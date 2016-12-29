Nike Air Jordan Shoe Possible Key in Murder Case

A single black Nike Air Jordan shoe was found at the scene of the murder of Thomas Randall McDonald in Matthews, North Carolina. Detective Matt Hefner suspects that the shoe belongs to the killer and was lost in the struggle between McDonald and the man who shot him.

McDonald had left his friend’s house on December 7, 2016 to go get dinner at a fast food restaurant. When he had returned and was approaching the apartment complex, he was stopped by his killer. The pair struggled, and eventually McDonald was shot. He tried to climb the stairs to reach his friends apartment for help, but died outside his friend’s door.

Police now think the murder was a robbery or some other type of random crime as investigators have not been able to link McDonald to any illicit activity. His step-sister described him as sweet, respectful, and hardworking.

The Nike Shoe may be a key piece of evidence to help police track down the killer who is now on the run. Hefner hopes that the shoe, which is an expensive shoe that likely cost more than $100, will lead them to the suspect. He is hopeful that someone close to the shooter will notice that he is not wearing his regular pair of shoes and will be brave enough to come forward to police.

The family of McDonald is hopeful as well that this will bring the shooter to light so that the case can have some closure for them. They have set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for a reward.