherokee on Saturday afternoon. The incident is still being investigated, and information is being gathered regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident. In the meantime, Monroe High School was opened up on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. for students and other members of the community to gather and commemorate Perrette.

Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said that Perrette was a treasured part of the community and the police departement. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Funeral arrangements are still being made and will be announced at a later date.