Moorseville Man Arrested After Threatening Wife with Knife

A Moorseville man has been arrested after threatening his wife with a knife on Friday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning. At around 4:00 a.m. Iredell County Police received a call, and arrived at the scene on West Iredell Avenue to find a woman with injuries.

According to reports from the victim, her husband had threatened her with a knife and assaulted her. He then barricaded himself in their home with their two children and refused to come out or to release the children.

Police arrived and closed off the area. They then began to negotiate with the suspect, who is 41-year-old Dan Costner. Investigators negotiated for several hours before the suspect surrendered himself and the children to police.

As a result of the incident, Costner was arrested and booked into Iredell County Jail without bond. He was charged with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present.