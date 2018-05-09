More Than a Dozen Violations Found on Party Bus Involved in the Death of 20-Year-Old

Police say that more than a dozen violations were found after an inspection of the party bus that was involved in the death of the 20-year-old student from UNCC.

The young woman was killed after she fell out of the emergency window of the bus as it was passing the 4500 block of North Tyron Street at around 10:30 p.m. on May 1. The student was then struck by two passing cars which resulted in her death. When officials arrived on the scene they found 20-year-old Polly Rogers unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, Victor Rabb, the owner of the party bus, surrendered the vehicle for inspections. Rabb owns a company called Charlotte Party Charters, and the bus was registered to the company. Initial investigations revealed that Rabb did not have valid insurance on the bus, and was also in possession of fake license plates.

Further investigations brought more than a dozen other violations to light including two unmarked emergency exits, an onboard fire extinguisher that was discharged, and a lack of regular inspections on the vehicle.

The report did indicate that the window that Rogers fell out of what functioning property at the time, and this was not listed among the violations.

Police also confirmed that alcohol was being consumed on the bus before the accident occurred, and that it was heading from a residence on Mallard Creek Church Road to a bar in uptown.

The examination report can be viewed at this location.