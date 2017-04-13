Mooresville Student Found Unconscious In Makeshift Noose

A student in Mooresville was found unconscious in an improvised noose on Thursday.

The student, who has not been identified, was found by another student in the auditorium of Lake Norman High School just after 10:00 a.m. The student immediately sought the help of school administrators who released the unresponsive student from the noose and administered first aid and CPR. The student was then transferred to Carolinas Medical Center where his condition was described as “critical.”

As of Thursday afternoon, authorities believe the incident to be a suicide attempt, and said that no other children were injured and there was no further threat to students in the high school. However, officers and other officials stated that they are thoroughly investigating the incident, and are speaking with family and friends of the student.

The school is continuing to proceed on its usual schedule, but an increased police presence will remain at the high school for the rest of the day.