Murder Suspect Captured in Gaston County

A Charlotte murder suspect was captured in Gaston County on Friday morning after hours of searching.

The suspect, 32-year-old Santario Miller, was wanted for the murder of 39-year-old Shalamar Venable on May 21. The victim, who knew the suspect, was shot in the head near North Tyron Street. Miller then allegedly fled into the woods immediately after the crime. Venable was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police identified Miller as the suspect in the case, and believed him to be on the run somewhere in Lancaster, South Carolina. On Friday morning, 30 police officers flooded the Highland Community in Gastonia in search of the suspect who was believed to be in the area.

Three hours of searching commenced before police, armed with rifles and donning protective gear, surrounded a home at 101 N. Liberty Street believing the suspect to be inside.

A search warrant was obtained to enter the home, and police were able to gain access and arrest Miller who surrendered himself shortly afterwards.

Miller was taken into custody to be interviewed at the Mecklenburg County Police Department. The suspect faces charges of murder as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Two years ago, Miller had just finished serving an 11-year sentence for common law robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.