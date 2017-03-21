More Than 20 Students Suspended After “Liking” Threat on Instagram

More than 20 students in Charlotte were suspended this week after they “liked” a post on Instagram referencing a school shooting.

After administration discovered the post on Instagram that had been posted by students at Bradford Preparatory School on Monday, they immediately involved police. The post, which had two individuals in the picture and a caption that said “Bradford gon have a school shooter one day” as well as two laughing emojis, had been liked by more than 20 students.

Each and every one of these students is now facing a three day suspension from the school, and will not be able to return until Monday of next week.

In addition to the suspensions, reports indicate that the students responsible for the initial post were detained by police.

Some parents were unhappy with the decision to suspend the students, saying that the suspension was too large of a punishment for the offense. The school released a statement to all the parents on Monday explaining the situation, and saying that it takes all threats seriously. The school emphasized that safety for students and staff is of primary concern.