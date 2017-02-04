Officer-Involved Shooting Takes Place in Lincolnton

A routine traffic stop transformed into a car chase and a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to reports, an officer had tried to pull over a driver for driving suspiciously and dangerously. The driver was failing to use headlights, and was driving unsafely. When the officer attempted a traffic stop by turning on his lights and siren, however, the driver of the vehicle, which was an SUV, failed to pull over.

The act resulted in a chase between the officer and the suspect. After a quick change of direction onto Salem Church Road, the driver crashed into another police vehicle which had responded to the first officer’s call for help in the chase. The officer’s car was pushed into a civilian’s car in the process. The suspect then backed up, striking the pursuing officer’s car. The second officer and the citizen were both taken to be treated for minor injuries, but the first officer was uninjured.

During the course of these events, the first officer fired his weapon towards the suspect’s vehicle, but it is unknown whether or not the suspect was hit.

Some time later, a vehicle made contact with deputies saying that there was a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the backseat. The injured man was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte to be treated. In is unknown at this time whether the injured man was the suspect from the car chase, or if the two incidents are at all related.

The suspect vehicle was later found near the scene of the chase and shooting.

Investigations regarding the shooting are still taking place by the North Carolina State Bureau of investigations and the North Carolina Highway Patrol. The officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave as per the usual procedure.