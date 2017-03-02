Murder Suspect Sentenced After Eight Years

The suspect of a murder that happened more than eight years ago has finally received his sentence this week.

30-year-old Marckus Johnson was found guilty and convicted of first-degree murder on Wednesday after a three day trial. The crime was the 2008 murder of Julio Antonio Paniagua, who at the time of this death was 32.

Paniagua was found dead in east Charlotte with gunshot wounds to his head. The suspect, now known to be Johnson, had been leaving an apartment complex when he saw Paniagua walking alongside the driveway. Although the victim was unknown to the suspect, Johnson began shouting at him, and as the victim tried to flee, shot him in the head.

The case had remained cold for four years. After this period of time, in 2012, new information surfaced by witnesses who had seen Johnson at the scene.

Johnson was a man who was familiar with breaking the law. He was a convicted felon who was serving time before his trial for a weapon related conviction. In addition to his conviction of first-degree murder, the suspect was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.