Mother and Boyfriend Arrested for Child and Vulnerable Adult Neglect

A mother and her boyfriend were both arrested for child and vulnerable adult neglect after police found three children and a disabled woman inside a home that was covered in insects and feces.

The Department of Social Services called police on Thursday after they had found the home in a state of complete neglect and disrepair. Police arrived at the Clover home on Cloverleaf Drive to find insects crawling on the floors and walls of the house, animal feces and urine on the floors, feces on the bed sheets, unwashed dishes in multiple rooms, trash, and rotting food.

Three boys were found in the home upon the arrival of police. They are 12, 13, and 15 years old and all are the children of 41-year-old Mary Melinda Rodriguez who also lives in the home. Also found at the scene was Rodriguez’s 67-year-old disabled mother who was found on a bed that was covered in human feces.

41-year-old Richard Shelby Spitzer, who is the boyfriend of Rodriguez, was also on the scene. He told police that he often babysat the children while Rodriguez was away.

Both Spitzer and Rodriguez were charged with three counts of child neglect and one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult.

Police reported that Rodriguez’s mother was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the three children were released to family members after the arrests.

The mother and her boyfriend are in York County Jail with no bond.