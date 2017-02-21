Mother of Newborn Baby Found With Drugs in Her Car

The mother of a 3-week-old newborn baby was arrested in Rock Hill after being found in possession of drugs.

The 23-year-old woman, Kayln Shackleford, had allegedly pulled over into a MacDonald’s parking lot to sleep after a shopping trip to Walmart. Police received a call from concerned citizens after witnesses had seen the woman sleeping with the 3-week-old in the back seat with the car still running.

Police arrived to find Shackleford still sleeping, and were able to wake her after several attempts. Police spoke with her and then conducted a search of her vehicle during which they found pill bottles in the console filled with illegal drugs. Upon searching her purse, they also found marijuana, a glass pipe, and two baggies filled with a white powder.

The report as to what drugs are in the baggies is still being processed. However, Shackleford had been convicted in 2016 of possession of cocaine, and in light of this information, police charged her with possession of a Schedule II substance.

Shackleford acknowledged her possession of the pills and pipe, but said that someone had given her the baggies the night before and she hadn’t known about them. Further charges may be brought against the accused once the powder is analysed.

According to police, the baby has been taken to another person to be cared for in the meantime.