Northeast Charlotte Homicide Prompts Investigations

Police are investigating after a homicide in northeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 500 block of Camrose Drive. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person suffering unspecified injuries.

The victim, who was discovered laying on the ground in the doorway of the building, was unresponsive when police arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether any suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made, but police were searching the area for witnesses on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.