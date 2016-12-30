Number of Death Sentences in U.S. This Year is Lowest in Decades

The number of people sentenced to death this year in the United States is the lowest we’ve seen in decades, according to a Death Penalty Information Center report.

Death Penalty Information Center is a non-profit group that tracks capital punishment issues and opposes it.

The number of death sentences this year totaled 30 people. Last year, the number was 49.

The number of people actually executed this year was 20, which is the least amount since 1991.

These numbers continue to go down in part because juries are less willing to deliver death sentences than in the past.