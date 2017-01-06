Officer Assaulted During Traffic Stop

An officer was assaulted on Thursday morning after performing a traffic stop in Kings Mountain.

The officer, Deputy Dustin Smith of Cleveland County, made a traffic stop after identifying a man that he knew to be wanted for other charges. The suspect, Jeremy Ray Tyson, 40, was the passenger in a car driven by Samantha Hawkins Barrett, 41. The driver stopped the vehicle and pulled over to the side of the road, but when Smith got out of his vehicle, Tyson leapt out of his car and began to attack the officer.

Tyson had no weapon at the time, and was assaulting the officer with his fists. He also tried to wrest the gun from the officer by force, but was unsuccessful.

When help arrived, the suspect was restrained and both Tyson and Smith were taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain for treatment of their injuries. Neither of the two men had serious injuries.

When the suspects’ car was searched, the officers found over 30g of methamphetamine.

Tyson had previously been wanted for driving with a revoked license, and giving false information to law enforcement. He is now being charged as well for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of assault on a government official, and one count of resisting arrest, and is being held without bond.

The driver, Samantha Barrett, was also arrested on charges of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. She is being held on $10,000 bond.

The two will appear in court on Friday.

Two other adults were in the car at the time, but have not been charged with anything.